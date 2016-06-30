Coronary and Endovascular Stents, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323448475, 9780323448673

Coronary and Endovascular Stents, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, Volume 5-3

1st Edition

Authors: Sahil Parikh
eBook ISBN: 9780323448673
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323448475
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th June 2016
Table of Contents

  1. Preface: Stent Design: Past, Present, and Future
    2. The History of Coronary Stenting
    3. Restenosis of the Coronary Arteries: Past, Present, Future Directions
    4. The Systems Biocompatibility of Coronary Stenting
    5. Endovascular Drug Delivery and Drug Elution Systems: First Principles
    6. Antiproliferative Drugs for Restenosis Prevention
    7. Contemporary Drug-Eluting Stent Platforms: Design, Safety, and Clinical Efficacy
    8. Design Principles of Bioresorbable Polymeric Scaffolds
    9. Bioresorbable Scaffolds: Clinical Outcomes and Considerations
    10. Design and Comparison of Large Vessel Stents: Balloon Expandable and Self-Expanding Peripheral Arterial Stents
    11. Design and Clinical Considerations for Endovascular Stent Grafts
    12. Pathology of Endovascular Stents
    13. Coronary Stent Failure: Fracture, Compression, Recoil, and Prolapse

Description

This issue of the Interventional Cardiology Clinics, edited by Dr. Sahil Parikh, is entitled "Coronary and Endovascular Stents" and covers a wide array of topics. Subjects covered include, but are not limited to, a historical review of stent development; the rationale for stenting; principles of stent design; the role of stent composition and surface modification; endovascular drug delivery and drug elution systems; design and clinical considerations for BRS and endovascular stent grafts; the pathology of endovascular stents, and stent failures.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323448673
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323448475

About the Authors

Sahil Parikh Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine

