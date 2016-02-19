Controlling International Technology Transfer: Issues, Perspectives, and Policy Implications discusses topics that concern technology transfer control. The book assesses related issues and perspectives, as well as examines alternative policy imperatives from different perspectives. The text is comprised of 15 chapters, which are organized into three parts. The first part contains Chapters 1 to 8 that tackle the underlying issues of technology transfer control, such as alternative channel and modes, the impact of new control systems, pricing, taxation, and business practices. The second part contains Chapters 9 to 14, which cover topics concerning policy perspectives and implication, such as control incentives, technology importing/exporting, and control systems. The last part contains Chapter 15, which provides a closing discussion regarding actors, issues, and alternatives. This book will be of great interest to readers who are concerned with the technology transfer systems.