Corrosion Testing for Metal Finishing provides metal finishers with a range of test methods as well as guidance in the choice of method for a particular finish. There is a wide range of corrosion test methods available, the majority being the subject of Standard Specifications or being brought to Standards status. With many product Standards there is a choice of test methods available to met the Standard requirements. It is hoped that the relevant choice may be obtained more easily as a result of the information published in this book. The book outlines the apparatus and procedure for each test method and discusses its applicability to different metals and finishes. Indications are given of the nature and extent of the corrosion which develops in the test. Reference is also made to the relevant Standards for each test method. The book begins with a discussion of the basic requirements for corrosion testing of finished metal products. Subsequent chapters are devoted to testing procedures such as humidity tests, salt fog tests, industrial atmosphere test, porosity test, and anti-perspiration tests.