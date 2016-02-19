Control, Computers, Communications in Transportation
1st Edition
Selected Papers from the IFAC/IFIP/IFORS Symposium, Paris, France, 19-21 September 1989
Table of Contents
Section headings and selected papers: Communications - Data Processing. Communications with aircraft for the civil air traffic control, F Brangier et al. Image Processing. New Sensors. Road traffic monitoring using image processing - a survey of systems, techniques and applications, C L Wan & K W Dickinson. Systems Using New Sensor. Computer vision as a traffic surveillance tool, N Hoose. Safety - Safety Information Processing. Vital coded microprocessor principles and application for various transit systems, P Forin. Transport Operations and Management. Empty freight railcar assignment by expertsystem, A Beurrier. Railways. Railways Traffic Control. Traffic modelling and control for metro circle lines, V Van Breusegem & G Campion. Railways Modelling and Simulation. Train simulator, S Colombi. Fully Automatic Systems. Operation and evolution of the VAL in Lille, G Uster et al. Traffic Modelling and Control. A measurement and data processing system for car-following behavior analysis, H Akahane & M Koshi. Motorway Traffic Control. Control strategies for increasing motorway capacity, P Ferrari. Real Time Urban Traffic Control. SCOOT urban traffic control system - philosophy and evaluation, R D Bretherton. Routine Guidance. An algorithm for an incident management in a route guidance system, J Janko. Author index. Keyword index.
Description
This volume investigates developments and future trends in transportation research and what effects they will have on society. The coverage is broad; including road (urban and motorway), rail and air-traffic control. The sections deal with safety aspects, modelling and simulation, the use of sensors and image processing. The final section covers the development and implementation of new route guidance systems. This up-to-date information will be of use to transport engineers, urban planners, operations research and systems scientists.
For transport engineers, urban planners, operations research and systems scientists.
- 293
- English
- © Pergamon 1990
- 10th July 1990
- Pergamon
- 9781483299013
J.-P. Perrin Editor
RATP, Paris, France