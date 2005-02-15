Core Knowledge in Orthopaedics: Pediatric Orthopaedics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323025904

Core Knowledge in Orthopaedics: Pediatric Orthopaedics

1st Edition

Authors: John Dormans
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323025904
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 15th February 2005
Page Count: 544
Table of Contents


Chapter 1 Normal Growth and Development in Pediatric Orthopaedics

Chapter 2 Pediatric Musculoskeletal Exam

Chapter 3 Introduction to Trauma

Chapter 4 Upper Extremity Trauma

Chapter 5 Trauma Related to the Lower Extremity

Chapter 6 Spine and Pelvis Trauma

Chapter 7 Sports Medicine

Chapter 8 Upper Extremity Disorders

Chapter 9 Pediatric Lower Limb Disorders

Chapter 10 Hip Disorders—Not submitted yet

Chapter 11 Spinal Disorders

Chapter 12 Musculoskeletal Tumors in Children

Chapter 13 Musculoskeletal Infection

Chapter 14 Skeletal Dysplasias

Chapter 15 Metabolic Disorders of Bone

Chapter 16 Synovial Disorders

Chapter 17 Neuromuscular Disorders—Cerebral Palsy

Chapter 18 Neuromuscular Disorders of Infancy and Childhood and Arthrogryposis

Chapter 19 Neuromuscular Disorders: Myelomeningocele

Description

Part of the new Core Knowledge in Orthopaedics series, this new resource provides concise and practical coverage of the most essential knowledge in orthopaedics and sports medicine for infants and children. It opens with a review of the differences between the pediatric and adult skeletons, and continues with a chapter covering physical examination techniques for pediatric patients. The book then explores a broad range of individual orthopaedic problems and disorders. Abundant tables, algorithms, and specially designed diagrams assist readers in mastering key concepts quickly and efficiently.

Key Features

  • Covers all areas of pediatric orthopaedics, including upper and lower extremity disorders, injuries, and deformities · musculoskeletal infections · muscular dystrophy and arthrogryposis · sports medicine · spina bifida · synovial disorders · trauma · cerebral palsy and neuromuscular disorders · and more.
  • Uses concise, bullet-point text with numerous charts, tables, and algorithms to expedite reference.
  • Features a wealth of outstanding illustrations, original drawings, and clinically relevant radiographs.
  • Offers lists of bibliographical sources at the end of each chapter.

Details

No. of pages:
544
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323025904

About the Authors

John Dormans Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief of Orthopaedic Surgery, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia; Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA, USA

