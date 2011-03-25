Corrosion of Magnesium Alloys
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributor contact details
Preface
Part I: Fundamentals
Chapter 1: Corrosion electrochemistry of magnesium (Mg) and its alloys
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Thermodynamics
1.3 Surface film
1.4 Anodic process
1.5 Cathodic process
1.6 Corrosion mechanism and characteristic processes
Chapter 2: Activity and passivity of magnesium (Mg) and its alloys
Abstract:
2.1 Active and passive behaviors of magnesium (Mg) and its alloys
2.2 Passive properties and stability
2.3 Improvements and promising avenues of the passive behavior
2.4 Specific factors characterizing corrosion behavior
2.5 Active and passive behaviors and corrosion forms
2.6 Performance of sacrificial magnesium (Mg) and its alloys
2.7 Mechanism of corrosion of sacrificial anodes
2.8 Examples of actual and possible uses
2.9 Evaluation of the sacrificial behavior
2.10 Future trends
2.11 Acknowledgements
Part II: Metallurgical effects
Chapter 3: Corrosion of magnesium (Mg) alloys and metallurgical influence
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Measurement details
3.3 Second phase effect
3.4 Impurity concentration
3.5 Surface condition
3.6 Medical implant applications
3.7 Concluding remarks
3.8 Acknowledgements
Chapter 4: Role of structure and rare earth (RE) elements on the corrosion of magnesium (Mg) alloys
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Role of structure on the corrosion process of magnesium (Mg) alloy
4.3 Role of rare earth (RE) elements on the corrosion process of magnesium (Mg) alloy
Chapter 5: Corrosion behaviour of magnesium (Mg)-based bulk metallic glasses
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Magnesium (Mg)-based bulk metallic glasses (BMGs)
5.3 Effect of micro-structural refinement on the corrosion of magnesium (Mg)-based alloys
5.4 General corrosion and passivation behaviour of magnesium (Mg)-based bulk metallic glasses (BMGs)
5.5 Chloride-induced local corrosion behaviour of magnesium (Mg)-based metallic glasses
5.6 Effect of hydrogen on the stability of magnesium (Mg)-based glassy alloys
5.7 Future trends
5.8 Acknowledgements
Chapter 6: Corrosion of innovative magnesium (Mg) alloys
Abstract:
6.1 Recycled alloys
6.2 Amorphous alloys
6.3 Alloy coatings
6.4 Ion implantation
6.5 Laser processed magnesium (Mg) alloys
Part III: Environmental influences
Chapter 7: Atmospheric corrosion of magnesium (Mg) alloys
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 The atmospheric environment
7.3 Electrochemical reactions
7.4 The oxide film
7.5 The effect of atmospheric gases and particles
7.6 Corrosion of magnesium (Mg) alloys during field exposure
7.7 Corrosion products
7.8 Influence of microstructure on the atmospheric corrosion behaviour
7.9 Differences between field-exposed magnesium (Mg) and accelerated tests
7.10 Concluding remarks
Chapter 8: Stress corrosion cracking (SCC) of magnesium (Mg) alloys
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Alloy influences
8.3 Loading
8.4 Environmental influences
8.5 Fractography
8.6 Stress corrosion cracking (SCC) mechanisms
8.7 Recent insights
8.8 Open issues
8.9 Acknowledgements
Chapter 9: Corrosion creep and fatigue behavior of magnesium (Mg) alloys
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Historical review of environmentally enhanced creep and fatigue of metals
9.3 Mechanoelectrochemical behavior of magnesium (Mg) alloys
9.4 Corrosion creep of magnesium (Mg) and diecast magnesium (Mg) alloys
9.5 Corrosion fatigue of magnesium (Mg) alloys
9.6 Summary
Chapter 10: Magnesium (Mg) corrosion: a challenging concept for degradable implants
Abstract:
