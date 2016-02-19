Cooperation and Helping Behavior
1st Edition
Theories and Research
Description
Cooperation and Helping Behavior: Theories and Research deals with theory and research with respect to positive forms of social behavior, with emphasis on cooperation and helping behavior. Topics covered include social values and rules of fairness; cognitive processes underlying cooperation; the effects of intergroup competition and cooperation on intragroup and intergroup relationships; and altruism and the problem of collective action.
Comprised of 18 chapters, this book begins with an overview of theories and research on cooperation and helping behavior, followed by a discussion on the problem of interdependence within the context of interpersonal relations. Subsequent chapters deal with cognitive processes affecting cooperation; motivational and cognitive antecedents of cooperation; the effects of intergroup competition and cooperation on intragroup and intergroup relationships; and opportunities for gaining satisfactory solutions to conflict through negotiation. Social trap analogs of social dilemmas such as the energy crisis and overpopulation are also examined, together with altruism and the problem of collective action; justice-motive theory; arousal and cost-reward theory of bystander intervention; and the psychological aspects of receiving help. The final chapter considers types of psychological mechanisms underlying prosocial behavior and its development.
This monograph will be of value to students and researchers in the field of psychology.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1 Cooperation and Helping Behavior: An Introduction
Cooperation and Helping Behavior: Similarities and Dissimilarities in the Domains of Research
Problems in Theoretical Integration
Problem of Evaluative Bias: Does Prosocial Equal Good?
References
Part I Cooperation
Chapter 2 Interdependence and Psychological Orientation
Types of Interdependence
Psychological Orientations
The Relationship between Types of Interdependence and Psychological Orientations
Some Relevant Research
Concluding Comments
References
Chapter 3 Social Values and Rules of Fairness: A Theoretical Perspective
Social Values
Fairness Rules
Conclusion
References
Chapter 4 Cognitive Processes Underlying Cooperation: The Theory of Social Representation
The Theory of Social Representation
A Critical Analysis of Some Experimental Studies of Cooperation
Experimental Studies of the Importance of Social Representation in Cooperative Processes
Summary
References
Chapter 5 Preferences and Cognitive Processes in Interdependence Situations: A Theoretical Analysis of Cooperation
Basic Assumptions
Structure of Preferences
Preferences, Cognitive Processes, and Behavior
Summary and Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 6 The Effects of Intergroup Competition and Cooperation on Intragroup and Intergroup Relationships
Intergroup Bias in Minimal Groups
Intergroup Competition and Cooperation
The Influence of Constituencies
Threatened Leadership and Intergroup Competition
Discussion
References
Chapter 7 The Development of Integrative Agreements
Problem Definition and Importance
Types of Integrative Agreement
Unlinking
A Method for Studying the Development of Integrative Agreements
Orientation and Aspiration
Tactics Leading Toward and Away from Integrative Agreements
Conclusions
References
Chapter 8 Social Trap Analogs: The Tragedy of the Commons in the Laboratory
The Development of Social Traps
Psychological Perspectives
Breaking Out of Social Traps
Evaluating Solutions: Social Trap Analogs
Living with Others
References
Chapter 9 Altruism and the Problem of Collective Action
Background and General Approach
Altruism and Noticeability
Altruism and Side Payments
Increasing the Size of the Group through Altruism
Concluding Comments
References
Part II Helping Behavior
Chapter 10 Promotive Tension: Theory and Research
Promotive Tension
Promotive Social Relationships
A Sense of Community
References
Chapter 11 The Justice Motive in Human Relations and the Economic Model of Man: A Radical Analysis of Facts and Fictions
The Economic Model in the Social Sciences and Everyday Life
Evidence for the Preeminence of Justice in Human Relations
The Momentum Generated by the Economic Model in Social Psychology: Typical Examples
Methodological Traps in Contemporary Equity Research
Systematic Biases in Role-Playing Reactions
Reasons for the Persistence of the Myth of "Economic" Man
Some Concluding Thoughts on Facts and Fictions
References
Chapter 12 Responsive Bystanders: The Process of Intervention
The Arousal-Cost-Reward Model
Pictorial Presentation of the Model
Relationship of Other Models
Conclusion
References
Chapter 13 The Help-Seeking Process
Psychology of the Help Recipient
Models of the Help-Seeking Process
Perception of Problems
The Decision to Seek Help
Summary and Conclusion
References
Chapter 14 Helping and Cooperation: A Self-Based Motivational Model
Definitions
A Normative Model of Helping
Boomerang Effects
Other Models of Helping and Altruism
Cooperation and Helping
References
Chapter 15 Motivation of Prosocial Behavior
Motivation and Value Attribution
Consequences of Different Motivational Mechanisms
Self as a Source of Inhibitory Forces
Self-Structure as a Source of Motivation for Prosocial Behavior
Final Remarks
References
Chapter 16 Cognitive Basis of the Developnnent of Altruistic Behavior
Defining an Altruistic Act
Altruistic Behavior and Cognitive, Social-Perspective, and Moral Development
Helping Behavior, Age, and Cognitive, Social-Perspective, and Moral Development
The Developmental Stages of Helping Behavior
Empirical Evidence
Conclusions
References
Chapter 17 Two Types of Altruistic Behavior: Doing Good to Feel Good or to Make the Other Feel Good
Endocentric and Exocentric Sources of Altruistic Motivation
Development of Motivational Sources of Altruistic Behavior
Measurement of Endocentric versus Exocentric Altruism: The Prosocial Motivation Inventory
Empirical Evidence for Child Rearing Antecedents of Endocentric and Exocentric Motivation
What Difference Does It Make: Endocentric versus Exocentric Helping
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 18 Altruism, Envy, Competitiveness, and the Common Good
Altruism
The Common Good
Envy
Competitiveness
Mixed Motives
Successive Trials
Conclusion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
