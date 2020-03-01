Corrosion Protection at the Nanoscale
1st Edition
Table of Contents
PART 1: CORROSION AND PROTECTION AT NANOSCALE
1. Corrosion protection at nanoscale: An introduction
2. Mathematical modelling and simulation of corrosion at nanoscale:
3. Nanostructured metals and alloys with low melting point
4. Nanocontainer loaded with pH indicator phenolphthalein for corrosion sensing application
5. Methods for testing and measurement of metal corrosion at nanoscale
6. Methods for fabrication of nanocoatings
PART 2: PROTECTION OF METAL USING NANOSTRUCTURED ALLOYS
7. Corrosion resistance of nanostructured metals and alloys
8. Nanostructured alloys: Preparation, characterization and anticorrosion property
9. Iron based nanostructured alloys
10. Nickel based bimetallic nanostructured alloys
11. Current industrial application and future perspectives
PART 3: PROTECTION OF METAL USING NANOINHIBITORS
12. Metal/metal oxide nanoparticles as corrosion inhibitors
13. Corrosion inhibitor loaded smart nanocontainers
14. pH‐responsive controlled release of corrosion inhibitor from nanocarriers (nanocapsules)
15. Current industrial application and future perspectives
PART 4: PROTECTION OF METAL USING NANOCOATINGS
16. Nanocoatings for anticorrosion: An introduction
17. Polymeric nanocomposite coatings
18. Metallic nanocomposite coatings
19. Ceramic nanocomposite coatings
20. Current industrial application and future perspectives
PART 5: ELECTROCHEMICAL CATHODIC PROTECTION USING NANOGENERATORS
21. (Numerical) Nanoscale simulation of cathodic protection
22. Electrochemical cathodic protection powered by triboelectric nanogenerator
23. Self-powered cathodic protection based on the hybrid nanogenerators (by simultaneously harvesting thermal and mechanical energies)
24. Current industrial application and future perspectives
PART 6: CONCLUSIONS AND FUTURE PERSPECTIVES
25. Current industrial scale up application
26. Future scope
Description
Nanostructure materials have been widely used in many products, such as print electronics, contact, interconnection, implant, nanosensors and display units in order to lessen the impact of corrosion. Traditional methods for protection of metals include various techniques, such as coatings, inhibitors, electrochemical methods (anodic and cathodic protections), metallurgical design. Nanomaterials-based protective methods can offer many advantages over their traditional counterparts, such as protection for early-stage, higher corrosion resistance, better corrosion control. This book outlines these advantages, and discusses the challenges of implementing nanomaterials as corrosion protection agents on a wide scale.
Corrosion Protection at the Nanoscale explores the fundamental concepts and explores of how metals can be protected at the nanoscale by using both nanomaterials-based solutions, including nanoalloys, nanoinhibittors, and nanocoatings. It is an important reference resource for both materials scientists and engineers wanting to find ways to create more efficient corrosion prevention strategy
Key Features
- Explains the main methods of the detection, monitoring, testing, measurement and simulation of corrosion at the nanoscale
- Explores how metals can be protected at the nanoscale, by using nanotechnology and nanomaterials
- Discusses the major challenges of detecting and preventing corrosion at the nanoscale
Readership
Materials Scientists and Engineers in academia and R&D
Details
About the Editors
Susai Rajendran Editor
Susai Rajendran is Research Director, Professor of Chemistry St. Antony’s College of Arts and Sciences For Women, India. His research focuses on corrosion and its control.
Tuan Anh Nguyen Editor
Tuan Anh Nguyen is Head of the Microanalysis Department, Institute for Tropical Technology, Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, Vietnam. His research focuses on advanced nanomaterials
Saeid Kakooei Editor
Saeid Kakooei is Senior Lecturer at Mechanical Engineering Department, Universiti Teknologi Petronas, Malaysia. His research focuses in the areas of corrosion and failure analysis
Mahdi Yeganeh Editor
is a postdoctoral research scientist at the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, Shahid Chamran University of Ahvaz, Iran. His research is in the area of ,smart corrosion inhibitors for nanocarriers
Yongxin Li Editor
is Professor and Head of the Anhui Key Laboratory of Chemo/Biosensing, College of Chemistry and Materials Science, Anhui Normal University, China. His research focuses in the synthesis and catalysis of nanocomposites.
