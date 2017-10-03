Coronary Artery Disease
1st Edition
From Biology to Clinical Practice
Description
Coronary Artery Disease: From Biology to Clinical Practice links the most important basic concepts of atherosclerosis pathophysiology to treatment management of coronary artery disease. Comprehensive coverage starts with the basic pathophysiologic mechanisms of the disease, including molecular and genetic mechanisms, cells interaction and inflammation. In addition, sections on novel anti-atherosclerotic therapies and a thorough understanding of the recent trends in clinical management round out this comprehensive tome that is ideal for practitioners and researchers.
By summarizing this novel knowledge and changes in diagnostic algorithm and treatment options, this is the perfect reference for cardiology researchers who want a volume with the most up-to-date experimental trends in the field of atherosclerosis, for cardiologists and physicians who manage patients with atherosclerotic risk factors and established coronary artery disease, and medical students who want to learn the basic concepts of atherosclerosis.
Key Features
- Delivers a comprehensive connection between basic pathophysiologic mechanisms and the clinical context of coronary artery disease
- Provides a focus on the most important novel evidence in the management of atherosclerosis and coronary artery disease
- Includes sum-up tables at the end of each chapter and clinical scenarios that focus on diagnosis and treatment
- Conveys an understanding of upcoming, novel, experimental and clinical treatments
Readership
Researchers who want a volume with the most up-to-date experimental trends in the field of atherosclerosis; Cardiologists and Physicians (general practitioners etc.) who manage patients with atherosclerotic risk factors and established coronary artery disease; and for Medical Students who want to learn the basic concepts of atherosclerosis
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Pathophysiology of atherosclerosis
Biology of the vessel wall
Endothelial function
Atherosclerotic plaque
Risk factors (dyslipidemia, smoking, hypertension etc.)
The role of inflammation
The role of oxidative stress
Genetics of atherosclerosis
Chapter 2: Coronary artery circulation: Basic principles
Functional anatomy
Myocardial oxygen consumption
Regulation of oxygen transport and coronary blood flow
Stable angina pectoris
Acute coronary syndromes
Chapter 3: Novel and experimental therapies in advance atherosclerosis
Anti-inflammatory treatments
Anti-oxidant treatment
Gene-therapy
Stem-cell therapy
Diagnostic strategies-novel imaging modalities-multimodalities and hybrid techniques
Novel antiplatelet agents
Primary percutaneous coronary intervention
Novel developments in interventional strategies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 498
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 3rd October 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128119372
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128119082
About the Author
Dimitris Tousoulis
Dr. Tousoulis is a certified cardiologist, senior researcher and Professor of Cardiology at Athens University Medical School in Athens, Greece. He is a fellow of the Hellenic Society of Cardiology and the American College Cardiology. He is an expert in the field of atherosclerosis and coronary artery disease with several publications and extensive research in these areas. He is a member of the board for five cardiology journals, and has contributed more than 70 chapters to current books in the field.
Affiliations and Expertise
Athens University Medical School, Athens, Greece