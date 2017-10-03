Coronary Artery Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128119082, 9780128119372

Coronary Artery Disease

1st Edition

From Biology to Clinical Practice

Authors: Dimitris Tousoulis
eBook ISBN: 9780128119372
Paperback ISBN: 9780128119082
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd October 2017
Page Count: 498
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
160.86
136.73
150.00
127.50
138.00
117.30
118.00
100.30
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
150.00
127.50
118.00
100.30
138.00
117.30
209.94
178.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Coronary Artery Disease: From Biology to Clinical Practice links the most important basic concepts of atherosclerosis pathophysiology to treatment management of coronary artery disease. Comprehensive coverage starts with the basic pathophysiologic mechanisms of the disease, including molecular and genetic mechanisms, cells interaction and inflammation. In addition, sections on novel anti-atherosclerotic therapies and a thorough understanding of the recent trends in clinical management round out this comprehensive tome that is ideal for practitioners and researchers.

By summarizing this novel knowledge and changes in diagnostic algorithm and treatment options, this is the perfect reference for cardiology researchers who want a volume with the most up-to-date experimental trends in the field of atherosclerosis, for cardiologists and physicians who manage patients with atherosclerotic risk factors and established coronary artery disease, and medical students who want to learn the basic concepts of atherosclerosis.

Key Features

  • Delivers a comprehensive connection between basic pathophysiologic mechanisms and the clinical context of coronary artery disease
  • Provides a focus on the most important novel evidence in the management of atherosclerosis and coronary artery disease
  • Includes sum-up tables at the end of each chapter and clinical scenarios that focus on diagnosis and treatment
  • Conveys an understanding of upcoming, novel, experimental and clinical treatments

Readership

Researchers who want a volume with the most up-to-date experimental trends in the field of atherosclerosis; Cardiologists and Physicians (general practitioners etc.) who manage patients with atherosclerotic risk factors and established coronary artery disease; and for Medical Students who want to learn the basic concepts of atherosclerosis

Table of Contents

 

Chapter 1: Pathophysiology of atherosclerosis
Biology of the vessel wall
Endothelial function
Atherosclerotic plaque
Risk factors (dyslipidemia, smoking, hypertension etc.)
The role of inflammation
The role of oxidative stress
Genetics of atherosclerosis

Chapter 2: Coronary artery circulation: Basic principles
Functional anatomy
Myocardial oxygen consumption
Regulation of oxygen transport and coronary blood flow
Stable angina pectoris
Acute coronary syndromes

Chapter 3: Novel and experimental therapies in advance atherosclerosis
Anti-inflammatory treatments
Anti-oxidant treatment
Gene-therapy
Stem-cell therapy
Diagnostic strategies-novel imaging modalities-multimodalities and hybrid techniques
Novel antiplatelet agents
Primary percutaneous coronary intervention
Novel developments in interventional strategies

Details

No. of pages:
498
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128119372
Paperback ISBN:
9780128119082

About the Author

Dimitris Tousoulis

Dr. Tousoulis is a certified cardiologist, senior researcher and Professor of Cardiology at Athens University Medical School in Athens, Greece. He is a fellow of the Hellenic Society of Cardiology and the American College Cardiology. He is an expert in the field of atherosclerosis and coronary artery disease with several publications and extensive research in these areas. He is a member of the board for five cardiology journals, and has contributed more than 70 chapters to current books in the field.

Affiliations and Expertise

Athens University Medical School, Athens, Greece

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.