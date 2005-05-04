Corporate Social Responsibility - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750666602, 9780080476896

Corporate Social Responsibility

1st Edition

a case study guide for Management Accountants

Authors: John Innes Gweneth Norris
eBook ISBN: 9780080476896
Paperback ISBN: 9780750666602
Imprint: CIMA Publishing
Published Date: 4th May 2005
Page Count: 112
Table of Contents

Chapter 1 - Introduction and Objectives; Chapter 2 - Literature Review; Chapter 3 - Case Study A, an international retail company; Chapter 4 - Case Study B, a large organisation in the financial services sector; Chapter 5 - Case Study C, a large international organisation in the financial services sector; Chapter 6 - Case Study D, a large organisation in the financial services sector; Chapter 7 - Cross-case analysis, based on on the objectives of the introduction; Chapter 8 - Conclusions

Description

Corporate Social Responsiblity is based on critical insight gained by analysing four large companies’ experiences of corporate social responsibility. This study highlights the inadequacies of social and ethical reporting by business, both in terms of the ad-hoc nature of the information currently reported, and the absence of internal reporting. It will serve as evidence to companies, that producing a glossy report does not necessarily equal social responsibility.

Key Features

  • Explores the problems faced by firms seeking to develop their own social performance strategies
  • Explores corporate governance issues
  • Offers a grounded theory approach, involving full taping and transcribing of all interviews

Readership

Management accountants; Company Finance Directors; Business Consultants; Academics; Executive and Non-Executive Directors; Policy Makers and Regulators.

Details

No. of pages:
112
Language:
English
Copyright:
© CIMA Publishing 2005
Published:
Imprint:
CIMA Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780080476896
Paperback ISBN:
9780750666602

About the Authors

John Innes Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus of Accounting at the University of Dundee.

Gweneth Norris Author

