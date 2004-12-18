Corrosion Induced by Low-Energy Radionuclides - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080445106, 9780080530031

Corrosion Induced by Low-Energy Radionuclides

1st Edition

Modeling of Tritium and Its Radiolytic and Decay Products Formed in Nuclear Installations

Authors: Gilbert Bellanger
eBook ISBN: 9780080530031
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080445106
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 18th December 2004
Page Count: 700
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
595.00
505.75
380.00
323.00
475.00
403.75
625.00
531.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Nuclear power plants emit radiation and particles across a range of energies. This radiation can cause corrosion to occur in critically important parts of the plant, which can lead to efficiency and safety problems. Gamma rays and neutrons have the highest energies and can break the metal bonds in interior metallic structures causing damage quickly and in easily monitored ways. Consequently these types of radiation and the best alloys to use to mitigate their effects have been extensively researched and their findings applied.

However, the same is not true of low energy radiation which effects metal structures in a different way but can still cause appreciable and expensive corrosion. Low energy radiation degrades the passive oxide layers that protect metals. Without this protective layer the metals are easily corroded.

This book uses tritium and tritiated water as models to describe the effects of low energy radiation on the corrosion of metals in these environments. Comprehensive coverage of the fields of liquid and gas flow, heat exchange, gas diffusion in materials, and of materials resistance to corrosion is ensures the reader has a full understanding of how these processes effect corrosion in nuclear installations. Such an understanding is essential for the efficient and safe running of all modern plant that uses radioactive material and this book is a critical reference tool for anyone involved in the nuclear power industry or metals research.

  • Unique coverage of low energy radiation and its corrosive effects in nuclear installations
  • Provides coverage of basic scientific principles contributing to corrosion
  • An essential reference for the safe and efficient construction and operation of nuclear installations
  • Applications in power generation, fuel reprocessing, military and civilian applications.

Key Features

  • The first book to present detailed analysis of nuclear corrosion by low energy nuclides
  • The most complete book available for those serious about understanding corrosion in all its aspects
  • Keeping you at pace with the new methods that are changing the concept of corrosion in the nuclear industry

Readership

Nuclear Engineers, Corrosion experts and scientists and equipment manufacturers

Table of Contents

  • effects of tritium and decay energy
  • effects of radiolytic products
  • arrangements of materials
  • remedies
  • hydrodynamic (turbulent and stagnant water) flow loops, monitoring tests integrated in the production section, with a facility for introducing corrosion inhibitors
  • designs to avoid media-induced corrosion
  • designs to avoid corrosion of alloys and stainless steels
  • corrective actions for engineers working in nuclear installations

Details

No. of pages:
700
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080530031
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080445106

About the Author

Gilbert Bellanger

Affiliations and Expertise

Corrosion and Materials Analysis Expert- Consultant

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.