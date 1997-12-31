Cosmetic and Toiletry Formulations, Vol. 5 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815513957, 9780815516736

Cosmetic and Toiletry Formulations, Vol. 5

1st Edition

Authors: Ernest W. Flick
eBook ISBN: 9780815516736
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815513957
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1997
Page Count: 672
Description

More than 1,400 cosmetics and toiletry formulations are detailed in this well-received and useful book. It is based on information obtained from industrial suppliers.

Readership

All cosmetic manufacturers, large and small.

Table of Contents

Antiperspirants and Deodorants Baby Products Bath and Shower Products Beauty Aids Creams Hair Care Products Lotions Shampoos Shaving Products Soaps and Hand Cleaners Sun Care Products Miscellaneous Trade-Named Raw Materials Suppliers' Addresses

Details

No. of pages:
672
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1997
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815516736
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815513957

About the Author

Ernest W. Flick

Ernest W. Flick, previously a chemical industry quality assurance administrator and technical writer

