Core Knowledge in Orthopaedics: Pediatric Orthopaedics
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Normal Growth and Development in Pediatric Orthopaedics
Chapter 2 Pediatric Musculoskeletal Exam
Chapter 3 Introduction to Trauma
Chapter 4 Upper Extremity Trauma
Chapter 5 Trauma Related to the Lower Extremity
Chapter 6 Spine and Pelvis Trauma
Chapter 7 Sports Medicine
Chapter 8 Upper Extremity Disorders
Chapter 9 Pediatric Lower Limb Disorders
Chapter 10 Hip Disorders—Not submitted yet
Chapter 11 Spinal Disorders
Chapter 12 Musculoskeletal Tumors in Children
Chapter 13 Musculoskeletal Infection
Chapter 14 Skeletal Dysplasias
Chapter 15 Metabolic Disorders of Bone
Chapter 16 Synovial Disorders
Chapter 17 Neuromuscular Disorders—Cerebral Palsy
Chapter 18 Neuromuscular Disorders of Infancy and Childhood and Arthrogryposis
Chapter 19 Neuromuscular Disorders: Myelomeningocele
Description
Part of the new Core Knowledge in Orthopaedics series, this new resource provides concise and practical coverage of the most essential knowledge in orthopaedics and sports medicine for infants and children. It opens with a review of the differences between the pediatric and adult skeletons, and continues with a chapter covering physical examination techniques for pediatric patients. The book then explores a broad range of individual orthopaedic problems and disorders. Abundant tables, algorithms, and specially designed diagrams assist readers in mastering key concepts quickly and efficiently.
Key Features
- Covers all areas of pediatric orthopaedics, including upper and lower extremity disorders, injuries, and deformities · musculoskeletal infections · muscular dystrophy and arthrogryposis · sports medicine · spina bifida · synovial disorders · trauma · cerebral palsy and neuromuscular disorders · and more.
- Uses concise, bullet-point text with numerous charts, tables, and algorithms to expedite reference.
- Features a wealth of outstanding illustrations, original drawings, and clinically relevant radiographs.
- Offers lists of bibliographical sources at the end of each chapter.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2005
- Published:
- 15th February 2005
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323025904
About the Authors
John Dormans Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief of Orthopaedic Surgery, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia; Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA, USA