Controversies of the Anterolateral Complex of the Knee, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 37-1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Clinics in Sports Medicine
Controversies of the Anterolateral Complex of the Knee
Erratum
Foreword: ALL or None?
Preface: Structures of the Anterolateral Knee: Why All the Confusion?
A Layered Anatomic Description of the Anterolateral Complex of the Knee
The Anterolateral Ligament Does Exist: An Anatomic Description
Biomechanics of the Anterolateral Structures of the Knee
Biomechanical Proof for the Existence of the Anterolateral Ligament
Structural Properties of the Anterolateral Complex and Their Clinical Implications
Secondary Stabilizers of Tibial Rotation in the Intact and Anterior Cruciate Ligament Deficient Knee
Do We Need Extra-Articular Reconstructive Surgery?
Anterolateral Ligament Reconstruction or Extra-Articular Tenodesis: Why and When?
Extra-Articular Tenodesis in Combination with Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction: An Overview
The Role of an Extra-Articular Tenodesis in Revision of Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction
Extra-Articular Plasty for Revision Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction
The Influence of Tibial and Femoral Bone Morphology on Knee Kinematics in the Anterior Cruciate Ligament Injured Knee
What Is the State of the Evidence in Anterolateral Ligament Research?
This issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, guest edited by Dr. Freddie H. Fu, will cover Controversies of the Anterolateral Complex of the Knee. Anatomical description of the anterolateral complex of the knee; Biomechanical proof for the existence of the Anterolateral Ligament; Biomechanics of the anterolateral structures of the knee; Mechanical properties of the anterolateral structures and their clinical implications; Extra articular tenodesis in combination with ACL reconstruction; The role of an extra-articular reconstructive surgery in primary ACL reconstructions; The role of an extra-articular tenodesis in revision ACL reconstruction; The effect of an extra-articular tenodesis on the contact pressure in the lateral compartment of the knee; and The state of the evidence in ALL research, among others.
