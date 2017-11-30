Controversies of the Anterolateral Complex of the Knee, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323566575, 9780323566582

Controversies of the Anterolateral Complex of the Knee, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 37-1

1st Edition

Authors: Freddie Fu Marcin Kowalczuk
eBook ISBN: 9780323566582
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323566575
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th November 2017
Table of Contents

Clinics in Sports Medicine

Controversies of the Anterolateral Complex of the Knee

Erratum

Foreword: ALL or None?

Preface: Structures of the Anterolateral Knee: Why All the Confusion?

A Layered Anatomic Description of the Anterolateral Complex of the Knee

The Anterolateral Ligament Does Exist: An Anatomic Description

Biomechanics of the Anterolateral Structures of the Knee

Biomechanical Proof for the Existence of the Anterolateral Ligament

Structural Properties of the Anterolateral Complex and Their Clinical Implications

Secondary Stabilizers of Tibial Rotation in the Intact and Anterior Cruciate Ligament Deficient Knee

Do We Need Extra-Articular Reconstructive Surgery?

Anterolateral Ligament Reconstruction or Extra-Articular Tenodesis: Why and When?

Extra-Articular Tenodesis in Combination with Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction: An Overview

The Role of an Extra-Articular Tenodesis in Revision of Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction

Extra-Articular Plasty for Revision Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction

The Influence of Tibial and Femoral Bone Morphology on Knee Kinematics in the Anterior Cruciate Ligament Injured Knee

What Is the State of the Evidence in Anterolateral Ligament Research?

Description

This issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, guest edited by Dr. Freddie H. Fu, will cover Controversies of the Anterolateral Complex of the Knee. Anatomical description of the anterolateral complex of the knee; Biomechanical proof for the existence of the Anterolateral Ligament; Biomechanics of the anterolateral structures of the knee; Mechanical properties of the anterolateral structures and their clinical implications; Extra articular tenodesis in combination with ACL reconstruction; The role of an extra-articular reconstructive surgery in primary ACL reconstructions; The role of an extra-articular tenodesis in revision ACL reconstruction; The effect of an extra-articular tenodesis on the contact pressure in the lateral compartment of the knee; and The state of the evidence in ALL research, among others.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323566582
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323566575

About the Authors

Freddie Fu Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pittsburgh, Department of Surgery

Marcin Kowalczuk Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pittsburgh

