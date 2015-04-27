Cosmeceuticals
3rd Edition
Procedures in Cosmetic Dermatology Series
Table of Contents
Part One: Defining the Cosmeceutical Realm
1 Cosmeceuticals: Function and the Skin Barrier
Bivash R. Dasgupta, John Bajor, Dawn J. Mazzatti, Manoj Misra
2 Cosmeceutical Formulation Considerations
Irwin Palefsky
3 Evaluating Cosmeceutical Efficiency
Gary L. Grove, Jonn Damia, Tim Houser, Charles Zerweck
Part Two: Cosmeceutical Actives
4 Retinoids
John E. Oblong, Bradley B. Jarrold
5 Cosmeceutical Vitamins: Vitamin C
Patricia K. Farris
6 Cosmeceutical Vitamins: Vitamin B
John E. Oblong, Holly A. Rovito
7 Physiologic Lipids for Barrier Repair in Dermatology
Peter M. Elias
8 Cosmeceutical Botanicals
Carl R. Thornfeldt
9 Marine Botanicals
Patricia K. Farris
10 Cosmeceutical Metals
James R. Schwartz, Kevin J. Mills
11 Moisturizer and Barrier Repair Formulations
James Q. Del Rosso
12 Skin Lightening Agents
Marta I. Rendon, Suzanne R. Micciantuono
13 Antiaging Benefit Ingredients: AHAs, PHAs and Bionic Acids
Barbara A. Green, Yamini Sabherwal
14 Stem Cell Cosmeceuticals
Aleksandra J. Poole, Gabriel Nistor
15 Nutritional Antioxidants
Karen E. Burke
16 Endogenous Growth Factors as Cosmeceuticals
Rahul C. Mehta, Richard E. Fitzpatrick
17 Sunscreens
Dee Anna Glaser
18 Cosmeceuticals and Contact Dermatitis
Christen M. Mowad, Lauren N. Taglia
Part Three: The Application of Cosmeceuticals to Dermatologic Practice
19 Wrinkles and Fine Lines
Zoe Diana Draelos
20 Facial Redness
Zoe Diana Draelos
21 Dyspigmented Skin
Zoe Diana Draelos
22 Oily Skin
Zoe Diana Draelos
23 Dry Skin
Zoe Diana Draelos
24 Acne
Zoe Diana Draelos
Part Four: Cosmeceutical Myths
25 Acne Cosmeceutical Myths
Zoe Diana Draelos
26 Cosmeceutical Antiaging Myths
Zoe Diana Draelos
27 Botanical Cosmeceutical Myths
Zoe Diana Draelos
Part Five: New Research in Cosmeceuticals
28 Gene Array Technology and the Search for Cosmeceutical Actives
Bryan B. Fuller
29 Future Cosmeceuticals of Dermatologic Importance
Sarah Malerich, Nils Krueger, Neil S. Sadick
Summary What is the Next Horizon for Cosmeceuticals?
Description
Improve your knowledge and treat patients with confidence using today’s most advanced cosmeceutical treatments and expert guidance from author Zoe Diana Draelos, MD. Cosmeceuticals, 3rd Edition, a volume in the Procedures in Cosmetic Dermatology Series, covers cutting-edge content, keeping you up to date with developments in this rapidly-moving field so you can offer your patients the latest cosmeceutical therapies with optimal results.
Key Features
- Stay on top of more than "just the basics" concerning cosmetics and skin care and deliver the state-of-the-art expertise your patients are looking for.
- Expand your repertoire and refine your skills with a wealth of color illustrations and photographs depicting cases as they appear in practice.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 226
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 27th April 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323298698
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323376693
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323340502
About the Series Editors
Jeffrey Dover Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, SkinCare Physicians, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Associate Clinical Professor of Dermatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut; Adjunct Associate Professor of Dermatology, Brown Medical School, Providence, Rhode Island
Murad Alam Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Departments of Otolaryngology and Surgery; Vice-Chair, Department of Dermatology; Chief, Section of Cutaneous and Aesthetic Surgery; Director, Micrographic Surgery and Dermatologic Oncology Fellowship, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois
About the Editors
Zoe Draelos Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Dermatology, Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, NC, USA; President, Dermatology Consulting Services, High Point, NC, USA