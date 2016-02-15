Corrosion of reinforcing steel is now recognized as the major cause of degradation of concrete structures in many parts of the world. Despite this, infrastructure expenditure is being unreasonably decreased by sequestration and the incredible shrinking discretionary budget. All components of our infrastructure including highways, airports, water supply, waste treatment, energy supply, and power generation require significant investment and are subjected to degradation by corrosion, which significantly reduces the service life, reliability, functionality of structures and equipment, and safety. Corrosion of Steel in Concrete Structures provides a comprehensive review of the subject, in addition to recent advances in research and technological developments, from reinforcing materials to measurement techniques and modelling.

This book contains not only all the important aspects in the field of corrosion of steel reinforced concrete but also discusses new topics and future trends. Part One of the book tackles theoretical concepts of corrosion of steel in concrete structures. The second part moves on to analyse the variety of reinforcing materials and concrete, including stainless steel and galvanized steel. Part Three covers measurements and evaluations, such as electrochemical techniques and acoustic emission. Part Four reviews protection and maintenance methods, whilst the final section analyses modelling, latest developments and future trends in the field.

The book is essential reading for researchers, practitioners and engineers who are involved in materials characterisation and corrosion of steel in concrete structures.