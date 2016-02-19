Correlative Neurosciences: Clinical Studies, Volume 21B
1st Edition
Serial Editors: T. Tokizane J.P. Schade
eBook ISBN: 9780080861463
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 436
Details
- No. of pages:
- 436
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080861463
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
T. Tokizane Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Brain Research
J.P. Schade Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Central Institute for Brain Research, Amsterdam
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.