Controlled Release Fertilizers for Sustainable Agriculture

Controlled Release of Fertilizers for Sustainable Agriculture provides a comprehensive examination of precision fertilizer application using the 4-R approach - the right amount of fertilizer at the right time to the right plant at the correct stage of the plant growth.

Conventional release mechanisms have historically meant waste of fertilizers and the adverse effects of that waste on the environment. Controlled release delivery makes significant strides in enhancing fertilizer beneft to the target plant, while protecting the surrounding environment and increasing sustainability. This single resource volume consolidates detailed information on each aspects of controlled release of fertilizers, including up-to-date literature citations, the current market for controlled release fertilizers and patents.

Presenting the tremendous advances in experimental and theoretical studies on sustainable agriculture and related areas, this book provides in-depth insights into the state of the art controlled release mechanisms of fertilizers, techniques and their use in sustainable agriculture.