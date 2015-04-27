Cosmeceuticals - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323298698, 9780323376693

Cosmeceuticals

3rd Edition

Procedures in Cosmetic Dermatology Series

Series Editors: Jeffrey Dover Murad Alam
Editors: Zoe Draelos
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323298698
eBook ISBN: 9780323376693
eBook ISBN: 9780323340502
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 27th April 2015
Page Count: 226
Table of Contents

Part One: Defining the Cosmeceutical Realm

1 Cosmeceuticals: Function and the Skin Barrier

Bivash R. Dasgupta, John Bajor, Dawn J. Mazzatti, Manoj Misra

2 Cosmeceutical Formulation Considerations

Irwin Palefsky

3 Evaluating Cosmeceutical Efficiency

Gary L. Grove, Jonn Damia, Tim Houser, Charles Zerweck

Part Two: Cosmeceutical Actives

4 Retinoids

John E. Oblong, Bradley B. Jarrold

5 Cosmeceutical Vitamins: Vitamin C

Patricia K. Farris

6 Cosmeceutical Vitamins: Vitamin B

John E. Oblong, Holly A. Rovito

7 Physiologic Lipids for Barrier Repair in Dermatology

Peter M. Elias

8 Cosmeceutical Botanicals

Carl R. Thornfeldt

9 Marine Botanicals

Patricia K. Farris

10 Cosmeceutical Metals

James R. Schwartz, Kevin J. Mills

11 Moisturizer and Barrier Repair Formulations

James Q. Del Rosso

12 Skin Lightening Agents

Marta I. Rendon, Suzanne R. Micciantuono

13 Antiaging Benefit Ingredients: AHAs, PHAs and Bionic Acids

Barbara A. Green, Yamini Sabherwal

14 Stem Cell Cosmeceuticals

Aleksandra J. Poole, Gabriel Nistor

15 Nutritional Antioxidants

Karen E. Burke

16 Endogenous Growth Factors as Cosmeceuticals

Rahul C. Mehta, Richard E. Fitzpatrick

17 Sunscreens

Dee Anna Glaser

18 Cosmeceuticals and Contact Dermatitis

Christen M. Mowad, Lauren N. Taglia

Part Three: The Application of Cosmeceuticals to Dermatologic Practice

19 Wrinkles and Fine Lines

Zoe Diana Draelos

20 Facial Redness

Zoe Diana Draelos

21 Dyspigmented Skin

Zoe Diana Draelos

22 Oily Skin

Zoe Diana Draelos

23 Dry Skin

Zoe Diana Draelos

24 Acne

Zoe Diana Draelos

Part Four: Cosmeceutical Myths

25 Acne Cosmeceutical Myths

Zoe Diana Draelos

26 Cosmeceutical Antiaging Myths

Zoe Diana Draelos

27 Botanical Cosmeceutical Myths

Zoe Diana Draelos

Part Five: New Research in Cosmeceuticals

28 Gene Array Technology and the Search for Cosmeceutical Actives

Bryan B. Fuller

29 Future Cosmeceuticals of Dermatologic Importance

Sarah Malerich, Nils Krueger, Neil S. Sadick

Summary What is the Next Horizon for Cosmeceuticals?

Description

Improve your knowledge and treat patients with confidence using today’s most advanced cosmeceutical treatments and expert guidance from author Zoe Diana Draelos, MD. Cosmeceuticals, 3rd Edition, a volume in the Procedures in Cosmetic Dermatology Series, covers cutting-edge content, keeping you up to date with developments in this rapidly-moving field so you can offer your patients the latest cosmeceutical therapies with optimal results.

Key Features

  • Stay on top of more than "just the basics" concerning cosmetics and skin care and deliver the state-of-the-art expertise your patients are looking for.

  • Expand your repertoire and refine your skills with a wealth of color illustrations and photographs depicting cases as they appear in practice.

Details

No. of pages:
226
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323298698
eBook ISBN:
9780323376693
eBook ISBN:
9780323340502

About the Series Editors

Jeffrey Dover Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, SkinCare Physicians, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Associate Clinical Professor of Dermatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut; Adjunct Associate Professor of Dermatology, Brown Medical School, Providence, Rhode Island

Murad Alam Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Departments of Otolaryngology and Surgery; Vice-Chair, Department of Dermatology; Chief, Section of Cutaneous and Aesthetic Surgery; Director, Micrographic Surgery and Dermatologic Oncology Fellowship, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois

About the Editors

Zoe Draelos Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Dermatology, Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, NC, USA; President, Dermatology Consulting Services, High Point, NC, USA

