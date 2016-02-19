Control Dynamics of Robotic Manipulators - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126481303, 9780323158114

Control Dynamics of Robotic Manipulators

1st Edition

Authors: J Skowronski
eBook ISBN: 9780323158114
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1986
Page Count: 278
Description

Control Dynamics of Robotic Manipulators deals with both theory and mechanics of control and systems dynamics used in robotic movements. The book discusses mechanical models of robot manipulators in relation to modular RP-unit manipulators, multiple mechanical system (Cartesian Model), or generalized coordinates (Lagrangian Model). The text also describes equations used to determine the force characteristics, energy, and power required in manipulators. For example, damping forces dissipate energy caused by dry friction or viscous damping at mechanical joints due to slips and sheer effects on surfaces. Other examples are oil, water, and air resistance in the environment of the manipulator, as well as damping in links caused by microscopic interface effects. Demands for high-speed and high-accuracy in manipulators require sturdiness in control against variations in the system parameter. The book cites a situation where the manipulator works in a "hot cell" and must be controlled remotely. The text also tackles the avoidance of obstacles by nonvisual means by referring to the works of Lozano, Perez and Wesley, and of Reibert and Horn. The text is useful for students of civil, structural, and mechanical engineering. It will also profit technicians of automatic, telecontrol, and designers of industrial machinery.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1 Mechanical Models

1.1 Modular RP-Unit Manipulator

1.2 Multiple Mechanical System. Cartesian Model

1.3 Generalized Coordinates. Lagrangian Model

1.4 Work Regions. Target and Obstacles

1.5 State-Space Representation

1.6 The Modular Manipulator Revisited

Chapter 2 Force Characteristics, Energy, and Power

2.1 Potential Forces. Coupling Characteristics

2.2 Conservative Reference Frame. Energy Surface

2.3 Nonpotential Forces. Power Balance. Energy Flow

Chapter 3 Controllability

3.1 From Classical to Recent Programs and Objectives

3.2 Stability, Boundedness, and Stabilization

3.3 Controllability under Uncertainty

3.4 Strong and Adaptive Stabilization

3.5 Optimal Controllability

3.6 Stabilization Synthesis

Chapter 4 Reaching and Capture

4.1 Reaching and Related Objectives

4.2 Reaching with and without Penetration

4.3 Stipulated Reaching Time. Maneuvering

4.4 Reaching with Capture. Optimal Capture

4.5 Reaching without Capture. Stipulated Handling Time

4.6 Planned Path Tracking

4.7 Model Reference Adaptive Control

Chapter 5 Avoidance of Obstacles

5.1 Conditions for Avoidance

5.2 Avoidance with Stipulated Handling Time

5.3 Reaching with Capture While Avoiding Obstacles

5.4 Adaptive Avoidance

5.5 Avoidance of Moving Obstacles

Chapter 6 Adaptive Identification

6.1 Identification of States and Parameters

6.2 Identification of Variable Payload

6.3 Constant Parameter Identification and Model Tracking

References

Index

About the Author

J Skowronski

