Controlling International Technology Transfer - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080271804, 9781483153032

Controlling International Technology Transfer

1st Edition

Issues, Perspectives, and Policy Implications

Editors: Tagi Sagafi-Nejad Richard W. Moxon Howard V. Perlmutter
eBook ISBN: 9781483153032
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 564
Description

Controlling International Technology Transfer: Issues, Perspectives, and Policy Implications discusses topics that concern technology transfer control. The book assesses related issues and perspectives, as well as examines alternative policy imperatives from different perspectives. The text is comprised of 15 chapters, which are organized into three parts. The first part contains Chapters 1 to 8 that tackle the underlying issues of technology transfer control, such as alternative channel and modes, the impact of new control systems, pricing, taxation, and business practices. The second part contains Chapters 9 to 14, which cover topics concerning policy perspectives and implication, such as control incentives, technology importing/exporting, and control systems. The last part contains Chapter 15, which provides a closing discussion regarding actors, issues, and alternatives. This book will be of great interest to readers who are concerned with the technology transfer systems.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

Part I - The Underlying Issues

Chapter 1 Alternative Channels and Modes of International Resource Transmission

Comments

Chapter 2 Transfer and Style: A Historical Account

Comments

Chapter 3 The Role of the International Patent System in the International Transfer and Control of Technology

Comments

Chapter 4 The Impact of New Transnational Technology Transfer Control Systems on the International Patent System: A European Perspective

Comments

Chapter 3 The Pricing of International Technology Transfers via Nonaffiliate Licensing Arrangements

Comments

Chapter 6 Taxation and Technology Transfer

Comments

Chapter 7 Restrictive Business Practices and International Controls on Transfer of Technology

Comments

Chapter 8 Conflicts in the International Transfer of Technology: A U.S. Home Country View

Comments

Part II - Policy Perspectives and Implications

Chapter 9 Control and Incentives for Technology Transfer: A Multinational Perspective

Comments

Chapter 10 Technology-Importing National Perspectives

Comments

Chapter 11 Technology Exports and Technology Transfer Controls

Comments

Chapter 12 Technology Transfer and Control Systems: The Japanese Experience

Comments

Chapter 13 Technology Transfer Control Systems: The Case of East and Southeast Asian Developing Countries

Comments

Chapter 14 International Controls of Technology Transfer

Comments

Part III - Conclusion

Chapter 15 Technology Transfer Control Systems: Actors, Issues, and Alternatives

Author Index


Details

No. of pages:
564
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483153032

About the Editor

Tagi Sagafi-Nejad

Richard W. Moxon

Howard V. Perlmutter

