Control Problems and Devices in Manufacturing Technology 1980 presents the proceedings of the 3rd IFAC/IFIP Symposium on Control Problems and Devices in Manufacturing Technology, held in Budapest, Hungary, on October 22–25, 1980. This book discusses the increasing use of robots in both machining and assembly. Organized into 49 chapters, this compilation of papers begins with an overview of the development in computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing. This text then explores the application of computers to the automation of manufacturing processes that have resulted in great progress. Other chapters consider the theoretical aspects and devices concerning material handling, machine control, automatic measurement, and inspection. This book discusses as well the significant roles of numerically controlled machine-tools and robots in the manufacturing system. The final chapter deals with identification and optimal operation of cyclic mechanisms. This book is a valuable resource for control and plant engineers as well as for control system designers.
Introduction
The Manufacont '80 Symposium
Welcoming Address
Control Systems and Devices for Manufacturing Technology
Plenary Paper
New Trends in the Control of Machines in Manufacturing Industry
A Modular Microprocessor System
Path Calculation and Sampled Data Control Systems for Multi-Axis Machines
Digital Simulation as an Effectivity Estimation Method for Machine Tool Control Strategy (using an Example of Lathe Control)
Aspects of the Rational Evaluation of Numerically Controlled Machines for Their Effective Utilization
The Development of a New Machine Tool Programming Language
A Hierarchically Controlled Experimental Manufacturing Cell
Plenary Paper
Automation of a Machine Factory Using CNC's with Large-Capacity Bubble Memories and a Robot
A Process Control Operating System with Interrupt Driven Scheduling
An Integrated CAD/CAM System for Blanking Tools
An Interactive CAD/CAM System for Designing and Manufacturing Sculptured Surfaces
Interpolator Features for CNC Systems of Machine Tools
The Control of Flexible Production Systems in Czechoslovak Engineering
A Project for an Experimental CAD/CAM System at the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering in Bratislava
Optimization and Adaptive Control Op Manufacturing Systems
Plenary Paper
United Nations Industrial Development Organization Assistance in Diffusing CAD/CAM Technology
On a New Override Principle for Adaptively Controlled (AC) Machine Tools
The Computer Aided Data Recording System "cutting Force-Turning" Adapted Machinability Data Centre (MDC) of the GDR
A Two-Parameter Adaptive Control System for the Traverse Cylindrical Grinding Process
optimization of Cutting Conditions in Milling Operations by Simulation
On an Experimental System for Adaptive Control Optimization of Machine Tools
Development of an ACC for a CNC: Software Interaction and Conflicts
In-control of the Tool State in the Machining Process
Adaptive Control in Production Scheduling
Automation in Designing Manufacturing Technology Providing an Increase in Product Quality
The Control of Material Handling Systems and Robotics
Plenary Paper
Research Work in the Field of Intelligent Robots and Their Possible Application
Computer-aided Design of Control Systems for Industrial Robots
Using the Self-Guidance Principle in the Design of the Adaptive Control System of Robots
Problems in Real-Time Controlling of the Motion Axes of Handling Devices
Computer Control of a 6 Degrees-of-Freedom Articulated Manipulator
Computer Controlled Manipulators with Tactile Sensors
Navigation of a Robot Vehicle by Slit Pattern Detection
Computer Aided Interactive Planning of the Application of Industrial Robots
Positioning of Tridimensional Pieces Casually Fed
Improving Grinding Performance of an Asea-Robot by Two-Dimensional, Sensor Controlled Path Correction
A Bus-Body Sheet Identification-Oriented Two-Dimensional Recognition System
An Adaptive Robotic System as Part of a Process Control System
Microprocessor Based Algorithms for Control of Industrial Robots
Theoretical Problems of Machine Control Automatic Measurement and Inspection Identification Problems Positioning
Plenary Paper
Report on the ASP Program in the UK
Micro-pattern Positioning by Laser
Measurement of Gearing Deviations with Large Gears in the Gear Cutting Machine
Measurement of Internal Threads in a Multi-Coordinate Measuring Device
On the Use of Multiple-Valued Relational Equations in the Analysis of Manufacturing Systems
System Analysis Using a Cusum Monitoring Technique
A Microcomputer Based Test Station for High Volume Sub-Assembly Reliability Monitoring
A Modified Single Step Identification Algorithm and Its Application in Machining Control Systems
Identification of Cyclic Mechanisms
List of Symposium Participants
Index to Authors
- 386
- English
- © Pergamon 1981
- 1st January 1981
- Pergamon
- 9781483189895