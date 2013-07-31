Corrosion and Conservation of Cultural Heritage Metallic Artefacts
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributor contact details
Series introduction
Volumes in the EFC series
Chapter 1: Introduction: conservation versus laboratory investigation in the preservation of metallic heritage artefacts
Part I: Conservation issues: past, present, future
Chapter 2: Conservation, corrosion science and evidence-based preservation strategies for metallic heritage artefacts
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 The structure of conservation research and practice
2.3 Conservation in practice
2.4 Corrosion control for conservation practice
2.5 Conservation and corrosion science in partnership
2.6 Preservation of heritage metals
2.7 Conclusion
Chapter 3: Atmospheric corrosion of heritage metallic artefacts: processes and prevention
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Historical perspectives on corrosion
3.3 Air pollution effects in the twentieth century
3.4 Current effects of air pollution on corrosion
3.5 Indoor environments and recent developments in standardisation
3.6 Future trends
3.7 Conclusion
Part II: Analytical techniques for the study of cultural heritage corrosion
Chapter 4: Analytical techniques for the study of corrosion of metallic heritage artefacts: from micrometer to nanometer scales
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Methodology
4.3 Morphology observation
4.4 Composition analyses
4.5 Structural characterisation
4.6 Nanoscale investigations
4.7 Conclusion
Chapter 5: The use of metallographic and metallurgical investigation methods in the preservation of metallic heritage artefacts
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Methods for sampling artefacts
5.3 Metallographic examination of microstructure features
5.4 Successful uses of metallography and metallurgy to aid preservation
5.5 Conclusion
Chapter 6: Analysis of corroded metallic heritage artefacts using laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS)
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS) fundamentals
6.3 Applications of laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS) on the analysis of corroded archaeological artefacts: corroded metal threads
6.4 Depth profiling of copper-based decorative artefact
6.5 Analysis of corroded Punic coins
6.6 Laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS) and X-ray fluorescence (XRF) analysis of Roman silver denarii
6.7 Conclusion
Chapter 7: Electrochemical measurements in the conservation of metallic heritage artefacts: an overview
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Equipment for electrochemical techniques
7.3 Potential measurements
7.4 DC techniques
7.5 AC techniques
7.6 Conclusion
Chapter 8: Electrochemical analysis of metallic heritage artefacts: time-lapse spectroelectrochemical techniques
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 The electrochemical cell (eCell)
8.3 Monitoring the stabilization process of cupreous artefacts
8.4 Monitoring the formation of a protective lead coating
8.5 Conclusion
8.6 Acknowledgements
Chapter 9: Electrochemical analysis of metallic heritage artefacts: voltammetry of microparticles (VMP)
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Electrode configuration
9.3 Electrochemical processes
9.4 Voltammetry of microparticles (VMP) and metal corrosion
9.5 Studies on corrosion processes
9.6 Applications for archaeometry, conservation and restoration
9.7 Conclusion
Part III: Specific alteration processes
Chapter 10: Artistic patinas on ancient bronze statues
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Studying and characterizing patinas
10.3 Case studies: the Giambologna statues of the University of Genoa, and the Angel of Calcagno family grave from the Monumental Cemetery of Staglieno (Genoa, Italy)
10.4 Conclusion
10.5 Acknowledgements
Chapter 11: Ancient silver artefacts: corrosion processes and preservation strategies
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction
11.2 History of ancient silver
11.3 Corrosion of Silver
11.4 Morphology of atmospheric corrosion layers on silver
11.5 Silver embrittlement
11.6 Cleaning, anti-tarnishing and protection
11.7 Conclusion
Chapter 12: Underwater corrosion of metallic heritage artefacts
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Degradation processes and conservation strategies
12.3 In-situ preservation of artefacts
12.4 Conclusion
Chapter 13: Long-term anoxic corrosion of iron
Abstract:
13.1 Introduction
13.2 General methodology
13.3 Characterisation of the corrosion system: from the environment to the archaeological remains
13.4 Thermodynamic modelling
13.5 Corrosion behaviour: understanding the mechanisms
13.6 Estimation of the corrosion rate
13.7 Conclusion
Chapter 14: Reactivity studies of atmospheric corrosion of heritage iron artefacts
Abstract:
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Previous studies of corrosion diagnosis
14.3 Studying atmospheric corrosion mechanisms
14.4 Studying electrochemical reactivity
14.5 Stability indexes based on rust layer composition and electrochemical reactivity
14.6 Electrochemical study of ancient artefacts
14.7 Degradation diagnosis
14.8 Conclusion
Chapter 15: Atmospheric corrosion of historical industrial structures
Abstract:
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Industrial cultural heritage objects
15.3 Specific atmospheric conditions
15.4 Industrial culture heritage material specification
15.5 Atmospheric corrosion of industrial structures of cultural heritage
15.6 Degradation of surface treatment of industrial cultural heritage
15.7 Conclusion
Part IV: On-site monitoring
Chapter 16: Electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS) for the in-situ analysis of metallic heritage artefacts
Abstract:
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS) fundamentals
16.3 In-situ electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS) measurements
16.4 In-situ electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS) measuring campaigns
