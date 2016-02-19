Cooperation
1st Edition
An Experimental Analysis
Description
Cooperation: An Experimental Analysis presents the results of an experimental analysis that sought to identify the factors that inhibit, maintain, or promote cooperation. Two of these factors are given particular attention: inequity and interpersonal risk between potential cooperators. Using a molar approach, the book applies some of the key methodological and theoretical insights of behavioral analysis to a group response that reflects the main conceptual characteristics of cooperation. The extent to which this behavioral response could be controlled by relevant environmental contingencies is also examined.
Comprised of nine chapters, this book begins with an overview of the concept of cooperation and the measurement and experimental design used in the study. It then summarizes the results of the first experiments that focus on the link between inequity and cooperation, followed by a discussion on the effect of interpersonal risk on cooperation. Subsequent chapters focus on the role of protection and communication in promoting cooperation despite the presence of risk; the effects of the relationships between partners on the likelihood of cooperating under risk; and how a strategy of "pacifism" could facilitate cooperation. The final chapter summarizes the results of the experiments.
This monograph will be of interest to social psychologists and sociologists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Credits
Chapter 1 Introduction: The Study of Cooperation
Chapter 2 Methods: Measurement and Experimental Design
Previous Settings
Setting Characteristics and Procedures
Chapter 3 The First Experiments: Inequity and Cooperation
Inequity Size and Withdrawal from Cooperation
Inequity, Reward Transfers, and Cooperation
A Replication with Children
Conclusion
Chapter 4 Cooperation and Interpersonal Risk
The Effects of Interpersonal Risk: The Small-Risk Experiment
Increasing Risk's Size: The Large-Risk Experiment
Durability of the Risk Effect: The Large-Risk, Extended Experiment
Conclusion
Chapter 5 Cooperation and Interpersonal Risk: Tests for Generality
Part I: Variation in Rewards
Increasing the Rewards for Cooperation: The Large-Risk, Large-Pay Experiment
Eliminating the Rewards for Taking: The Destroy Experiment
Part II: Varying Other Characteristics of Risk
The Effects of Scheduling: The Intermittent Availability of Risk Experiment
Distributing the Ability to Take: The Asymmetric Risk Experiment
Part III: Cross-Procedural and Cross-Population Replications
A Cross-Procedural Replication: The Simplified Setting Experiment
Comparison with Methods of Standard Risk Experiment
A Cross-Cultural Replication: The Basic Norwegian Experiment
The Effect of Sex Roles: The Mixed-Sex Experiment
Chapter 6 Achieving Cooperation Under Risk: Protection and Communication
Removing the "Safe" Alternative—The Large-Risk, No-Protection Experiment
Counteracting Risk through Warning: The Signaled Avoidance Experiment
Creating Nonrisk Conditions: The Free-Operant Avoidance Experiment
Preventing Conflict through Talking: The Open Communication Experiment
Ending Conflict through Talking: The Delayed Communication Experiment
Chapter 7 Achieving Cooperation under Risk: Relations between People
Part I: Minimal Relations
The Other Person Is Real: The Pre-Session Visibility Experiment
Increasing the Contact: The Pre-Session Communication Experiment
Still More Exposure: The Visibility Experiment
Part II: Maximal Relations
Common Resources: The Married Couples Experiment
Close Past Relationships but Separate Economies: The Best Friends Experiment
Part III: The Invocation of Group Norms
Invoking Outside Norms: The "Steal" Experiment
Using Community Norms: The Rip-Off Experiment
The Demand Characteristics of the Instructions
Part IV: Inequity and Interpersonal Risk
Chapter 8 Achieving Cooperation Under Risk: Pacifism
Unconditional Cooperation: The Total Pacifism Experiment
Defining the Situation: Two Delayed-Pacifism Experiments
Reducing Hostilities: The Pacifism Conflict Experiment
A Cross-Cultural Replication: The American Pacifism Experiment
Conclusions: Comparison with Previous Research
Chapter 9 Conclusion and Speculations
Inequity
Interpersonal Risk
Structuring the Environment for Cooperative Behavior: Some Implications
Appendix An Experiment Comparing Social Coordination in the Cohen-Lindsley and Modified Settings
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 230
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 28th January 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483274768