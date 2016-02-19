Control and Manipulation of Animal Growth
1st Edition
Proceedings of Previous Easter Schools in Agricultural Science
Description
Control and Manipulation of Animal Growth explores the development and growth of animals. The reproductive system of animals is also discussed, along with how its development can be accelerated. The topic is presented using various studies by the authors together with a number of references to other books and studies. This book contains 20 chapters and revolves around the advancement of an animal's growth hormone. It explains how gender plays a part in an animal's development and talks about factors that can affect the process, such as environment, temperature, and food intake. This book also discusses bone growth, fetal growth, metabolism, factors of epidermal growth, growth manipulation, growth hormones, hormonal manipulation, and the effect of insulin. This text covers a wide range of facts and investigations and can therefore serve as an excellent reference for people who want to study an animal's internal and external development.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Contents
1 Introductory Comments
2 Environmental Effects on Growth and Development
3 Gut-Active Growth Promoters
4 The Effects of Steroid Hormones and Xenobiotics on Growth of Farm Animals
5 The Growth of Bone
6 The Growth and Metabolism of Adipocytes
7 The Regulation of Fetal Growth
8 The Neurophysiological Control of Growth
9 Epidermal Growth Factor: Origins, Cellular Actions and Some Possible Physiological Roles
10 Growth Hormone and Growth in Meat Producing Animals
11 The Role of Prostaglandins in the Control of Muscle Protein Turnover
12 Insulin and Growth
13 Glucocorticoid Status and Growth
14 Hormonal Regulation of Growth in Chickens
15 Metabolic and Hormonal Interactions and their Potential Effects on Growth
16 Effects of ß-Adrenergic Agonists on Metabolism and Body Composition
17 Growth Hormone Releasing Factor (GRF): Physiological and Immunological Studies
18 Hormonal Manipulation of Animal Production by Immunoneutralization
19 Recombinant Gene Transfer in Animals: The Potential for Improving GRowth in Livestock
20 Safety Aspects of Growth Manipulation in Animals
List of Participants
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1986
- Published:
- 3rd September 1986
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483161860