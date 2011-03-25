Corrosion of Magnesium Alloys - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845697082, 9780857091413

Corrosion of Magnesium Alloys

1st Edition

Editors: G L Song
eBook ISBN: 9780857091413
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845697082
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 25th March 2011
Page Count: 656
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Preface

Part I: Fundamentals

Chapter 1: Corrosion electrochemistry of magnesium (Mg) and its alloys

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Thermodynamics

1.3 Surface film

1.4 Anodic process

1.5 Cathodic process

1.6 Corrosion mechanism and characteristic processes

Chapter 2: Activity and passivity of magnesium (Mg) and its alloys

Abstract:

2.1 Active and passive behaviors of magnesium (Mg) and its alloys

2.2 Passive properties and stability

2.3 Improvements and promising avenues of the passive behavior

2.4 Specific factors characterizing corrosion behavior

2.5 Active and passive behaviors and corrosion forms

2.6 Performance of sacrificial magnesium (Mg) and its alloys

2.7 Mechanism of corrosion of sacrificial anodes

2.8 Examples of actual and possible uses

2.9 Evaluation of the sacrificial behavior

2.10 Future trends

2.11 Acknowledgements

Part II: Metallurgical effects

Chapter 3: Corrosion of magnesium (Mg) alloys and metallurgical influence

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Measurement details

3.3 Second phase effect

3.4 Impurity concentration

3.5 Surface condition

3.6 Medical implant applications

3.7 Concluding remarks

3.8 Acknowledgements

Chapter 4: Role of structure and rare earth (RE) elements on the corrosion of magnesium (Mg) alloys

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Role of structure on the corrosion process of magnesium (Mg) alloy

4.3 Role of rare earth (RE) elements on the corrosion process of magnesium (Mg) alloy

Chapter 5: Corrosion behaviour of magnesium (Mg)-based bulk metallic glasses

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Magnesium (Mg)-based bulk metallic glasses (BMGs)

5.3 Effect of micro-structural refinement on the corrosion of magnesium (Mg)-based alloys

5.4 General corrosion and passivation behaviour of magnesium (Mg)-based bulk metallic glasses (BMGs)

5.5 Chloride-induced local corrosion behaviour of magnesium (Mg)-based metallic glasses

5.6 Effect of hydrogen on the stability of magnesium (Mg)-based glassy alloys

5.7 Future trends

5.8 Acknowledgements

Chapter 6: Corrosion of innovative magnesium (Mg) alloys

Abstract:

6.1 Recycled alloys

6.2 Amorphous alloys

6.3 Alloy coatings

6.4 Ion implantation

6.5 Laser processed magnesium (Mg) alloys

Part III: Environmental influences

Chapter 7: Atmospheric corrosion of magnesium (Mg) alloys

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 The atmospheric environment

7.3 Electrochemical reactions

7.4 The oxide film

7.5 The effect of atmospheric gases and particles

7.6 Corrosion of magnesium (Mg) alloys during field exposure

7.7 Corrosion products

7.8 Influence of microstructure on the atmospheric corrosion behaviour

7.9 Differences between field-exposed magnesium (Mg) and accelerated tests

7.10 Concluding remarks

Chapter 8: Stress corrosion cracking (SCC) of magnesium (Mg) alloys

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Alloy influences

8.3 Loading

8.4 Environmental influences

8.5 Fractography

8.6 Stress corrosion cracking (SCC) mechanisms

8.7 Recent insights

8.8 Open issues

8.9 Acknowledgements

Chapter 9: Corrosion creep and fatigue behavior of magnesium (Mg) alloys

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Historical review of environmentally enhanced creep and fatigue of metals

9.3 Mechanoelectrochemical behavior of magnesium (Mg) alloys

9.4 Corrosion creep of magnesium (Mg) and diecast magnesium (Mg) alloys

9.5 Corrosion fatigue of magnesium (Mg) alloys

9.6 Summary

Chapter 10: Magnesium (Mg) corrosion: a challenging concept for degradable implants

Abstract:

10.1 An introduction to degradable magnesium (Mg) implants

10.2 The appropriate selection and use of biodegradable magnesium (Mg) alloys

10.3 In vivo corrosion of magnesium (Mg) alloys: what happens in living tissue?

10.4 Methods to characterize in vivo corrosion

10.5 In vitro corrosion test methods

10.6 Future trends

Chapter 11: Corrosion of magnesium (Mg) alloys in engine coolants

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Magnesium (Mg) alloys and coolants

