Copper-Containing Molecules - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120342600, 9780080544069

Copper-Containing Molecules, Volume 60

1st Edition

Editors: Joan Valentine Edith Gralla
eBook ISBN: 9780080544069
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120342600
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th October 2002
Page Count: 493
Description

A wide range of researchers are currently investigating different properties and applications for copper-containing proteins. Biochemists researching metal metabolism in organisms ranging from bacteria to plants to animals are working in a completely different area of discovery than scientists studying the transportation and regulation of minerals and small molecule nutrients. They are both working with copper-containing proteins, but in very different ways and with differing anticipated outcomes.

Biochemists, Molecular Biologists, Cell Biologists, Biomedical Researchers, Biophysicists, Geneticists

No. of pages:
493
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080544069
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120342600

PRAISE FOR THE SERIES "The authority, originality, and editing of the reviews are first class." —NATURE "The Advances in Protein Chemistry series has been a major factor in the education of protein chemists." —JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY

Joan Valentine Editor

University of Califoria, Los Angeles, U.S.A.

Edith Gralla Editor

University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.

