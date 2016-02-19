Control and Dynamic Systems V44: Analysis and Control System Techniques for Electric Power Systems Part 4 of 4 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120127443, 9780323163101

Control and Dynamic Systems V44: Analysis and Control System Techniques for Electric Power Systems Part 4 of 4

1st Edition

Advances in Theory and Applications

Editors: C.T. Leonides
eBook ISBN: 9780323163101
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th August 1991
Page Count: 510
Description

Analysis and Control System Techniques for Electric Power Systems, Part 4 is the fourth volume of a four volume sequence in this series devoted to the significant theme of ""Analysis and Control Techniques for Electric Power Systems."" The broad topics involved include transmission line and transformer modeling. Since the issues in these two fields are rather well in hand, although advances continue to be made, this four volume sequence will focus on advances in areas including power flow analysis, economic operation of power systems, generator modeling, power system stability, voltage and power control techniques, and system protection, among others. This book comprises seven chapters, with the first focusing on computer relaying in power systems. Succeeding chapters then discuss advanced control techniques for high performance electric drives; high voltage outdoor insulation technology; and power system generation expansion planning using the maximum principle and analytical production cost model. Other chapters cover development of expert systems and their learning capability for power system applications; advances in fast power flow algorithms; and power systems state estimation based on least absolute value (LAV). This book will be of interest to practitioners in the fields of electrical and computer engineering.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Computer Relaying in Power Systems

Advanced Control Techniques for High Performance Electric Drives

High Voltage Outdoor Insulation Technology

Power System Generation Expansion Planning Using the Maximum Principle and Analytical Production Cost Model

Development of Expert Systems and Their Learning Capability for Power System Applications

Advances in Fast Power Flow Algorithms

Power Systems State Estimation Based on Least Absolute Value (LAV)

Index

About the Editor

C.T. Leonides

