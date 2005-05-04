Corporate Social Responsibility
1st Edition
a case study guide for Management Accountants
Chapter 1 - Introduction and Objectives; Chapter 2 - Literature Review; Chapter 3 - Case Study A, an international retail company; Chapter 4 - Case Study B, a large organisation in the financial services sector; Chapter 5 - Case Study C, a large international organisation in the financial services sector; Chapter 6 - Case Study D, a large organisation in the financial services sector; Chapter 7 - Cross-case analysis, based on on the objectives of the introduction; Chapter 8 - Conclusions
Corporate Social Responsiblity is based on critical insight gained by analysing four large companies’ experiences of corporate social responsibility. This study highlights the inadequacies of social and ethical reporting by business, both in terms of the ad-hoc nature of the information currently reported, and the absence of internal reporting. It will serve as evidence to companies, that producing a glossy report does not necessarily equal social responsibility.
- Explores the problems faced by firms seeking to develop their own social performance strategies
- Explores corporate governance issues
- Offers a grounded theory approach, involving full taping and transcribing of all interviews
Management accountants; Company Finance Directors; Business Consultants; Academics; Executive and Non-Executive Directors; Policy Makers and Regulators.
John Innes Author
Professor Emeritus of Accounting at the University of Dundee.