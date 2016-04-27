Controversies In Diabetic Neuropathy, Volume 127
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Section I: Clinical Context
- Chapter One: A Brief Introduction to the History and Controversies of Clinical Trials in Diabetic Neuropathy
- Chapter Two: Neuropathy in the DCCT/EDIC—What Was Done Then and What We Would Do Better Now
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Neuropathy Outcomes Assessments
- 3 Complementary Assessments in EDIC
- 4 DCCT/EDIC Findings
- 5 Discussion
- Chapter Three: The Perfect Clinical Trial
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Study Aims: Prevent DSP, Prevent Progression, or Reverse DSP?
- 3 Selection of Study Participants
- 4 Trial Duration
- 5 Study End Points
- 6 Core Labs and Training
- 7 Intervention
- 8 Study Conduct
- 9 Streamlined Ethics and Contracts Process
- 10 Summary
- Section II: New Models of Diabetic Neuropathy
- Chapter Four: An Introduction to the History and Controversies of Animal Models of Diabetic Neuropathy
- 1 Why Use Animal Models?
- 2 What Species?
- 3 What Diabetogenic Insult?
- 4 STZ Toxicity
- 5 Novel Models
- Chapter Five: Can Diabetic Neuropathy Be Modeled In Vitro?
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Diabetic Neuropathy
- 3 The Somatosensory Nervous System
- 4 Can We Model Diabetic Neuropathy In Vitro?
- 5 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Six: Alternatives to the Streptozotocin-Diabetic Rodent
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Rodent Models of Obesity
- 3 Rodent Models of Type 2 Diabetes
- 4 Rodent Models of Type 1 Diabetes
- 5 Other Animal Models
- 6 Conclusions
- Section III: Mechanisms and Therapies
- Chapter Seven: An Introduction to the History and Controversies of the Pathogenesis of Diabetic Neuropathy
- Chapter Eight: Glucotoxic Mechanisms and Related Therapeutic Approaches
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Glucose-Metabolizing Pathways Relevant to DPN
- 3 Polyol (AR or Sorbitol–Fructose) Pathway
- 4 Nonenzymatic Glycation and AGEs
- 5 Oxidative Stress
- 6 PKC Activity
- 7 Glycosylation
- 8 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Nine: Sensory Neurodegeneration in Diabetes: Beyond Glucotoxicity
- Abstract
- 1 Terminals at Risk: Sensory Neurodegeneration in Diabetes
- 2 Not Necessarily a Microvascular Disease
- 3 Altered Insulin Signaling
- 4 Ongoing Growth: Other Forms of Support
- 5 Neurons “on Edge”
- 6 Diabetes, Neurons, and Epigenetics
- 7 A Regeneration Strategy
- 8 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Ten: Promoting Neuronal Tolerance of Diabetic Stress: Modulating Molecular Chaperones
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Molecular Chaperones
- 3 Extracellular Hsp70
- 4 Intracellular Hsp70
- 5 DPN and Modulating Hsp70
- 6 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Eleven: Painful Diabetic Neuropathy: Prevention or Suppression?
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Nociceptive Ion Channels Control Neuronal Excitability
- 3 Alterations of Voltage-Gated and Ligand-Gated Ion Channels in Sensory Neurons in Animal Models of Type 1 Diabetes
- 4 Alterations of CaV3.2 T-Type Channels in Nociceptive Sensory Neurons in Animal Models of Type 2 Diabetes with Painful PDN
- 5 Posttranslational Modification of Pronociceptive Ion Channels in PDN
- 6 Diminished Inhibitory Drive in the Spinal Cord May Also Contribute to Painful PDN
- 7 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Section IV: Translating Science into Medicine
- Chapter Twelve: New Directions in Diabetic Neuropathy: Evolution or Extinction?
- 1 NCV as an Endpoint in Animal Models
- 2 Treatment Paradigms
- 3 Insanity: Doing the Same Thing Over and Over Again and Expecting a Different Result
- Chapter Thirteen: Alternative Quantitative Tools in the Assessment of Diabetic Peripheral and Autonomic Neuropathy
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy
- 3 Diabetic Autonomic Neuropathy
- 4 Measuring Diabetic Neuropathy: Established and Innovative Approaches
- 5 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Fourteen: Wherefore Art Thou, O Treatment for Diabetic Neuropathy?
- Abstract
- 1 The Problem
- 2 What Can We Do?
- 3 Diagnostic Tests are Not Necessarily Good Surrogate End Points
- 4 Clinical Trials in Diabetic Neuropathy
- 5 Can We Ever Succeed?
- Index
- Contents of Previous Volumes
Description
This latest volume in the International Review of Neurobiology series, provides a comprehensive overview of the state-of-the-art research on the topic. It reviews the current knowledge and understanding in the field, presenting a starting point for researchers and practitioners entering the field.
Key Features
- Offers a comprehensive overview of state-of-the-art research on diabetic neuropathy
- Provides personal critiques from experts in each field
- Provides a running commentary by editors throughout the book
- Explores a range of topics including mechanisms of nerve damage, neuropathic pain, new therapies, clinical trials, and animal models of diabetic neuropathy
Readership
Primarily medical scientists and physicians (diabetologists, endocrinologists, neurologists, internists)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 27th April 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128039403
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128039151
About the Serial Volume Editors
Nigel Calcutt Serial Volume Editor
Nigel Calcutt is Professor of Pathology at the University of California San Diego. Dr. Calcutt took his B.Sc. in Zoology at Nottingham University, England and then a Ph.D. in Physiology and Pharmacology while working in the laboratory of David Tomlinson. He performed post-doctoral research in the Departments of Pharmacology at St. Bartholomew’s Hospital, London and Anesthesiology at the University of California San Diego, before being appointed to the faculty of the Department of Pathology at UCSD. Dr. Calcutt first began studying nerve damage caused by type 1 diabetes in 1983 as an undergraduate, with a largely unsuccessful but nevertheless enlightening attempt to generate diabetic chickens. Undeterred by his paltry progress with poultry, he has continued to investigate mechanisms of diabetic neuropathy and neuropathic pain throughout his scientific career, with a particular interest in developing therapies than can be translated to clinical use. Dr. Calcutt has published over 100 research articles in this area and is funded by the National Institutes of Health for whom he serves on grant review and other administrative panels. Dr. Calcutt has also performed a number of roles for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, including membership of the Medical and Scientific Review Panel, Diabetic Complications Innovative Grants Review Panel (Chair) and Diabetic Complications Research Portfolio Advisory Committee (Chair).
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California at San Diego, CA, USA
Paul Fernyhough Serial Volume Editor
Paul Fernyhough performed his B.Sc. degree in Biological Sciences at the University of Essex and PhD in biochemistry in the Department of Biochemistry at University of Sheffield in the UK. He also performed postdoctoral research at Colorado State University, Kings College London and as a Wellcome Trust Postdoctoral Fellow at St Bartholomew’s Medical College. Dr. Fernyhough worked for 5½ years (1998-2004) as a tenured lecturer in the School of Biological Sciences (now the Faculty of Life Sciences) at the University of Manchester. In 2004 Dr. Fernyhough set up a neuroscience research group at St Boniface Hospital Research Centre in Winnipeg, Canada with strong links with the Department of Pharmacology & Therapeutics at the University of Manitoba. Dr. Fernyhough’s general research interest is in the cell biology underlying neurodegenerative disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems with a focus on the impact of diabetes.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Canada