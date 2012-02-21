Corrosion Protection and Control Using Nanomaterials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845699499, 9780857095800

Corrosion Protection and Control Using Nanomaterials

1st Edition

Editors: V S Saji R. Cook
eBook ISBN: 9780857095800
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845699499
Paperback ISBN: 9780081016619
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 21st February 2012
Page Count: 424
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Preface

Part I: Corrosion behaviour and manufacture of nanocrystalline materials

Chapter 1: The impact of nanotechnology on reducing corrosion cost

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Nanotechnology and corrosion

1.3 Corrosion/oxidation behavior of nanostructured materials

1.4 Nanomaterials in corrosion prevention

1.5 Conclusions

Chapter 2: Corrosion and nanomaterials: thermodynamic and kinetic factors

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Corrosion

2.3 Thermodynamics

2.4 Kinetics

2.5 Applications

2.6 Conclusions

Chapter 3: Understanding the corrosion resistance of nanocrystalline materials: the influence of grain size

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Grain boundary and electron movement: the corrosion mechanism of nanocrystalline metals

3.3 Theory of interaction between the grain boundary of nanocrystalline metals and electron movement

3.4 Lattice distortion, Fermi energy and Fermi velocity of nanocrystalline metals

3.5 Influence of reduction in grain size

3.6 Conclusions

Chapter 4: Understanding the corrosion resistance of nanocrystalline materials: electrochemical influences

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Active dissolution of nanocrystalline materials in a liquid system

4.3 Passivation ability of nanocrystalline materials

4.4 Pitting corrosion of nanocrystalline metals

4.5 Effect of grain size on electrochemical corrosion behaviors

4.6 Conclusions

Chapter 5: Electrodeposition: the versatile technique for nanomaterials

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Nanomaterials applied by electrodeposition

5.3 Special techniques for grain size reduction

5.4 Electrodeposited nanomaterials

5.5 Corrosion resistance of electrodeposited nanomaterials

5.6 Conclusions

5.7 Acknowledgments

Part II: The use of nanomaterials in corrosion control

Chapter 6: Moderate temperature oxidation protection using nanocrystalline structures

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Structure and properties of nanocrystalline metals

6.3 Thermal stability and synthesis of nanocrystalline metals and alloys

6.4 Degradation of nanocrystalline metals and alloys by environment

6.5 Oxidation resistance of nanocrystalline metals/alloys

6.6 Conclusions

6.7 Acknowledgements

Chapter 7: High temperature oxidation protection using nanocrystalline coatings

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 High temperature oxidation resistant metallic coatings

7.3 Ceramic coatings for high temperature oxidation protection

7.4 Conclusions

7.5 Acknowledgements

Chapter 8: Nanocoatings to improve the tribocorrosion performance of materials

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 The role of nanoparticles in tribocorrosion

8.3 Tribocorrosion resistance and nanocrystalline coatings

8.4 Conclusions

8.5 Acknowledgments

Chapter 9: Self-healing nanocoatings for corrosion control

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Concept of ‘self-healing’

9.3 Polymer bulk composites and coatings

9.4 Traditional conversion coatings

9.5 Sol–gel silane coatings

9.6 Sol–gel coatings with nanoreservoirs

9.7 Conductive polymer coatings

9.8 Conclusions

Chapter 10: The use of nanoreservoirs in corrosion protection coatings

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Nanocontainers in coatings

10.3 Conclusions

Chapter 11: Nanoparticle-based corrosion inhibitors and self-assembled monolayers

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Surface-modified nanoparticles as corrosion inhibitors

11.3 Cerium-activated nanoparticles as corrosion inhibitors

11.4 Functionalized nanoparticles and nanostructures as carriers

11.5 Nanoparticle-based biocides

11.6 Self-assembled nanofilms as corrosion inhibitors

11.7 Conclusions

Chapter 12: Solâ€“gel nanocoatings for corrosion protection

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Nanotechnology in coatings

12.3 Sol–gel coatings: historical perspective and chemistry

12.4 Critical features of sol–gel coatings for corrosion protection

12.5 Corrosion-resistant sol–gel coatings

12.6 Organosilane and conventional organic polymer derived sol–gel coatings

12.7 Industrial applications of sol–gel coatings

12.8 Conclusions

12.9 Acknowledgement

Chapter 13: Polymer nanocomposites in corrosion control

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Structure of clay

13.3 Polymer/clay nanocomposite (PCN) structures

13.4 Methods for synthesizing PCN

13.5 Anticorrosive properties

13.6 Conclusions

Chapter 14: Nanocoatings for corrosion protection of aerospace alloys

Abstract:

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Nanotechnology-associated approaches

14.3 Conclusions

14.4 Acknowledgment

Chapter 15: Nanoscience and biomaterial corrosion control

Abstract:

15.1 Introduction

15.2 General and localized corrosion in orthopaedics and dental implants

15.3 Nanostructured biomaterials

15.4 Nanoscale surface modifications and corrosion resistance

15.5 Nanostructured ceramic coatings

15.6 Resorbable biomaterials: nanoscale approaches

15.7 Conclusions

Index

Description

Corrosion is an expensive and potentially dangerous problem in many industries. The potential application of different nanostructured materials in corrosion protection, prevention and control is a subject of increasing interest. Corrosion protection and control using nanomaterials explores the potential use of nanotechnology in corrosion control.

The book is divided into two parts. Part one looks at the fundamentals of corrosion behaviour and the manufacture of nanocrystalline materials. Chapters discuss the impact of nanotechnology in reducing corrosion cost, and investigate the influence of various factors including thermodynamics, kinetics and grain size on the corrosion behaviour of nanocrystalline materials. There are also chapters on electrodeposition and the corrosion behaviour of electrodeposited nanocrystalline materials. Part two provides a series of case studies of applications of nanomaterials in corrosion control. Chapters review oxidation protection using nanocrystalline structures at various temperatures, sol- gel and self-healing nanocoatings and the use of nanoreservoirs and polymer nanocomposites in corrosion control.

With its distinguished editors and international team of expert contributors, Corrosion protection and control using nanomaterials is an invaluable reference tool for researchers and engineers working with nanomaterials in a variety of industries including, aerospace, automotive and chemical engineering as well as academics studying the unique protection and control offered by nanomaterials against corrosion.

Key Features

  • Explores the potential use of nanotechnology and nanomaterials for corrosion prevention, protection and control
  • Discusses the impact of nanotechnology in reducing corrosion cost and investigates various factors on the corrosion behaviour of nanocrystalline materials
  • Provides a series of case studies and applications of nanomaterials for corrosion control

Readership

Researchers and engineers working with nanomaterials in a variety of industries including aerospace, automotive, and chemical engineering as well as academics studying the unique protection and control offered by nanomaterials against corrosion

About the Editors

V S Saji Editor

Dr Viswanathan S. Saji works in the Department of Advanced Materials Chemistry in Korea University, South Korea.

Affiliations and Expertise

Korea University, South Korea

R. Cook Editor

Dr. Ronald Cook works at TDA Research, Inc, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

SmithKline Beecham Pharmaceuticals, Epsom, Surrey, U.K.

