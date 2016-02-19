Control and Manipulation of Animal Growth - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780407004221, 9781483161860

Control and Manipulation of Animal Growth

1st Edition

Proceedings of Previous Easter Schools in Agricultural Science

Authors: P.J. Buttery D.B. Lindsay N.B. Haynes
eBook ISBN: 9781483161860
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 3rd September 1986
Page Count: 360
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
101.77
86.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Control and Manipulation of Animal Growth explores the development and growth of animals. The reproductive system of animals is also discussed, along with how its development can be accelerated. The topic is presented using various studies by the authors together with a number of references to other books and studies. This book contains 20 chapters and revolves around the advancement of an animal's growth hormone. It explains how gender plays a part in an animal's development and talks about factors that can affect the process, such as environment, temperature, and food intake. This book also discusses bone growth, fetal growth, metabolism, factors of epidermal growth, growth manipulation, growth hormones, hormonal manipulation, and the effect of insulin. This text covers a wide range of facts and investigations and can therefore serve as an excellent reference for people who want to study an animal's internal and external development.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Contents

1 Introductory Comments

2 Environmental Effects on Growth and Development

3 Gut-Active Growth Promoters

4 The Effects of Steroid Hormones and Xenobiotics on Growth of Farm Animals

5 The Growth of Bone

6 The Growth and Metabolism of Adipocytes

7 The Regulation of Fetal Growth

8 The Neurophysiological Control of Growth

9 Epidermal Growth Factor: Origins, Cellular Actions and Some Possible Physiological Roles

10 Growth Hormone and Growth in Meat Producing Animals

11 The Role of Prostaglandins in the Control of Muscle Protein Turnover

12 Insulin and Growth

13 Glucocorticoid Status and Growth

14 Hormonal Regulation of Growth in Chickens

15 Metabolic and Hormonal Interactions and their Potential Effects on Growth

16 Effects of ß-Adrenergic Agonists on Metabolism and Body Composition

17 Growth Hormone Releasing Factor (GRF): Physiological and Immunological Studies

18 Hormonal Manipulation of Animal Production by Immunoneutralization

19 Recombinant Gene Transfer in Animals: The Potential for Improving GRowth in Livestock

20 Safety Aspects of Growth Manipulation in Animals

List of Participants

Index

Details

No. of pages:
360
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483161860

About the Author

P.J. Buttery

D.B. Lindsay

N.B. Haynes

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.