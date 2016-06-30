Coronary and Endovascular Stents, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, Volume 5-3
1st Edition
Authors: Sahil Parikh
eBook ISBN: 9780323448673
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323448475
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th June 2016
Table of Contents
- Preface: Stent Design: Past, Present, and Future
2. The History of Coronary Stenting
3. Restenosis of the Coronary Arteries: Past, Present, Future Directions
4. The Systems Biocompatibility of Coronary Stenting
5. Endovascular Drug Delivery and Drug Elution Systems: First Principles
6. Antiproliferative Drugs for Restenosis Prevention
7. Contemporary Drug-Eluting Stent Platforms: Design, Safety, and Clinical Efficacy
8. Design Principles of Bioresorbable Polymeric Scaffolds
9. Bioresorbable Scaffolds: Clinical Outcomes and Considerations
10. Design and Comparison of Large Vessel Stents: Balloon Expandable and Self-Expanding Peripheral Arterial Stents
11. Design and Clinical Considerations for Endovascular Stent Grafts
12. Pathology of Endovascular Stents
13. Coronary Stent Failure: Fracture, Compression, Recoil, and Prolapse
Description
This issue of the Interventional Cardiology Clinics, edited by Dr. Sahil Parikh, is entitled "Coronary and Endovascular Stents" and covers a wide array of topics. Subjects covered include, but are not limited to, a historical review of stent development; the rationale for stenting; principles of stent design; the role of stent composition and surface modification; endovascular drug delivery and drug elution systems; design and clinical considerations for BRS and endovascular stent grafts; the pathology of endovascular stents, and stent failures.
Details
About the Authors
Sahil Parikh Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
