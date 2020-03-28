Controversies in the Approach to Complex Hallux Valgus Deformity Correction, An issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America, Volume 25-1

This issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Sudheer Reddy, will discuss Current controversies in the approach to complex hallux valgus deformity correction. This issue is one of four selected each year by long time series Consulting Editor, Dr. Mark Myerson. Topics in this issue will include: Hypermobility in Hallux Valgus; Cost-effectiveness of Surgical Techniques in Hallux Valgus; Current trends in anesthesia management in hallux valgus; Management of Hallux Valgus in Metatarsus Adductus; Role of coronal plane malalignment in hallux valgus correction; Evolution of MIS in hallux valgus; Current trends in fixation techniques; The evolution of thinking of fixation in the Lapidus procedure; Intraoperative and Postoperative evaluation of Hallux Valgus Correction; Postoperative Management of Hallux Valgus; Management of Complications; And Management of complications Arthritis of MTP joint Malunion/Nonunion.