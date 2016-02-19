Control Science & Technology For Development (CSTD'85)
1st Edition
Proceedings of the IFAC/IFORS Symposium, Beijing, People's Republic of China, 20-22 August 1985
Table of Contents
(partial) Systems science and China's economic reforms, Jian Song. New trends in systems approach by the interactive use of microcomputers, Y Sawaragi & K Inoue. Engineering-economic systems: a problem-solving discipline, D G Luenberger. Some common problems in control and signal processing, M Mansour. New trends in identification, P Eykhoff. Invertibility of bilinear discrete-time systems, U Kotta. Microprocessor-based failure detection of heat pumps, R Shoureshi & K McLaughlin. MINTEST - expert system for mineral identification, G L Kovacs. A CAD language for linear control systems, M Jamshidi et al. Computer-aided design of decentralized regulators for industrial processes, G Guardabassi et al. Structural approach applied to power systems analysis, Liu Hsu & E Kaszkurewicz. Hierarchical control for city water supply systems, Wang Qingyu. A stochastic model for monthly forecast of hydroelectric energy resources in Italy, R Anelli et al. Energy models as tools for policy planning in developing countries, J J Luukkanen & U Lehtinen. Dynamic estuary water quality model and its applications, J Sun et al.
Description
Provides a detailed analysis of the recent developments and practical applications of automatic control. Of particular interest are control problems related to power systems, water supply systems, pollution, industrial processes, energy economics and production management systems. Contains over 80 papers.
Readership
For control and industrial engineers, operations researchers, systems scientists, and energy technologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 439
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1986
- Published:
- 13th October 1986
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483298375