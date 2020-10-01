Controlled Release Fertilizers for Sustainable Agriculture
1st Edition
Description
Controlled Release of Fertilizers for Sustainable Agriculture provides a comprehensive examination of precision fertilizer application using the 4-R approach - the right amount of fertilizer at the right time to the right plant at the correct stage of the plant growth.
Conventional release mechanisms have historically meant waste of fertilizers and the adverse effects of that waste on the environment. Controlled release delivery makes significant strides in enhancing fertilizer beneft to the target plant, while protecting the surrounding environment and increasing sustainability. This single resource volume consolidates detailed information on each aspects of controlled release of fertilizers, including up-to-date literature citations, the current market for controlled release fertilizers and patents.
Presenting the tremendous advances in experimental and theoretical studies on sustainable agriculture and related areas, this book provides in-depth insights into the state of the art controlled release mechanisms of fertilizers, techniques and their use in sustainable agriculture.
Key Features
- Presents cutting-edge interdisciplinary insights specifically focused on the controlled release of fertilizers
- Explores the benefits and challenges of 4-R fertilizer use
- Includes expertise from leading researchers in the fields of agriculture, polymer science and nanotechnology working in industry, academics, government and private research institutions across the globe
Readership
Scientists and researchers in Agriculture, Polymer and Material Science, Polymer Technologists and engineers
Table of Contents
- Controlled Release of Fertilizers for Sustainable Agriculture: State of the art, opportunities and novelty
2. Conventional methods for fertilizer release
3. Fate of the conventional fertilizers in environment
4. Controlled release of fertilizers- concept, reality and mechanism
5. Controlled and slow release fertilizers
6. Characteristics and types of slow- and controlled-release fertilizers
7. Methods for controlled release of fertilizers
8. Manufacturing of slow- and controlled-release Fertilizers
9. Factors controlling the release of fertilizers, Advantages and disadvantages of slow- and controlled-release fertilizers
10. Options for the application of slow- and controlled-release fertilizers, Consumption and economics of slow- and controlled-release of fertilizers
11. Costs and benefits of slow- and controlled-release fertilizers, Sensors detecting controlled fertilizer release
12. Trends and technologies behind controlled release fertilizers
13. Nanotechnology in controlled release fertilizers
14. Polymer formulations for controlled release of fertilizers
15. Chemistry and toxicology behind chemical fertilizers, Theory and simulation modelling of controlled release of fertilizers
16. Controlled release of organic fertilizers, Future of controlled release fertilizers
