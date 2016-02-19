Control of Energy Metabolism
1st Edition
Description
Control of Energy Metabolism: A Colloquium of the Johnson Research Foundation focuses on the processes, reactions, and approaches involved in the control of energy metabolism.
The selection first offers information on the respiratory chain as a model for metabolic control in multi-enzyme systems, dynamics and control in cellular reactions, and computer-based analysis of biochemical data. The text then explores purification and properties of rabbit skeletal muscle phosphofructokinase; multiple forms of heart phosphofructokinase; and mechanisms of inhibition and activation of phosphofructokinase in Novikoff ascites tumor cells. Discussions focus on the properties of purified phosphofructokinase; effect of heart extracts on reactivation of phosphofructokinase; active and inactive forms of phosphofructokinase; and effect of hexose phosphate and adenylic nucleotides on reactivation of phosphofructokinase.
The manuscript takes a look at enzyme and metabolite profiles; coordinated stimulation of hexokinase and phosphofructokinase by phosphate in a reconstituted system of glycolysis; control of hexokinase in ascites tumor glycolysis; and cation flux across the mitochondrial membrane as a possible pacemaker of tissue metabolism.
The selection is a vital reference for biochemists and researchers interested in the control of energy metabolism.
Table of Contents
List of Participants
Preface
Control Characteristics of Enzymes and Enzyme Systems in Vitro
Opening Remarks
Introductory Remarks
I. Theoretical Aspects of Control Properties in Enzyme Systems
The Respiratory Chain as a Model for Metabolic Control in Multi-Enzyme Systems
Dynamics and Control in Cellular Reactions
II. Computer Studies
Computer Based Analysis of Biochemical Data
III. Phosphofructokinase: Its Purification, Crystallization, and Kinetic Properties
Phosphofructokinase
Purification and Properties of Rabbit Skeletal Muscle Phosphofructokinase
Phosphofructokinase from Rabbit Muscle
Some Properties of Fructose-6-Phosphate Kinase from Rabbit Skeletal Muscle
Multiple Forms of Heart Phosphofructokinase
On the Mechanism of Inhibition and Activation of Phosphofructokinase in Novikoff Ascites Tumor Cells
Control Properties of Phosphofructokinase from Saccharomyces cerevisia
A Computer Simulation Study of the Metabolic Control Behavior of Phosphofructokinase
Summary
Enzyme Content, Substrate and Cofactor Availability, and Cation Transport as Factors in Metabolic Regulation
IV. Enzyme Profile Patterns and Reconstituted Systems
Enzyme and Metabolite Profiles
Enzyme Profile and Beef Heart Supernatant Fraction
Comment
Coordinated Stimulation of Hexokinase and Phosphofructokinase by Phosphate in a Reconstituted System of Glycolysis
A Reconstituted Enzyme System
V. Control in Single-Cellular Systems Due to Pi or ADP Availability
Control Characteristics of the Adenine Nucleotide System
ADP and Pi Control in Ascites Tumor Cells
The Control of Hexokinase in Ascites Tumor Glycolysis
On the Control of Glycolysis in Novikoff Ascites Tumor Cells
The Control of Glycolysis in Yeast
VI. The Role of Cations in Metabolic Control
Cation Flux Across the Mitochondrial Membrane as a Possible Pacemaker of Tissue Metabolism
A Role of Sodium and Potassium in Metabolic Control
The Role of Na+ and K+ on α-Aminoisobutyric Acid Transport in Striated Muscle
VII. Control Due to Changes of Enzyme Content
On Transitory and Periodic Systems in Bacteria
On the Direction of Pyridine Nucleotide Oxidation-Reduction Reactions in Gluconeogenesis and Lipogenesis
On the Biochemical Imprinting of Metabolic Experience in Liver Cells
Adaptive Behavior of Citrate Cleavage Enzyme
Some Aspects of Metabolic Control in the Fertilization Transition of Sea Urchin Eggs
Control of Metabolism in Intact Tissues
Introductory Remarks
VIII. Regulation of Glycolytic Activity in Smooth and Skeletal Muscles
Activation of Glycolytic Pathway in Muscle
The Response of the Glycolytic System of Anaerobic Frog Sartorius Muscle to Electrical Stimulation
Some Biochemical Properties of Intestinal Smooth Muscle in Relation to the Physiological Actions of Epinephrine
IX. Regulation of Metabolism in Brain
Effects of Altered Brain Metabolism on the Levels of Krebs Cycle Intermediates
X. Regulation of Glycolytic Activity in Heart Muscle
Metabolic Control in the Perfused Rat Heart
Regulation of Glucose Transport
Fatty Acid Induced Alterations in Citric Acid Cycle Intermediates
Bicentennial Lectures on Control of Energy Metabolism
Energy Transformation in the Generation of Bioelectricity
Control of Energy Metabolism. Bioenergetics of Muscular Contraction
Hemoglobin-Free Perfusion of Rat Liver
Control of Energy Metabolism in Mitochondria
Index
