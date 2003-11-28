Coronary Heart Disease Prevention - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780443071171, 9780702039638

Coronary Heart Disease Prevention

2nd Edition

A Handbook for the Health Care Team

Authors: Grace Lindsay Allan Gaw
eBook ISBN: 9780702039638
Paperback ISBN: 9780443071171
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 28th November 2003
Page Count: 344


Review quote "An excellent handbook which covers all aspects of coronary heart disease and will serve as a very useful reference for nurses working in primary and secondary health prevention".



  • evidence-based content ensures a firm scientific basis for practice
  • the practical nature of the content can be immediately applied in the working environment e.g. smoking cessation strategies, dietary counseling and risk assessment
  • the multidisciplinary group of contributors ensures that the content reflects the multidisciplinary nature of CHD prevention work
  • case studies and practice exercises enable the application of theory to practice
  • summaries of key points facilitate understanding and retention

Table of Contents

Preface. Coronary heart disease: epidemiology, pathology and diagnosis. Risk factor assessment. Lipids and lipid-lowering drugs. Hypertension and anti-hypertensive therapy. Lifestyle management: smoking. Lifestyle management: diet. Lifestyle management: exercise. Lifestyle management: facilitating behavioural change. Medical management of coronary heart disease. Cardiac rehabilitation.Women and coronary heart disease. Type 2 diabetes and coronary heart disease.



No. of pages:
344
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702039638
Paperback ISBN:
9780443071171



Grace Lindsay



Lecturer in Nursing and Midwifery Studies, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, UK

Allan Gaw



Professor and Director, Northern Ireland Clinical Research Facility, Belfast, UK

