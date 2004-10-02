Corrosion of Aluminium
1st Edition
Description
Corrosion of Aluminium highlights the practical and general aspects of the corrosion of aluminium alloys with many illustrations and references. In addition to that, the first chapter allows the reader who is not very familiar with aluminium to understand the metallurgical, chemical and physical features of the aluminium alloys.
The author Christian Vargel, has adopted a practitioner approach, based on the expertise and experience gained from a 40 year career in aluminium corrosion This approach is most suitable for assessing the corrosion resistance of aluminium- an assessment which is one of the main conditions for the development of many uses of aluminium in transport, construction, power transmission etc.
Key Features
- 600 bibliographic references provide a comprehensive guide to over 100 years of related study
- Providing practical applications to the reader across many industries
- Accessible to both the beginner and the expert
Readership
Engineers/technicians in the aluminium transformer industry; Students and professors studying materials science, mechanical engineering and structural engineering
Table of Contents
1. Historical reviews
2. Physical properties
3. Advantages of aluminium
4. Alloys series of aluminium
5. Cast aluminium alloys
6. Wrought aluminium alloys
7. Selection criteria
8. The corrosion of aluminium
9. Notion of potential
10. Oxide film and passivity
11. Disturbed surface
12. Influence of composition
13. Uniform corrosion
14. Pitting corrosion
15. Intergranular corrosion
16. Exfoliation corrosion
17. Stress corrosion
18. Fatigue corrosion
19. Filiform corrosion
20. Crevice corrosion
21. Fretting corrosion
22. Waterline corrosion
23. Erosion cavitation
24. Microbiologically corrosion
25. Galvanic corrosion
26. Corrosion products
27. Parameters
28. Corrosion testing
29. Protection of aluminium
30. Grades series 1XXX
31. 2XXX series alloys
32. 3XXX Serie alloys
33. 5XXX Series alloys
34. 6XXX Series alloys
35. 7XXX Series without copper
36. 7XXX Series with copper
37. Aluminium-lithium alloys
38. Aluminium-casting alloy
39. Atmospheric corrosion
40. Parameters
41. Types of atmospheres
42. Forms of corrosion
43. Resistance of aluminium
44. Corrosion in water
45. Corrosion in freshwater
46. Corrosion in seawater
47. Corrosion in brackish waters
48. Oxides and peroxides
49. Hydrogen, nitrogen
50. Metalloids and halides
51. Inorganic bases
52. Inorganic acids
53. Inorganic Salts
54. Hydrocarbons
55. Halogen derivatives
56. Alcohols, ethers, thiols
57. Amines
58. Aldehydes and ketones
59. Carboxylic acids
60. Other organic products
61. Corrosion in Soil
62. Effect of stray currents
63. Fertilizers and Herbicides
64. Construction Materials
65. Food industry
66. Cleaning of aluminium
67. Behavior in fire
68. Dangerous products
Details
- No. of pages:
- 700
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2004
- Published:
- 2nd October 2004
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080472362
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080444956
About the Author
Christian Vargel
Professor Christian Vargel is a consultant for the use of aluminium in corrosion critical applications, Arvillard, France.He has over fifty years experience in corrosion of aluminium and metallurgy of aluminium. He was chief engineer at the Pechiney Group -- the European leader of production of aluminium -- where he primarily focused on corrosion of aluminium alloys, from a practical perspective. He surveyed and appraised numerous cases of in-service aluminium corrosion: building, transport, territory equipment, electrical and applications, and renewable energies, such as solar, OTEC, etc.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant for the use of aluminium in corrosion critical applications, Arvillard, France
