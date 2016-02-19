Control, Computers, Communications in Transportation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080370255, 9781483299013

Control, Computers, Communications in Transportation

1st Edition

Selected Papers from the IFAC/IFIP/IFORS Symposium, Paris, France, 19-21 September 1989

Editors: J.-P. Perrin
eBook ISBN: 9781483299013
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 10th July 1990
Page Count: 293
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
63.64
44.55
44.55
44.55
50.91
44.55
44.55
50.91
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Section headings and selected papers: Communications - Data Processing. Communications with aircraft for the civil air traffic control, F Brangier et al. Image Processing. New Sensors. Road traffic monitoring using image processing - a survey of systems, techniques and applications, C L Wan & K W Dickinson. Systems Using New Sensor. Computer vision as a traffic surveillance tool, N Hoose. Safety - Safety Information Processing. Vital coded microprocessor principles and application for various transit systems, P Forin. Transport Operations and Management. Empty freight railcar assignment by expertsystem, A Beurrier. Railways. Railways Traffic Control. Traffic modelling and control for metro circle lines, V Van Breusegem & G Campion. Railways Modelling and Simulation. Train simulator, S Colombi. Fully Automatic Systems. Operation and evolution of the VAL in Lille, G Uster et al. Traffic Modelling and Control. A measurement and data processing system for car-following behavior analysis, H Akahane & M Koshi. Motorway Traffic Control. Control strategies for increasing motorway capacity, P Ferrari. Real Time Urban Traffic Control. SCOOT urban traffic control system - philosophy and evaluation, R D Bretherton. Routine Guidance. An algorithm for an incident management in a route guidance system, J Janko. Author index. Keyword index.

Description

This volume investigates developments and future trends in transportation research and what effects they will have on society. The coverage is broad; including road (urban and motorway), rail and air-traffic control. The sections deal with safety aspects, modelling and simulation, the use of sensors and image processing. The final section covers the development and implementation of new route guidance systems. This up-to-date information will be of use to transport engineers, urban planners, operations research and systems scientists.

Readership

For transport engineers, urban planners, operations research and systems scientists.

Details

No. of pages:
293
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483299013

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

J.-P. Perrin Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

RATP, Paris, France

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.