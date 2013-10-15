Corrosion Control in the Oil and Gas Industry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123970220, 9780123973061

Corrosion Control in the Oil and Gas Industry

1st Edition

Authors: Sankara Papavinasam
eBook ISBN: 9780123973061
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123970220
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 15th October 2013
Page Count: 1020
Description

The effect of corrosion in the oil industry leads to the failure of parts. This failure results in shutting down the plant to clean the facility. The annual cost of corrosion to the oil and gas industry in the United States alone is estimated at $27 billion (According to NACE International)—leading some to estimate the global annual cost to the oil and gas industry as exceeding $60 billion. In addition, corrosion commonly causes serious environmental problems, such as spills and releases. An essential resource for all those who are involved in the corrosion management of oil and gas infrastructure, Corrosion Control in the Oil and Gas Industry provides engineers and designers with the tools and methods to design and implement comprehensive corrosion-management programs for oil and gas infrastructures. The book addresses all segments of the industry, including production, transmission, storage, refining and distribution.

Key Features

  • Selects cost-effective methods to control corrosion
  • Quantitatively measures and estimates corrosion rates
  • Treats oil and gas infrastructures as systems in order to avoid the impacts that changes to one segment if a corrosion management program may have on others
  • Provides a gateway to more than 1,000 industry best practices and international standards

Readership

Corrosion Engineers, Production Engineers, Inspection Engineers, Pipeline Engineers, Pipeline Operators, Pipeline Construction Contractors, Pipeline Designers, Pipeline Drafters, Integrity Managers, Regulators, Facility Engineers, Plant Engineers

Table of Contents

Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgements

Reviewers

Chapter 1. The Oil and Gas Industry

Abstract

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Energy from hydrocarbons

1.3 What are hydrocarbons?

1.4 Hydrocarbon sources

1.5 History of the oil and gas industry

1.6 Regulations

1.7 The significance and impact of corrosion in the oil and gas industry

References

Chapter 2. Oil and Gas Industry Network

Abstract

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Drill pipe

2.3 Casing

2.4 Downhole tubular

2.5 Acidizing pipe

2.6 Water generators and injectors

2.7 Gas generators (Teritiary recovery)

2.8 Open mining

2.9 In situ production

2.10 Wellhead

2.11 Production pipelines

2.12 Heavy crude oil pipelines

2.13 Hydrotransport pipelines

2.14 Gas dehydration facilities

2.15 Oil separators

2.16 Recovery centers (Extraction plants)

2.17 Upgraders

2.18 Lease tanks

2.19 Waste water pipelines

2.20 Tailing pipelines

2.21 Transmission pipelines

2.22 Compressor stations

2.23 Pump stations

2.24 Pipeline accessories

2.25 Oil tankers

2.26 Liquid natural gas (LNG) transportation

2.27 Transportation by railcars

2.28 Transportation by trucks

2.29 Gas storage

2.30 Oil storage tanks

2.31 Refineries

2.32 Product pipelines

2.33 Terminals

2.34 City gate and local distribution centers

2.35 Compressed natural gas (CNG)

2.36 Diluent pipelines

2.37 High vapor pressure pipelines

2.38 CO2 pipelines

2.39 Hydrogen pipelines

2.40 Ammonia pipelines

2.41 Biofuel infrastructure

Bibliography

References

Chapter 3. Materials

Abstract

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Properties of metals and alloys

3.3 Types of metals and alloys

3.4 Classification of metals and alloys

3.5 Non-metals

References

Chapter 4. The Main Environmental Factors Influencing Corrosion

Abstract

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Flow

4.3 Oil phase

4.4 Water (Brine or Aqueous) phase

4.5 CO2

4.6 H2S

4.7 O2

4.8 Sand and solids

4.9 Microorganisms

4.10 Pressure

4.11 Temperature

4.12 pH

4.13 Organic acids

4.14 Mercury

References

Chapter 5. Mechanisms

Abstracts

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Electrochemical nature of corrosion

5.3 General corrosion

5.4 Galvanic corrosion

5.5 Pitting corrosion

5.6 Intergranular corrosion

5.7 Selective leaching (Dealloying)

5.8 Deposition corrosion

5.9 Crevice corrosion

5.10 Cavitation-corrosion

5.11 Mechanical forces

5.12 Fretting corrosion

5.13 Underdeposit corrosion

5.14 Microbiologically influenced corrosion

5.15 High temperature corrosion

5.16 Corrosion fatigue

5.17 Stress-corrosion cracking (SCC)

5.18 The hydrogen effect

5.19 Liquid metal cracking (LMC) or liquid metal embrittlement (LME)

5.20 Corrosion under protective coating and corrosion under insulation (CUI)

5.21 Stray current corrosion

5.22 Telluric current corrosion

5.23 Alternating current (AC) corrosion

5.24 Top-of-the-line corrosion (TLC)

Bibliography

References

Chapter 6. Modeling – Internal Corrosion

Abstract

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hydrogen effects

6.3 General corrosion of carbon steel

6.4 Pitting corrosion of CRAS

6.5 Localized pitting corrosion of carbon steel

6.6 Erosion-corrosion

6.7 Microbiologically influenced corrosion

6.8 Scaling

6.9 High-temperature corrosion

6.10 Top-of-the-line corrosion (TLC)

References

Chapter 7. Mitigation – Internal Corrosion

Abstract

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pigging

7.3 Drying

7.4 Corrosion inhibitors

7.5 Biocides

7.6 Scale inhibitors

7.7 Wax and asphaltene inhibitors

7.8 Hydrate inhibitors

7.9 Internal coatings and linings

7.10 Cathodic protection

7.11 Process optimization

References

Chapter 8. Monitoring – Internal Corrosion

Abstract

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Laboratory measurement

8.3 Field monitoring

8.4 Field inspection

References

Chapter 9. Mitigation – External Corrosion

Abstract

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Coatings

9.3 Cathodic protection

References

Chapter 10. Modeling – External Corrosion

Abstract

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Modeling corrosion control

10.3 Modeling corrosion

References

Chapter 11. Monitoring – External Corrosion

Abstracts

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Holiday detection

11.3 Above-ground monitoring techniques

11.4 Remote monitoring

11.5 In-line inspection

11.6 Hydrostatic testing

11.7 Below-ground inspection

References

Chapter 12. Measurements

Abstracts

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Types of measurement

12.3 Measured properties

12.4 Precautions in using measured data for corrosion control

References

Chapter 13. Maintenance

Abstracts

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Equipment

13.3 Workforce

13.4 Data

13.5 Communication

13.6 Associated activities

References

Chapter 14. Management

Abstract

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Risk assessment

14.3 Risk management

14.4 Corrosion risks

14.5 Activities of corrosion management

References

Appendix I. Abbreviations

Keywords

Appendix II. Unit Conversions

References

Index

About the Author

Sankara Papavinasam

Dr. Papavinasam is President of CorrMagnet Consulting Inc. He has 20 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. He has led several joint industry projects with more than 50 companies developing new corrosion solutions and insights to manage internal corrosion, microbiologically influenced corrosion, and external corrosion of oil and gas industry. He has published over 100 papers, contributed to 5 book chapters, developed 3 software products, and received 2 patents.

Affiliations and Expertise

CorrMagnet Consulting Inc.

Reviews

"An essential resource for all those who are involved in the corrosion management of oil and gas infrastructure…provides engineers and designers with the tools and methods to design and implement comprehensive corrosion-management programs for oil and gas infrastructures…addresses all segments of the industry, including production, transmission, storage, refining and distribution."--Rivista Italiana della Saldatura, May-June 2014

Ratings and Reviews

