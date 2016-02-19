Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1 Cooperation and Helping Behavior: An Introduction

Cooperation and Helping Behavior: Similarities and Dissimilarities in the Domains of Research

Problems in Theoretical Integration

Problem of Evaluative Bias: Does Prosocial Equal Good?

References

Part I Cooperation

Chapter 2 Interdependence and Psychological Orientation

Types of Interdependence

Psychological Orientations

The Relationship between Types of Interdependence and Psychological Orientations

Some Relevant Research

Concluding Comments

References

Chapter 3 Social Values and Rules of Fairness: A Theoretical Perspective

Social Values

Fairness Rules

Conclusion

References

Chapter 4 Cognitive Processes Underlying Cooperation: The Theory of Social Representation

The Theory of Social Representation

A Critical Analysis of Some Experimental Studies of Cooperation

Experimental Studies of the Importance of Social Representation in Cooperative Processes

Summary

References

Chapter 5 Preferences and Cognitive Processes in Interdependence Situations: A Theoretical Analysis of Cooperation

Basic Assumptions

Structure of Preferences

Preferences, Cognitive Processes, and Behavior

Summary and Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 6 The Effects of Intergroup Competition and Cooperation on Intragroup and Intergroup Relationships

Intergroup Bias in Minimal Groups

Intergroup Competition and Cooperation

The Influence of Constituencies

Threatened Leadership and Intergroup Competition

Discussion

References

Chapter 7 The Development of Integrative Agreements

Problem Definition and Importance

Types of Integrative Agreement

Unlinking

A Method for Studying the Development of Integrative Agreements

Orientation and Aspiration

Tactics Leading Toward and Away from Integrative Agreements

Conclusions

References

Chapter 8 Social Trap Analogs: The Tragedy of the Commons in the Laboratory

The Development of Social Traps

Psychological Perspectives

Breaking Out of Social Traps

Evaluating Solutions: Social Trap Analogs

Living with Others

References

Chapter 9 Altruism and the Problem of Collective Action

Background and General Approach

Altruism and Noticeability

Altruism and Side Payments

Increasing the Size of the Group through Altruism

Concluding Comments

References

Part II Helping Behavior

Chapter 10 Promotive Tension: Theory and Research

Promotive Tension

Promotive Social Relationships

A Sense of Community

References

Chapter 11 The Justice Motive in Human Relations and the Economic Model of Man: A Radical Analysis of Facts and Fictions

The Economic Model in the Social Sciences and Everyday Life

Evidence for the Preeminence of Justice in Human Relations

The Momentum Generated by the Economic Model in Social Psychology: Typical Examples

Methodological Traps in Contemporary Equity Research

Systematic Biases in Role-Playing Reactions

Reasons for the Persistence of the Myth of "Economic" Man

Some Concluding Thoughts on Facts and Fictions

References

Chapter 12 Responsive Bystanders: The Process of Intervention

The Arousal-Cost-Reward Model

Pictorial Presentation of the Model

Relationship of Other Models

Conclusion

References

Chapter 13 The Help-Seeking Process

Psychology of the Help Recipient

Models of the Help-Seeking Process

Perception of Problems

The Decision to Seek Help

Summary and Conclusion

References

Chapter 14 Helping and Cooperation: A Self-Based Motivational Model

Definitions

A Normative Model of Helping

Boomerang Effects

Other Models of Helping and Altruism

Cooperation and Helping

References

Chapter 15 Motivation of Prosocial Behavior

Motivation and Value Attribution

Consequences of Different Motivational Mechanisms

Self as a Source of Inhibitory Forces

Self-Structure as a Source of Motivation for Prosocial Behavior

Final Remarks

References

Chapter 16 Cognitive Basis of the Developnnent of Altruistic Behavior

Defining an Altruistic Act

Altruistic Behavior and Cognitive, Social-Perspective, and Moral Development

Helping Behavior, Age, and Cognitive, Social-Perspective, and Moral Development

The Developmental Stages of Helping Behavior

Empirical Evidence

Conclusions

References

Chapter 17 Two Types of Altruistic Behavior: Doing Good to Feel Good or to Make the Other Feel Good

Endocentric and Exocentric Sources of Altruistic Motivation

Development of Motivational Sources of Altruistic Behavior

Measurement of Endocentric versus Exocentric Altruism: The Prosocial Motivation Inventory

Empirical Evidence for Child Rearing Antecedents of Endocentric and Exocentric Motivation

What Difference Does It Make: Endocentric versus Exocentric Helping

Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 18 Altruism, Envy, Competitiveness, and the Common Good

Altruism

The Common Good

Envy

Competitiveness

Mixed Motives

Successive Trials

Conclusion

References

Author Index

Subject Index