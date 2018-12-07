Conversations with Leading Academic and Research Library Directors

"This book appeals to library leaders and those who aspire to library leadership, but it also provides useful insights into the future of libraries for any library professional or library student. The book is neatly structured, with each chapter dedicated to one library director and taking an easy-to-read question-and-answer format." --Hong Kong Library Association News

"The role, function, place and design of libraries has changed and continues to evolve as definitions of and conceptions about knowledge, information, and texts shift. In the midst of this shifting universe, this timely volume offers a unique opportunity to learn from a veritable who’s who in library management from some of the best universities and institutions of higher education in the world. Each author in this collection speaks with insight and authority, bringing rich experiences and deep understanding from multiple perspectives and nations to bear on ever-complex questions of what it means to learn and know in the 21stcentury." --Prof A. Lin Goodwin, Dean, Faculty of Education, The University of Hong Kong

"In an era of information acceleration that the world has never seen, this book provides fascinating insights from the front line professionals about how they navigated the transformation and mastered the management of university collections and research libraries. By reading each case across so many countries, one can begin to see the global story of how a profession has sustained and improved the essential service to students, scholars, and scientists amidst challenges never imagined in the pre-cyber age. The authors and contributors should be congratulated for this collection of personal experience based on years of leadership and professional practice." --Prof Gerald A. Postiglione, Chair Professor of Studies in Higher Education