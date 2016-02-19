Controlling International Technology Transfer
1st Edition
Issues, Perspectives, and Policy Implications
Description
Controlling International Technology Transfer: Issues, Perspectives, and Policy Implications discusses topics that concern technology transfer control. The book assesses related issues and perspectives, as well as examines alternative policy imperatives from different perspectives. The text is comprised of 15 chapters, which are organized into three parts. The first part contains Chapters 1 to 8 that tackle the underlying issues of technology transfer control, such as alternative channel and modes, the impact of new control systems, pricing, taxation, and business practices. The second part contains Chapters 9 to 14, which cover topics concerning policy perspectives and implication, such as control incentives, technology importing/exporting, and control systems. The last part contains Chapter 15, which provides a closing discussion regarding actors, issues, and alternatives. This book will be of great interest to readers who are concerned with the technology transfer systems.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Part I - The Underlying Issues
Chapter 1 Alternative Channels and Modes of International Resource Transmission
Comments
Chapter 2 Transfer and Style: A Historical Account
Comments
Chapter 3 The Role of the International Patent System in the International Transfer and Control of Technology
Comments
Chapter 4 The Impact of New Transnational Technology Transfer Control Systems on the International Patent System: A European Perspective
Comments
Chapter 3 The Pricing of International Technology Transfers via Nonaffiliate Licensing Arrangements
Comments
Chapter 6 Taxation and Technology Transfer
Comments
Chapter 7 Restrictive Business Practices and International Controls on Transfer of Technology
Comments
Chapter 8 Conflicts in the International Transfer of Technology: A U.S. Home Country View
Comments
Part II - Policy Perspectives and Implications
Chapter 9 Control and Incentives for Technology Transfer: A Multinational Perspective
Comments
Chapter 10 Technology-Importing National Perspectives
Comments
Chapter 11 Technology Exports and Technology Transfer Controls
Comments
Chapter 12 Technology Transfer and Control Systems: The Japanese Experience
Comments
Chapter 13 Technology Transfer Control Systems: The Case of East and Southeast Asian Developing Countries
Comments
Chapter 14 International Controls of Technology Transfer
Comments
Part III - Conclusion
Chapter 15 Technology Transfer Control Systems: Actors, Issues, and Alternatives
Author Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 564
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483153032