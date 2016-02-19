Corrosion Testing for Metal Finishing
1st Edition
Institute of Metal Finishing
Description
Corrosion Testing for Metal Finishing provides metal finishers with a range of test methods as well as guidance in the choice of method for a particular finish. There is a wide range of corrosion test methods available, the majority being the subject of Standard Specifications or being brought to Standards status. With many product Standards there is a choice of test methods available to met the Standard requirements. It is hoped that the relevant choice may be obtained more easily as a result of the information published in this book. The book outlines the apparatus and procedure for each test method and discusses its applicability to different metals and finishes. Indications are given of the nature and extent of the corrosion which develops in the test. Reference is also made to the relevant Standards for each test method. The book begins with a discussion of the basic requirements for corrosion testing of finished metal products. Subsequent chapters are devoted to testing procedures such as humidity tests, salt fog tests, industrial atmosphere test, porosity test, and anti-perspiration tests.
Table of Contents
1 Preparation for Testing
2 Quality Control Testing of Coatings Using Accelerated Corrosion Tests
3 Sampling
4 Methods of Assessment of Corrosion Damage
5 Outdoor Exposure Testing
6 Methods of Testing Atmospheric Corrosivity
7 Humidity Tests
8 Salt Fog Tests
9 Tests in Sulphur-Bearing Atmospheres
10 Industrial Atmosphere Test
11 Porosity Tests
12 Corrodkote Test
13 Electrolytic Corrosion (EC) Test
14 Alternate-Immersion Tests
15 Bimetallic Test for Hard Anodized Aluminum
16 Mortar Test
17 Testing the Corrosion Resistance of Anodic Oxide Coatings on Aluminum
18 Artificial Weathering Tests
19 Assessment of Light-Fastness
20 Anti-Perspiration Tests
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 128
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1982
- Published:
- 15th September 1982
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483160986