16.5 Conclusion
Chapter 17: Oxygen monitoring in the corrosion and preservation of metallic heritage artefacts
Abstract:
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Equipment for oxygen monitoring
17.3 Measurement of oxygen consumption
17.4 Measurement of oxygen in the burial environment
17.5 Conclusion
17.6 Acknowledgements
Chapter 18: Issues in environmental monitoring of metallic heritage artefacts
Abstract:
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Metrological design of a monitoring system
18.3 Analogue and digital architectures for monitoring systems
18.4 Designing a monitoring system based on smart sensors
18.5 A case study of monitoring system deployment
18.6 Conclusion
18.7 Acknowledgements
Part V: Protection mediums, methods and strategies
Chapter 19: Alkaline desalination techniques for archaeological iron
Abstract:
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Archaeological iron: chloride-induced corrosion
19.3 Conservation of archaeological iron
19.4 Desalination
19.5 The influence of chloride-bearing species on corrosion of iron
19.6 Deoxygenated alkaline desalination techniques: assessing action and effectiveness
19.7 Post-treatment corrosion risk
19.8 Deoxygenated alkali washing in conservation practice
19.9 Conclusion
Chapter 20: The use of subcritical fluids for the stabilisation of archaeological iron: an overview
Abstract:
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Determining treatment parameters
20.3 Equipment, process and operation
20.4 Conservation objectives, treatment rationale and risk management
20.5 Case studies
20.6 Conclusion
20.7 Acknowledgements
Chapter 21: Monitoring, modelling and prediction of corrosion rates of historical iron shipwrecks
Abstract:
21.1 Introduction
21.2 Coralline concretions, corrosion potentials and dissolved oxygen
21.3 Monitoring
21.4 Modelling
21.5 Prediction
21.6 Conclusion
21.7 Acknowledgements
Chapter 22: The role of standards in conservation methods for metals in cultural heritage
Abstract:
22.1 Introduction
22.2 Standards commonly used in conservation testing of metals: a survey in metal conservation publications
22.3 The need to develop or adopt existing standards for coatings testing for cultural heritage metals: the case study of testing Poligen® ES 91009
22.4 Conclusion and future trends
Chapter 23: Coatings including carboxylates for the preservation of metallic heritage artefacts
Abstract:
23.1 Introduction
23.2 Ultrathin organic films for corrosion protection of metals
23.3 Self-assembled monolayers of carboxylic acids
23.4 Conclusion
23.5 Acknowledgements
Chapter 24: Sol-gel coatings for the preservation of metallic heritage artefacts
Abstract:
24.1 Introduction
24.2 The sol-gel coating process
24.3 Techniques for sol-gel coating – electrodeposition
24.4 Case studies on new conservation treatments
24.5 Conclusion
Chapter 25: Plasma treatments for the cleaning and protection of metallic heritage artefacts
Abstract:
25.1 Introduction: requirements of conservators/restorers
25.2 Plasma treatments for cleaning and protection of artefacts
25.3 Low pressure plasma
25.4 Plasma enhanced chemical vapour deposition (PECVD) in plasmas containing organosilicon compounds
25.5 Case studies of use of plasma treatments in cleaning and protection of silver-based artefacts
25.6 Conclusion
Chapter 26: Corrosion inhibitors for the preservation of metallic heritage artefacts
Abstract:
26.1 Introduction
26.2 Types and mechanisms of corrosion inhibitors
26.3 Evaluation of inhibitors
26.4 Corrosion inhibitors used in conservation treatments
26.5 Conclusion
Index
Description
The conservation of metallic archaeological and historic artefacts is a major challenge whether they are ancient bronzes or relics of our more recent industrial past. Based on the work of Working Party 21 Corrosion of Archaeological and Historical Artefacts within the European Federation of Corrosion (EFC), this important book summarises key recent research on analytical techniques, understanding corrosion processes and preventing the corrosion of cultural heritage metallic artefacts.
After an introductory part on some of the key issues in this area, part two reviews the range of analytical techniques for measuring and analysing corrosion processes, including time resolved spectroelectrochemistry, voltammetry and laser induced breakdown spectroscopy. Part three reviews different types of corrosion processes for a range of artefacts, whilst part four discusses on-site monitoring techniques. The final part of the book summaries a range of conservation techniques and strategies to conserve cultural heritage metallic artefacts.
Corrosion and conservation of cultural heritage metallic artefacts is an important reference for all those involved in archaeology and conservation, including governments, museums as well as those undertaking research in archaeology and corrosion science.
Key Features
- Summarises key research on analytical techniques for measuring and analysing corrosion processes
- Provides detailed understanding of corrosion processes and corrosion prevention
- Discusses on-site monitoring techniques
Readership
All those involved in archaeology and conservation, including governments and museums, as well as those undertaking research in archaeology and corrosion science
About the Editors
P Dillmann Editor
Dr Philippe Dillmann is Head of the Archaeological Materials Laboratory at the Institut de Recherche sur les Archéomatériaux within the Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique and the Commissariat à l’Energie Atomique (CNRS/CEA).
CNRS/CEA, France
CNRS/CEA, France
D Watkinson Editor
David Watkinson is Professor of Conservation at Cardiff University, UK.
Cardiff University, UK
Cardiff University, UK
E Angelini Editor
Emma Angelini is Professor of Applied Physical Chemistry at the Politecnico di Torino, Italy.
Politecnico di Torino, Italy
Politecnico di Torino, Italy
A Adriaens Editor
Professor Annemie Adriaens works within the Department of Analytical Chemistry at Ghent University, Belgium.
Ghent University, Belgium
Ghent University, Belgium