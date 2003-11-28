Coronary Heart Disease Prevention
2nd Edition
A Handbook for the Health Care Team
Description
Review quote "An excellent handbook which covers all aspects of coronary heart disease and will serve as a very useful reference for nurses working in primary and secondary health prevention".
Key Features
- evidence-based content ensures a firm scientific basis for practice
- the practical nature of the content can be immediately applied in the working environment e.g. smoking cessation strategies, dietary counseling and risk assessment
- the multidisciplinary group of contributors ensures that the content reflects the multidisciplinary nature of CHD prevention work
- case studies and practice exercises enable the application of theory to practice
- summaries of key points facilitate understanding and retention
Table of Contents
Preface. Coronary heart disease: epidemiology, pathology and diagnosis. Risk factor assessment. Lipids and lipid-lowering drugs. Hypertension and anti-hypertensive therapy. Lifestyle management: smoking. Lifestyle management: diet. Lifestyle management: exercise. Lifestyle management: facilitating behavioural change. Medical management of coronary heart disease. Cardiac rehabilitation.Women and coronary heart disease. Type 2 diabetes and coronary heart disease.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2004
- Published:
- 28th November 2003
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702039638
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443071171
About the Author
Grace Lindsay
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Nursing and Midwifery Studies, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, UK
Allan Gaw
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director, Northern Ireland Clinical Research Facility, Belfast, UK