10.1 An introduction to degradable magnesium (Mg) implants
10.2 The appropriate selection and use of biodegradable magnesium (Mg) alloys
10.3 In vivo corrosion of magnesium (Mg) alloys: what happens in living tissue?
10.4 Methods to characterize in vivo corrosion
10.5 In vitro corrosion test methods
10.6 Future trends
Chapter 11: Corrosion of magnesium (Mg) alloys in engine coolants
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Magnesium (Mg) alloys and coolants
11.3 Laboratory evaluation methodology
11.4 Corrosion of magnesium (Mg) in ethylene glycol solution
11.5 Magnesium (Mg) alloys in ethylene glycol solution
11.6 Magnesium (Mg) alloys in commercial coolants
11.7 Corrosion inhibition
11.8 Health and environmental concerns
11.9 Summary
Chapter 12: Numerical modelling of galvanic corrosion of magnesium (Mg) alloys
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Boundary element method (BEM) model
12.3 One-dimensional (1D) galvanic corrosion
12.4 Galvanic interaction
12.5 Steel fastener
12.6 Discussion
12.7 Conclusions
12.8 Future trends
12.9 Acknowledgements
Chapter 13: Non-aqueous electrochemistry of magnesium (Mg)
Abstract:
13.1 Introduction
13.2 A short review of non-aqueous electrolyte solutions
13.3 A short review of the passivation phenomena of active metals in non-aqueous electrolyte solutions
13.4 Magnesium (Mg) electrodes in conventional polar aprotic solvents and in Grignard solutions
13.5 Ionic liquids (ILs) for magnesium (Mg) electrochemistry
13.6 On solutions with a wide electrochemical window (> 2 V) in which magnesium (Mg) deposition is reversible
13.7 On magnesium (Mg) ions insertion into inorganic hosts
13.8 Future trends
Part IV: Corrosion protection
Chapter 14: Electrodeposition of aluminum (Al) on magnesium (Mg) alloy in ionic liquid
Abstract:
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Basics for ionic liquid plating
14.3 Electrochemical characteristics of AlCl3–EMIC ionic liquids
14.4 Material characteristics
14.5 Electrochemical and corrosion resistance of aluminum (Al) and aluminum/zinc (Al/Zn)-coated magnesium (Mg) alloys
14.6 Summary
14.7 Acknowledgement
Chapter 15: Corrosion protection of magnesium (Mg) alloys using conversion and electrophoretic coatings
Abstract:
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Conversion coating for magnesium (Mg) and its alloys
15.3 Electrocoat
15.4 Concluding remarks
Chapter 16: Anodization and corrosion of magnesium (Mg) alloys
Abstract:
16.1 Overview of anodizing techniques
16.2 Characteristics of anodizing behavior
16.3 Anodized coating/film
16.4 Influencing factors
16.5 Anodizing mechanism
16.6 Corrosion of anodized magnesium (Mg) alloys
16.7 Application examples
Chapter 17: Corrosion of magnesium (Mg) alloys: concluding remarks
Index
Description
The use of magnesium alloys is increasing in a range of applications, and their popularity is growing wherever lightweight materials are needed. This book provides a comprehensive account of the corrosion of magnesium alloys. It covers not only the corrosion performances and mechanisms of Mg alloys in conventional environments, such as sodium chloride solutions, but also looks at their corrosion behaviours in special media, like engine coolants and simulated body fluids.
Part one covers fundamentals such as the corrosion electrochemistry, activity and passivity of magnesium and its alloys. Part two then considers the metallurgical effect in relation to the corrosion of magnesium alloys, including the role of micro-structure and earth-rare elements, the corrosion behaviour of magnesium-based bulk metallic glasses, and the corrosion of innovative magnesium alloys. Part three goes on to describe environmental influences on the corrosion of magnesium alloys, such as atmospheric corrosion, stress corrosion cracking, creep and fatigue behaviour, and galvanic corrosion. Finally, part four is concerned with various means of protecting magnesium alloys against corrosion through the use of aluminium electrodeposition, conversion and electrophoretic coatings, and anodisation.
With its distinguished editor and team of contributors, this book is an invaluable resource for metallurgists, engineers and designers working with magnesium and its alloys, as well as professionals in the aerospace and automotive industries.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive account of the corrosion of magnesium alloys covering fundamentals such as the corrosion electrochemistry, activity and passivity
- Reviews the metallurgical effect in relation to the corrosion of magnesium alloys, including the role of micro-structure and earth-rare elements
- Assesses environmental influences such as atmospheric corrosion, stress corrosion cracking, creep and fatigue behaviour, and galvanic corrosion
…a useful addition to any library dealing with materials… I highly recommend this book., Materials World
About the Editors
G L Song Editor
Guang-Ling Song is currently a Research Scientist working for General Motors Global Research and Development, USA. He is also an Adjunct Professor at the University of Queensland, Australia, known internationally for his research in the field of corrosion and corrosion protection.
GM R&D Center, USA and University of Brisbane, Australia