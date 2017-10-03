Coronary Artery Disease: From Biology to Clinical Practice links the most important basic concepts of atherosclerosis pathophysiology to treatment management of coronary artery disease. Comprehensive coverage starts with the basic pathophysiologic mechanisms of the disease, including molecular and genetic mechanisms, cells interaction and inflammation. In addition, sections on novel anti-atherosclerotic therapies and a thorough understanding of the recent trends in clinical management round out this comprehensive tome that is ideal for practitioners and researchers.

By summarizing this novel knowledge and changes in diagnostic algorithm and treatment options, this is the perfect reference for cardiology researchers who want a volume with the most up-to-date experimental trends in the field of atherosclerosis, for cardiologists and physicians who manage patients with atherosclerotic risk factors and established coronary artery disease, and medical students who want to learn the basic concepts of atherosclerosis.