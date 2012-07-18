COPD, An Issue of Medical Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455738908, 9781455742936

COPD, An Issue of Medical Clinics, Volume 96-4

1st Edition

Authors: Stephen Rennard Bartolome Celli
eBook ISBN: 9781455742936
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455738908
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 18th July 2012
Description

This issue of Medical Clinics of North America provides the latest essential updates on COPD.  The following topics are covered: pathobiological mechanisms; genes and the disease (alpha-l-antitrypsin); the environment, phenotype, and comorbidity; the role and potential of imaging; pulmonary function and its importance; exercise in testing and therapy; patients’ perception and quality of life; exacerbations, causes, prevention, and treatment; an integrated approach to the medical treatment; meducal pneumoplasty, surgical resection, or lung transplant; and smoking cessation and environmental hygiene. 

About the Authors

Stephen Rennard Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, USA

Bartolome Celli Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, St. Elizabeth's Medical Center Professor of Medicine, Tufts University, Boston, MA

