Cooper's Fundamentals of Hand Therapy

Part One: Fundamentals

1. Fundamentals: Hand Therapy Concepts and Treatment Techniques

2. Evidence-Based Practice: The Basic Tools

3. Functional Anatomy

4. Evaluation of the Hand and Upper Extremity

5. Assessment of Functional Outcomes

6. Hand Coordination

7. Orthoses: Essential Concepts

8. Fundamentals of Edema Management

9. Physical Agent Modalities in the Hand Clinic

10. Tissue-Specific Exercises for the Upper Extremity

11. Clinical Reasoning and Problem-Solving in Upper Extremity Rehabilitation

12. Fundamentals of Client-Therapist Rapport

13. Facilitating Adherence to the Plan of Care

14. Narratives in Hand Therapy

15. Utilization of Therapy Assistants in Hand Therapy

16. Some Thoughts on Professionalism

Part Two: Clinical Reasoning and Treatment Guidelines for Common Diagnoses of the Upper Extremity

17. Wounds

18. Common Shoulder Diagnoses

19. Elbow Diagnoses

20. Peripheral Nerve Problems

21. Wrist Fractures

22. Wrist Instabilities

23. Hand Fractures

24. Elbow, Wrist, and Hand Tendinopathies

25. Finger Sprains and Deformities

26. Flexor Tendon Injury

27. Extensor Tendon Injury

28. Tendon and Nerve Transfers

29. Arthritis

30. Burns

31. Infections

32. Dupuytren Contracture

33. Ganglions and Tumors of the Hand and Wrist

34. Traumatic Hand Injury Involving Multiple Structures

35. The Stiff Hand

36. The Neurologic Hand

37. Complex Regional Pain Syndrome and Pain

38. Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy

39. Functional Somatic Syndromes or Challenging Behavior

Index