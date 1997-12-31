Cosmetic and Toiletry Formulations, Vol. 5
1st Edition
Authors: Ernest W. Flick
eBook ISBN: 9780815516736
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815513957
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1997
Page Count: 672
Description
More than 1,400 cosmetics and toiletry formulations are detailed in this well-received and useful book. It is based on information obtained from industrial suppliers.
Readership
All cosmetic manufacturers, large and small.
Table of Contents
Antiperspirants and Deodorants Baby Products Bath and Shower Products Beauty Aids Creams Hair Care Products Lotions Shampoos Shaving Products Soaps and Hand Cleaners Sun Care Products Miscellaneous Trade-Named Raw Materials Suppliers' Addresses
Details
About the Author
Ernest W. Flick
Ernest W. Flick, previously a chemical industry quality assurance administrator and technical writer
