Control of Energy Metabolism - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483231617, 9781483271668

Control of Energy Metabolism

1st Edition

Editors: Britton Chance Ronald W. Estabrook John R. Williamson
eBook ISBN: 9781483271668
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 454
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Control of Energy Metabolism: A Colloquium of the Johnson Research Foundation focuses on the processes, reactions, and approaches involved in the control of energy metabolism.

The selection first offers information on the respiratory chain as a model for metabolic control in multi-enzyme systems, dynamics and control in cellular reactions, and computer-based analysis of biochemical data. The text then explores purification and properties of rabbit skeletal muscle phosphofructokinase; multiple forms of heart phosphofructokinase; and mechanisms of inhibition and activation of phosphofructokinase in Novikoff ascites tumor cells. Discussions focus on the properties of purified phosphofructokinase; effect of heart extracts on reactivation of phosphofructokinase; active and inactive forms of phosphofructokinase; and effect of hexose phosphate and adenylic nucleotides on reactivation of phosphofructokinase.

The manuscript takes a look at enzyme and metabolite profiles; coordinated stimulation of hexokinase and phosphofructokinase by phosphate in a reconstituted system of glycolysis; control of hexokinase in ascites tumor glycolysis; and cation flux across the mitochondrial membrane as a possible pacemaker of tissue metabolism.

The selection is a vital reference for biochemists and researchers interested in the control of energy metabolism.

Table of Contents


List of Participants

Preface

Control Characteristics of Enzymes and Enzyme Systems in Vitro

Opening Remarks

Introductory Remarks

I. Theoretical Aspects of Control Properties in Enzyme Systems

The Respiratory Chain as a Model for Metabolic Control in Multi-Enzyme Systems

Dynamics and Control in Cellular Reactions

II. Computer Studies

Computer Based Analysis of Biochemical Data

III. Phosphofructokinase: Its Purification, Crystallization, and Kinetic Properties

Phosphofructokinase

Purification and Properties of Rabbit Skeletal Muscle Phosphofructokinase

Phosphofructokinase from Rabbit Muscle

Some Properties of Fructose-6-Phosphate Kinase from Rabbit Skeletal Muscle

Multiple Forms of Heart Phosphofructokinase

On the Mechanism of Inhibition and Activation of Phosphofructokinase in Novikoff Ascites Tumor Cells

Control Properties of Phosphofructokinase from Saccharomyces cerevisia

A Computer Simulation Study of the Metabolic Control Behavior of Phosphofructokinase

Summary

Enzyme Content, Substrate and Cofactor Availability, and Cation Transport as Factors in Metabolic Regulation

IV. Enzyme Profile Patterns and Reconstituted Systems

Enzyme and Metabolite Profiles

Enzyme Profile and Beef Heart Supernatant Fraction

Comment

Coordinated Stimulation of Hexokinase and Phosphofructokinase by Phosphate in a Reconstituted System of Glycolysis

A Reconstituted Enzyme System

V. Control in Single-Cellular Systems Due to Pi or ADP Availability

Control Characteristics of the Adenine Nucleotide System

ADP and Pi Control in Ascites Tumor Cells

The Control of Hexokinase in Ascites Tumor Glycolysis

On the Control of Glycolysis in Novikoff Ascites Tumor Cells

The Control of Glycolysis in Yeast

VI. The Role of Cations in Metabolic Control

Cation Flux Across the Mitochondrial Membrane as a Possible Pacemaker of Tissue Metabolism

A Role of Sodium and Potassium in Metabolic Control

The Role of Na+ and K+ on α-Aminoisobutyric Acid Transport in Striated Muscle

VII. Control Due to Changes of Enzyme Content

On Transitory and Periodic Systems in Bacteria

On the Direction of Pyridine Nucleotide Oxidation-Reduction Reactions in Gluconeogenesis and Lipogenesis

On the Biochemical Imprinting of Metabolic Experience in Liver Cells

Adaptive Behavior of Citrate Cleavage Enzyme

Some Aspects of Metabolic Control in the Fertilization Transition of Sea Urchin Eggs

Control of Metabolism in Intact Tissues

Introductory Remarks

VIII. Regulation of Glycolytic Activity in Smooth and Skeletal Muscles

Activation of Glycolytic Pathway in Muscle

The Response of the Glycolytic System of Anaerobic Frog Sartorius Muscle to Electrical Stimulation

Some Biochemical Properties of Intestinal Smooth Muscle in Relation to the Physiological Actions of Epinephrine

IX. Regulation of Metabolism in Brain

Effects of Altered Brain Metabolism on the Levels of Krebs Cycle Intermediates

X. Regulation of Glycolytic Activity in Heart Muscle

Metabolic Control in the Perfused Rat Heart

Regulation of Glucose Transport

Fatty Acid Induced Alterations in Citric Acid Cycle Intermediates

Bicentennial Lectures on Control of Energy Metabolism

Energy Transformation in the Generation of Bioelectricity

Control of Energy Metabolism. Bioenergetics of Muscular Contraction

Hemoglobin-Free Perfusion of Rat Liver

Control of Energy Metabolism in Mitochondria

Index

Details

No. of pages:
454
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483271668

About the Editor

Britton Chance

Ronald W. Estabrook

John R. Williamson

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.