Coronary and Endovascular Stents, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, Volume 5-3

This issue of the Interventional Cardiology Clinics, edited by Dr. Sahil Parikh, is entitled "Coronary and Endovascular Stents" and covers a wide array of topics. Subjects covered include, but are not limited to, a historical review of stent development; the rationale for stenting; principles of stent design; the role of stent composition and surface modification; endovascular drug delivery and drug elution systems; design and clinical considerations for BRS and endovascular stent grafts; the pathology of endovascular stents, and stent failures.