Corrosion Protection at the Nanoscale

PART 1: CORROSION AND PROTECTION AT NANOSCALE

1. Corrosion protection at nanoscale: An introduction

2. Mathematical modelling and simulation of corrosion at nanoscale:

3. Nanostructured metals and alloys with low melting point

4. Nanocontainer loaded with pH indicator phenolphthalein for corrosion sensing application

5. Methods for testing and measurement of metal corrosion at nanoscale

6. Methods for fabrication of nanocoatings

PART 2: PROTECTION OF METAL USING NANOSTRUCTURED ALLOYS

7. Corrosion resistance of nanostructured metals and alloys

8. Nanostructured alloys: Preparation, characterization and anticorrosion property

9. Iron based nanostructured alloys

10. Nickel based bimetallic nanostructured alloys

11. Current industrial application and future perspectives

PART 3: PROTECTION OF METAL USING NANOINHIBITORS

12. Metal/metal oxide nanoparticles as corrosion inhibitors

13. Corrosion inhibitor loaded smart nanocontainers

14. pH‐responsive controlled release of corrosion inhibitor from nanocarriers (nanocapsules)

15. Current industrial application and future perspectives

PART 4: PROTECTION OF METAL USING NANOCOATINGS

16. Nanocoatings for anticorrosion: An introduction

17. Polymeric nanocomposite coatings

18. Metallic nanocomposite coatings

19. Ceramic nanocomposite coatings

20. Current industrial application and future perspectives

PART 5: ELECTROCHEMICAL CATHODIC PROTECTION USING NANOGENERATORS

21. (Numerical) Nanoscale simulation of cathodic protection

22. Electrochemical cathodic protection powered by triboelectric nanogenerator

23. Self-powered cathodic protection based on the hybrid nanogenerators (by simultaneously harvesting thermal and mechanical energies)

24. Current industrial application and future perspectives

PART 6: CONCLUSIONS AND FUTURE PERSPECTIVES

25. Current industrial scale up application

26. Future scope