11.3 Laboratory evaluation methodology

11.4 Corrosion of magnesium (Mg) in ethylene glycol solution

11.5 Magnesium (Mg) alloys in ethylene glycol solution

11.6 Magnesium (Mg) alloys in commercial coolants

11.7 Corrosion inhibition

11.8 Health and environmental concerns

11.9 Summary

Chapter 12: Numerical modelling of galvanic corrosion of magnesium (Mg) alloys

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Boundary element method (BEM) model

12.3 One-dimensional (1D) galvanic corrosion

12.4 Galvanic interaction

12.5 Steel fastener

12.6 Discussion

12.7 Conclusions

12.8 Future trends

12.9 Acknowledgements

Chapter 13: Non-aqueous electrochemistry of magnesium (Mg)

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 A short review of non-aqueous electrolyte solutions

13.3 A short review of the passivation phenomena of active metals in non-aqueous electrolyte solutions

13.4 Magnesium (Mg) electrodes in conventional polar aprotic solvents and in Grignard solutions

13.5 Ionic liquids (ILs) for magnesium (Mg) electrochemistry

13.6 On solutions with a wide electrochemical window (> 2 V) in which magnesium (Mg) deposition is reversible

13.7 On magnesium (Mg) ions insertion into inorganic hosts

13.8 Future trends

Part IV: Corrosion protection

Chapter 14: Electrodeposition of aluminum (Al) on magnesium (Mg) alloy in ionic liquid

Abstract:

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Basics for ionic liquid plating

14.3 Electrochemical characteristics of AlCl3–EMIC ionic liquids

14.4 Material characteristics

14.5 Electrochemical and corrosion resistance of aluminum (Al) and aluminum/zinc (Al/Zn)-coated magnesium (Mg) alloys

14.6 Summary

14.7 Acknowledgement

Chapter 15: Corrosion protection of magnesium (Mg) alloys using conversion and electrophoretic coatings

Abstract:

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Conversion coating for magnesium (Mg) and its alloys

15.3 Electrocoat

15.4 Concluding remarks

Chapter 16: Anodization and corrosion of magnesium (Mg) alloys

Abstract:

16.1 Overview of anodizing techniques

16.2 Characteristics of anodizing behavior

16.3 Anodized coating/film

16.4 Influencing factors

16.5 Anodizing mechanism

16.6 Corrosion of anodized magnesium (Mg) alloys

16.7 Application examples

Chapter 17: Corrosion of magnesium (Mg) alloys: concluding remarks

Index

Description

The use of magnesium alloys is increasing in a range of applications, and their popularity is growing wherever lightweight materials are needed. This book provides a comprehensive account of the corrosion of magnesium alloys. It covers not only the corrosion performances and mechanisms of Mg alloys in conventional environments, such as sodium chloride solutions, but also looks at their corrosion behaviours in special media, like engine coolants and simulated body fluids.

Part one covers fundamentals such as the corrosion electrochemistry, activity and passivity of magnesium and its alloys. Part two then considers the metallurgical effect in relation to the corrosion of magnesium alloys, including the role of micro-structure and earth-rare elements, the corrosion behaviour of magnesium-based bulk metallic glasses, and the corrosion of innovative magnesium alloys. Part three goes on to describe environmental influences on the corrosion of magnesium alloys, such as atmospheric corrosion, stress corrosion cracking, creep and fatigue behaviour, and galvanic corrosion. Finally, part four is concerned with various means of protecting magnesium alloys against corrosion through the use of aluminium electrodeposition, conversion and electrophoretic coatings, and anodisation.

With its distinguished editor and team of contributors, this book is an invaluable resource for metallurgists, engineers and designers working with magnesium and its alloys, as well as professionals in the aerospace and automotive industries.

Key Features

  • Provides a comprehensive account of the corrosion of magnesium alloys covering fundamentals such as the corrosion electrochemistry, activity and passivity
  • Reviews the metallurgical effect in relation to the corrosion of magnesium alloys, including the role of micro-structure and earth-rare elements
  • Assesses environmental influences such as atmospheric corrosion, stress corrosion cracking, creep and fatigue behaviour, and galvanic corrosion

Readership

Metallurgists, engineers and designers working with magnesium and its alloys, as well as professionals in the aerospace and automotive industries

Details

Reviews

…a useful addition to any library dealing with materials… I highly recommend this book., Materials World

About the Editors

G L Song Editor

Guang-Ling Song is currently a Research Scientist working for General Motors Global Research and Development, USA. He is also an Adjunct Professor at the University of Queensland, Australia, known internationally for his research in the field of corrosion and corrosion protection.

Affiliations and Expertise

GM R&D Center, USA and University of Brisbane, Australia

