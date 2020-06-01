Cooperative Control of Multi-agent Systems: An Optimal and Robust Perspective reports and encourages technology transfer in the field of cooperative control of multi-agent systems and presents recent advances in this area, contributed by leading international researchers in systems and control and specialists in engineering cybernetics.

The book deals with new technological issues of cooperative control of multiple agents, such as UGVs, UAVs, UUVs, and spacecraft, etc. It presents an extended exposition of the authors’ recent work in all aspects of multi-agent technology for a wide and rapid dissemination.

Modelling and cooperative control of multi-agent systems are topics of great interest all over the world, across both academia (research and education) and industry (for real applications and and-users). Graduate students and researchers from a wide spectrum of specialties in electrical, mechanical, or aerospace engineering fields will use this book as a key resource. It will also be of keen interest to experts and industrial control engineers working to resolve cooperative control problems.

