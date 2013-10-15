Corrosion Control in the Oil and Gas Industry
1st Edition
Description
The effect of corrosion in the oil industry leads to the failure of parts. This failure results in shutting down the plant to clean the facility. The annual cost of corrosion to the oil and gas industry in the United States alone is estimated at $27 billion (According to NACE International)—leading some to estimate the global annual cost to the oil and gas industry as exceeding $60 billion. In addition, corrosion commonly causes serious environmental problems, such as spills and releases. An essential resource for all those who are involved in the corrosion management of oil and gas infrastructure, Corrosion Control in the Oil and Gas Industry provides engineers and designers with the tools and methods to design and implement comprehensive corrosion-management programs for oil and gas infrastructures. The book addresses all segments of the industry, including production, transmission, storage, refining and distribution.
Key Features
- Selects cost-effective methods to control corrosion
- Quantitatively measures and estimates corrosion rates
- Treats oil and gas infrastructures as systems in order to avoid the impacts that changes to one segment if a corrosion management program may have on others
- Provides a gateway to more than 1,000 industry best practices and international standards
Readership
Corrosion Engineers, Production Engineers, Inspection Engineers, Pipeline Engineers, Pipeline Operators, Pipeline Construction Contractors, Pipeline Designers, Pipeline Drafters, Integrity Managers, Regulators, Facility Engineers, Plant Engineers
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgements
Reviewers
Chapter 1. The Oil and Gas Industry
Abstract
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Energy from hydrocarbons
1.3 What are hydrocarbons?
1.4 Hydrocarbon sources
1.5 History of the oil and gas industry
1.6 Regulations
1.7 The significance and impact of corrosion in the oil and gas industry
References
Chapter 2. Oil and Gas Industry Network
Abstract
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Drill pipe
2.3 Casing
2.4 Downhole tubular
2.5 Acidizing pipe
2.6 Water generators and injectors
2.7 Gas generators (Teritiary recovery)
2.8 Open mining
2.9 In situ production
2.10 Wellhead
2.11 Production pipelines
2.12 Heavy crude oil pipelines
2.13 Hydrotransport pipelines
2.14 Gas dehydration facilities
2.15 Oil separators
2.16 Recovery centers (Extraction plants)
2.17 Upgraders
2.18 Lease tanks
2.19 Waste water pipelines
2.20 Tailing pipelines
2.21 Transmission pipelines
2.22 Compressor stations
2.23 Pump stations
2.24 Pipeline accessories
2.25 Oil tankers
2.26 Liquid natural gas (LNG) transportation
2.27 Transportation by railcars
2.28 Transportation by trucks
2.29 Gas storage
2.30 Oil storage tanks
2.31 Refineries
2.32 Product pipelines
2.33 Terminals
2.34 City gate and local distribution centers
2.35 Compressed natural gas (CNG)
2.36 Diluent pipelines
2.37 High vapor pressure pipelines
2.38 CO2 pipelines
2.39 Hydrogen pipelines
2.40 Ammonia pipelines
2.41 Biofuel infrastructure
Bibliography
References
Chapter 3. Materials
Abstract
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Properties of metals and alloys
3.3 Types of metals and alloys
3.4 Classification of metals and alloys
3.5 Non-metals
References
Chapter 4. The Main Environmental Factors Influencing Corrosion
Abstract
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Flow
4.3 Oil phase
4.4 Water (Brine or Aqueous) phase
4.5 CO2
4.6 H2S
4.7 O2
4.8 Sand and solids
4.9 Microorganisms
4.10 Pressure
4.11 Temperature
4.12 pH
4.13 Organic acids
4.14 Mercury
References
Chapter 5. Mechanisms
Abstracts
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Electrochemical nature of corrosion
5.3 General corrosion
5.4 Galvanic corrosion
5.5 Pitting corrosion
5.6 Intergranular corrosion
5.7 Selective leaching (Dealloying)
5.8 Deposition corrosion
5.9 Crevice corrosion
5.10 Cavitation-corrosion
5.11 Mechanical forces
5.12 Fretting corrosion
5.13 Underdeposit corrosion
5.14 Microbiologically influenced corrosion
5.15 High temperature corrosion
5.16 Corrosion fatigue
5.17 Stress-corrosion cracking (SCC)
5.18 The hydrogen effect
5.19 Liquid metal cracking (LMC) or liquid metal embrittlement (LME)
5.20 Corrosion under protective coating and corrosion under insulation (CUI)
5.21 Stray current corrosion
5.22 Telluric current corrosion
5.23 Alternating current (AC) corrosion
5.24 Top-of-the-line corrosion (TLC)
Bibliography
References
Chapter 6. Modeling – Internal Corrosion
Abstract
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hydrogen effects
6.3 General corrosion of carbon steel
6.4 Pitting corrosion of CRAS
6.5 Localized pitting corrosion of carbon steel
6.6 Erosion-corrosion
6.7 Microbiologically influenced corrosion
6.8 Scaling
6.9 High-temperature corrosion
6.10 Top-of-the-line corrosion (TLC)
References
Chapter 7. Mitigation – Internal Corrosion
Abstract
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Pigging
7.3 Drying
7.4 Corrosion inhibitors
7.5 Biocides
7.6 Scale inhibitors
7.7 Wax and asphaltene inhibitors
7.8 Hydrate inhibitors
7.9 Internal coatings and linings
7.10 Cathodic protection
7.11 Process optimization
References
Chapter 8. Monitoring – Internal Corrosion
Abstract
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Laboratory measurement
8.3 Field monitoring
8.4 Field inspection
References
Chapter 9. Mitigation – External Corrosion
Abstract
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Coatings
9.3 Cathodic protection
References
Chapter 10. Modeling – External Corrosion
Abstract
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Modeling corrosion control
10.3 Modeling corrosion
References
Chapter 11. Monitoring – External Corrosion
Abstracts
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Holiday detection
11.3 Above-ground monitoring techniques
11.4 Remote monitoring
11.5 In-line inspection
11.6 Hydrostatic testing
11.7 Below-ground inspection
References
Chapter 12. Measurements
Abstracts
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Types of measurement
12.3 Measured properties
12.4 Precautions in using measured data for corrosion control
References
Chapter 13. Maintenance
Abstracts
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Equipment
13.3 Workforce
13.4 Data
13.5 Communication
13.6 Associated activities
References
Chapter 14. Management
Abstract
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Risk assessment
14.3 Risk management
14.4 Corrosion risks
14.5 Activities of corrosion management
References
Appendix I. Abbreviations
Keywords
Appendix II. Unit Conversions
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1020
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2014
- Published:
- 15th October 2013
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123973061
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123970220
About the Author
Sankara Papavinasam
Dr. Papavinasam is President of CorrMagnet Consulting Inc. He has 20 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. He has led several joint industry projects with more than 50 companies developing new corrosion solutions and insights to manage internal corrosion, microbiologically influenced corrosion, and external corrosion of oil and gas industry. He has published over 100 papers, contributed to 5 book chapters, developed 3 software products, and received 2 patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
CorrMagnet Consulting Inc.
Reviews
"An essential resource for all those who are involved in the corrosion management of oil and gas infrastructure…provides engineers and designers with the tools and methods to design and implement comprehensive corrosion-management programs for oil and gas infrastructures…addresses all segments of the industry, including production, transmission, storage, refining and distribution."--Rivista Italiana della Saldatura, May-June 2014