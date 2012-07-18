COPD, An Issue of Medical Clinics, Volume 96-4
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Medical Clinics of North America provides the latest essential updates on COPD. The following topics are covered: pathobiological mechanisms; genes and the disease (alpha-l-antitrypsin); the environment, phenotype, and comorbidity; the role and potential of imaging; pulmonary function and its importance; exercise in testing and therapy; patients’ perception and quality of life; exacerbations, causes, prevention, and treatment; an integrated approach to the medical treatment; meducal pneumoplasty, surgical resection, or lung transplant; and smoking cessation and environmental hygiene.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 18th July 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455742936
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455738908
About the Authors
Stephen Rennard Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, USA
Bartolome Celli Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, St. Elizabeth's Medical Center Professor of Medicine, Tufts University, Boston, MA