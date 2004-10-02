Corrosion of Aluminium - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080444956, 9780080472362

Corrosion of Aluminium

1st Edition

Authors: Christian Vargel Christian Vargel
eBook ISBN: 9780080472362
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080444956
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 2nd October 2004
Page Count: 700
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
145.00
123.25
16100.00
13685.00
215.44
183.12
210.00
178.50
165.00
140.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
200.00
170.00
120.00
102.00
149.00
126.65
180.00
153.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Corrosion of Aluminium highlights the practical and general aspects of the corrosion of aluminium alloys with many illustrations and references. In addition to that, the first chapter allows the reader who is not very familiar with aluminium to understand the metallurgical, chemical and physical features of the aluminium alloys.

The author Christian Vargel, has adopted a practitioner approach, based on the expertise and experience gained from a 40 year career in aluminium corrosion This approach is most suitable for assessing the corrosion resistance of aluminium- an assessment which is one of the main conditions for the development of many uses of aluminium in transport, construction, power transmission etc.

Key Features

  • 600 bibliographic references provide a comprehensive guide to over 100 years of related study
  • Providing practical applications to the reader across many industries
  • Accessible to both the beginner and the expert

Readership

Engineers/technicians in the aluminium transformer industry; Students and professors studying materials science, mechanical engineering and structural engineering

Table of Contents

1. Historical reviews

2. Physical properties

3. Advantages of aluminium

4. Alloys series of aluminium

5. Cast aluminium alloys

6. Wrought aluminium alloys

7. Selection criteria

8. The corrosion of aluminium

9. Notion of potential

10. Oxide film and passivity

11. Disturbed surface

12. Influence of composition

13. Uniform corrosion

14. Pitting corrosion

15. Intergranular corrosion

16. Exfoliation corrosion

17. Stress corrosion

18. Fatigue corrosion

19. Filiform corrosion

20. Crevice corrosion

21. Fretting corrosion

22. Waterline corrosion

23. Erosion cavitation

24. Microbiologically corrosion

25. Galvanic corrosion

26. Corrosion products

27. Parameters

28. Corrosion testing

29. Protection of aluminium

30. Grades series 1XXX

31. 2XXX series alloys

32. 3XXX Serie alloys

33. 5XXX Series alloys

34. 6XXX Series alloys

35. 7XXX Series without copper

36. 7XXX Series with copper

37. Aluminium-lithium alloys

38. Aluminium-casting alloy

39. Atmospheric corrosion

40. Parameters

41. Types of atmospheres

42. Forms of corrosion

43. Resistance of aluminium

44. Corrosion in water

45. Corrosion in freshwater

46. Corrosion in seawater

47. Corrosion in brackish waters

48. Oxides and peroxides

49. Hydrogen, nitrogen

50. Metalloids and halides

51. Inorganic bases

52. Inorganic acids

53. Inorganic Salts

54. Hydrocarbons

55. Halogen derivatives

56. Alcohols, ethers, thiols

57. Amines

58. Aldehydes and ketones

59. Carboxylic acids

60. Other organic products

61. Corrosion in Soil

62. Effect of stray currents

63. Fertilizers and Herbicides

64. Construction Materials

65. Food industry

66. Cleaning of aluminium

67. Behavior in fire

68. Dangerous products

Details

No. of pages:
700
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080472362
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080444956

About the Author

Christian Vargel

Professor Christian Vargel is a consultant for the use of aluminium in corrosion critical applications, Arvillard, France.He has over fifty years experience in corrosion of aluminium and metallurgy of aluminium. He was chief engineer at the Pechiney Group -- the European leader of production of aluminium -- where he primarily focused on corrosion of aluminium alloys, from a practical perspective. He surveyed and appraised numerous cases of in-service aluminium corrosion: building, transport, territory equipment, electrical and applications, and renewable energies, such as solar, OTEC, etc.

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant for the use of aluminium in corrosion critical applications, Arvillard, France

Christian Vargel

Professor Christian Vargel is a consultant for the use of aluminium in corrosion critical applications, Arvillard, France.He has over fifty years experience in corrosion of aluminium and metallurgy of aluminium. He was chief engineer at the Pechiney Group -- the European leader of production of aluminium -- where he primarily focused on corrosion of aluminium alloys, from a practical perspective. He surveyed and appraised numerous cases of in-service aluminium corrosion: building, transport, territory equipment, electrical and applications, and renewable energies, such as solar, OTEC, etc.

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant for the use of aluminium in corrosion critical applications, Arvillard, France

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.