Core Knowledge in Orthopaedics: Pediatric Orthopaedics

Part of the new Core Knowledge in Orthopaedics series, this new resource provides concise and practical coverage of the most essential knowledge in orthopaedics and sports medicine for infants and children. It opens with a review of the differences between the pediatric and adult skeletons, and continues with a chapter covering physical examination techniques for pediatric patients. The book then explores a broad range of individual orthopaedic problems and disorders. Abundant tables, algorithms, and specially designed diagrams assist readers in mastering key concepts quickly and efficiently.