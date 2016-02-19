Control Applications of Nonlinear Programming - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080244914, 9781483150413

Control Applications of Nonlinear Programming

1st Edition

Proceedings of the IFAC Workshop, Denver, Colorado, USA, 21 June 1979

Editors: H. E. Rauch
eBook ISBN: 9781483150413
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 134
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
17.46
17.46
17.46
19.96
17.46
17.46
19.96
19.99
13.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
31.95
22.36
22.36
22.36
25.56
22.36
22.36
25.56
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Control Applications of Nonlinear Programming contains the proceedings of the International Federation of Automatic Control Workshop on Control Applications of Nonlinear Programming, held in Denver, Colorado, on June 21, 1979. The workshop provided a forum for discussing the application of optimal and nonlinear programming techniques to real-life control problems. The volume covers a variety of specific applications ranging from microprocessor control of automotive engines and optimal design of structures to optimal aircraft trajectories, system identification, and robotics.

Comprised of 14 chapters, this book begins by describing the application of nonlinear programming to an optimum design problem coming from mechanical engineering. The reader is then introduced to a nonlinear regulator design for magnetic suspension; optimal control solution of the automotive emission-constrained minimum fuel problem; and nonlinear programming for system identification. Subsequent chapters focus on mathematical programming algorithms based on Lagrangian functions for solving optimal control problems; computer-aided design via optimization; optimal and suboptimal control of oscillating dynamical systems; and the application of nonlinear programming to the solution of optimal output-constrained regulator problems.

This monograph will be of interest to mathematicians, computer scientists, and engineers.

Table of Contents


﻿Preface

Application of Non Linear Programming to Optimum Design Problem

Nonlinear Regulator Design for Magnetic Suspension

New Linear Programming Methods and Their Application to Optimal Control

Optimal Control Solution of the Automotive Emission-Constrained Minimum Fuel Problem

A Computer-Aided Design of Robust Regulators

Nonlinear Programming for System Identification

Comparing Mathematical Programming Algorithms Based on Lagrangian Functions for Solving Optimal Control Problems

Computer Aided Design Via Optimization

Hierarchical Control of Large Scale Linear Systems with an Application to Robotics

Optimal and Suboptimal Control of Oscillating Dynamical Systems

On the Application of Nonlinear Programming to the Solution of Optimal Output-Constrained Regulator Problems

Identification by a Combined Smoothing Nonlinear Programming Algorithm

Pertubation-Magnitude Control for Difference-Quotient Estimation of Derivatives (Abstract)

Interactive Optimization System (Abstract)

Author Index

Details

No. of pages:
134
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483150413

About the Editor

H. E. Rauch

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.