Controlled Release Fertilizers for Sustainable Agriculture - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128195550

Controlled Release Fertilizers for Sustainable Agriculture

1st Edition

Editors: F.B Lewu Tatiana Volova Sabu Thomas Rakhimol K R
Paperback ISBN: 9780128195550
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st October 2020
Page Count: 612
Description

Controlled Release of Fertilizers for Sustainable Agriculture provides a comprehensive examination of precision fertilizer application using the 4-R approach - the right amount of fertilizer at the right time to the right plant at the correct stage of the plant growth.

Conventional release mechanisms have historically meant waste of fertilizers and the adverse effects of that waste on the environment. Controlled release delivery makes significant strides in enhancing fertilizer beneft to the target plant, while protecting the surrounding environment and increasing sustainability. This single resource volume consolidates detailed information on each aspects of controlled release of fertilizers, including up-to-date literature citations, the current market for controlled release fertilizers and patents.

Presenting the tremendous advances in experimental and theoretical studies on sustainable agriculture and related areas, this book provides in-depth insights into the state of the art controlled release mechanisms of fertilizers, techniques and their use in sustainable agriculture.

Key Features

  • Presents cutting-edge interdisciplinary insights specifically focused on the controlled release of fertilizers
  • Explores the benefits and challenges of 4-R fertilizer use
  • Includes expertise from leading researchers in the fields of agriculture, polymer science and nanotechnology working in industry, academics, government and private research institutions across the globe

Readership

Scientists and researchers in Agriculture, Polymer and Material Science, Polymer Technologists and engineers

Table of Contents

  1. Controlled Release of Fertilizers for Sustainable Agriculture: State of the art, opportunities and novelty
    2. Conventional methods for fertilizer release
    3. Fate of the conventional fertilizers in environment
    4. Controlled release of fertilizers- concept, reality and mechanism
    5. Controlled and slow release fertilizers
    6. Characteristics and types of slow- and controlled-release fertilizers
    7. Methods for controlled release of fertilizers
    8. Manufacturing of slow- and controlled-release Fertilizers
    9. Factors controlling the release of fertilizers, Advantages and disadvantages of slow- and controlled-release fertilizers 
    10. Options for the application of slow- and controlled-release fertilizers, Consumption and economics of slow- and controlled-release of fertilizers
    11. Costs and benefits of slow- and controlled-release fertilizers, Sensors detecting controlled fertilizer release
    12. Trends and technologies behind controlled release fertilizers
    13. Nanotechnology in controlled release fertilizers
    14. Polymer formulations for controlled release of fertilizers
    15. Chemistry and toxicology behind chemical fertilizers, Theory and simulation modelling of controlled release of fertilizers
    16. Controlled release of organic fertilizers, Future of controlled release fertilizers

Details

No. of pages:
612
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st October 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128195550

About the Editor

F.B Lewu

Tatiana Volova

Sabu Thomas

Rakhimol K R

Ratings and Reviews

