Corrosion Testing for Metal Finishing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408011945, 9781483160986

Corrosion Testing for Metal Finishing

1st Edition

Institute of Metal Finishing

Editors: V. E. Carter
eBook ISBN: 9781483160986
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 15th September 1982
Page Count: 128
Description

Corrosion Testing for Metal Finishing provides metal finishers with a range of test methods as well as guidance in the choice of method for a particular finish. There is a wide range of corrosion test methods available, the majority being the subject of Standard Specifications or being brought to Standards status. With many product Standards there is a choice of test methods available to met the Standard requirements. It is hoped that the relevant choice may be obtained more easily as a result of the information published in this book. The book outlines the apparatus and procedure for each test method and discusses its applicability to different metals and finishes. Indications are given of the nature and extent of the corrosion which develops in the test. Reference is also made to the relevant Standards for each test method. The book begins with a discussion of the basic requirements for corrosion testing of finished metal products. Subsequent chapters are devoted to testing procedures such as humidity tests, salt fog tests, industrial atmosphere test, porosity test, and anti-perspiration tests.

Table of Contents


1 Preparation for Testing

2 Quality Control Testing of Coatings Using Accelerated Corrosion Tests

3 Sampling

4 Methods of Assessment of Corrosion Damage

5 Outdoor Exposure Testing

6 Methods of Testing Atmospheric Corrosivity

7 Humidity Tests

8 Salt Fog Tests

9 Tests in Sulphur-Bearing Atmospheres

10 Industrial Atmosphere Test

11 Porosity Tests

12 Corrodkote Test

13 Electrolytic Corrosion (EC) Test

14 Alternate-Immersion Tests

15 Bimetallic Test for Hard Anodized Aluminum

16 Mortar Test

17 Testing the Corrosion Resistance of Anodic Oxide Coatings on Aluminum

18 Artificial Weathering Tests

19 Assessment of Light-Fastness

20 Anti-Perspiration Tests

Index

Details

No. of pages:
128
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483160986

About the Editor

V. E. Carter

