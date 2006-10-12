Core Curriculum for Primary Care Pediatric Nurse Practitioners - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323027564

Core Curriculum for Primary Care Pediatric Nurse Practitioners

1st Edition

Editors: Nancy Ryan-Wenger
Paperback ISBN: 9780323027564
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 12th October 2006
Page Count: 1080
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

2007 AJN Book of the Year Award Winner

Written by expert pediatric nurse practitioners, this resource is a fully endorsed compendium of essential information. Using an easy-to-use outline format, it defines the parameters of the specialty by outlining the entire scope of PNP practice and covers everything in the Pediatric Nurse Practitioners (PNP) certification exams. In light of the increase in the number of PNP programs and students seeking certification, Core Curriculum for Primary Pediatric Nurse Practitioners offers the big-picture view that every PNP needs.

Key Features

  • Authored and endorsed by the National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners (NAPNAP) and the Association of Faculties of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners (AFPNP).
  • Chapters that cover the continuum of PNP practice, such as the Role of the PNP, Wellness Issues, Growth and Development, Genetics, diagnosing and managing Common Illnesses and Chronic Conditions, Pediatric Emergencies, Pharmacology, and Treatment Guides.
  • Concise outline format is accessible and user-friendly.
  • Covers all content on both the ANCB and ANCC certification exams

Table of Contents

Section 1: Role of the Pediatric Nurse Practitioner

1. Evolution of the Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Role

2. Essential Elements of the Advanced Practice Role for Pediatric Nurse
Practitioners

3. Clinical Reasoning and Clinical Decision Making

Section 2: Health Assessment and Physical Examination

4. Measures of Child Growth and Development

5. Assessment of the Head, Eyes, Ears, Nose and Throat

6. Assessment of the Pulmonary System

7. Assessment of the Cardiovascular System

8. Assessment of the Gastrointestinal System

9. Assessment of the Reproductive and Urologic Systems

10. Assessment of the Integumentary System

11. Assessment of the Hematologic and Lymphatic Systems

12. Assessment of the Musculoskeletal System

13. Assessment of the Neurologic System

Section 3: Special Topics in Health Promotion and Disease Prevention

14. Core Concepts in Genetics

15. Immunizations

16. Nutrition

17. Preconceptional and Prenatal Role

18. Care of the Newborn Before Hospital Discharge

19. Newborns and Infants

20. Preterm Infant Follow-up Care

21. Child Abuse and Neglect

22. Toddlers, Preschoolers, and School-agers

23. Mental Health Promotion and Mental Health Screening for
Children and Adolescents

24. Sports Participation: Evaluation and Monitoring

25. Early Adolescents, Late Adolescents, and College-age Young Adults

26. Sexuality and Birth Control

Section 4: Diagnosis and Management of Common Illness in Children and Adolescents

27. Common Illness of the Head, Eyes, Ears, Nose and Throat

28. Common Illness of the Pulmonary System

29. Common Illness of the Cardiovascular System

30. Common Illness of the Gastrointestinal System

31. Common Illness of the Reproductive and Urologic Systems

32. Common Illness of the Integumentary System

33. Common Illness of the Hematologic and Lymphatic Systems

34. Common Illness of the Musculoskeletal System

35. Common Illness of the Neurologic System

Section 5: Diagnosis and Management of Chronic Conditions in Children and Adolescents

36. Asthma

37. Cerebral Palsy

38. Childhood Cancer

39. Cleft Lip and Palate

40. Common Genetic Conditions in Children

41. Common Mental Health Disorders in Children and Adolescents

42. Congenital Heart Disease

43. Cystic Fibrosis

44. Diabetes Types 1 and 2

45. Eating Disorders

46. Epilepsy

47. Hemoglobinopathies

48. Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis

49. Learning Disorders and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

50. Chronic Renal Failure in Children

51. Spina Bifida and Other Myelodysplasias

Section 6: Diagnostic, Medication, and Treatment Guides for Children and
Adolescents

52. Readiness for Handling Pediatric Emergencies in the Primary Care Office

53. Diagnostic Tests for Pediatric Clinical Decision Making

54. Pharmacodynamic Considerations Unique to Neonates, Infants, Children, and
Adolescents

55. Pain Management for Children

56. Complementary and Alternative Therapy

57. Nonpharmacologic Treatments and Pediatric Procedures

Section 7: Using Evidence-Based Practice to Improve Outcomes in Outpatient Settings

58. Evolving Roles for Pediatric Nurse Practitioners

Details

No. of pages:
1080
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Paperback ISBN:
9780323027564

About the Editor

Nancy Ryan-Wenger

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Director, Pediatric and School Nurse Practitioner Programs, College of Nursing, Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.