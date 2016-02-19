Control and Dynamic Systems V40: Advances in Robotic Systems Part 2 of 2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120127405, 9780323162883

Control and Dynamic Systems V40: Advances in Robotic Systems Part 2 of 2

1st Edition

Advances in Theory and Applications

Editors: C.T. Leonides
eBook ISBN: 9780323162883
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th April 1991
Page Count: 432
Description

Advances in Robotic Systems, Part 2 is the second of a companion set of two volumes on advances in robotic systems dynamics and control.
This book comprises nine chapters, with the first focusing on kinesthetic feedback techniques in teleoperated systems. The succeeding chapters then delve into topics such as parallel algorithms and fault-tolerant reconfigurable architecture for robot kinematics and dynamics computations; trajectory planning for robot control; and a control systems perspective. Other chapters cover simplified techniques for adaptive control of robotic systems; theory and applications of configuration control for redundant manipulators; nonlinear feedback for force control of robot manipulators; systolic architectures for dynamic control of manipulators; inverse dynamics; and forward dynamics. This book will be of interest to practitioners in the fields of computer science, systems science, and mathematics.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Kinesthetic Feedback Techniques in Teleoperated Systems

Parallel Algorithms and Fault-Tolerant Reconfigurable Architecture for Robot Kinematics and Dynamics Computations

Trajectory Planning for Robot Control: A Control Systems Perspective

Simplified Techniques for Adaptive Control of Robotic Systems

Theory and Applications of Configuration Control for Redundant Manipulators

Nonlinear Feedback for Force Control of Robot Manipulators

Systolic Architectures for Dynamic Control of Manipulators

Techniques for Parallel Computation of Mechanical Manipulator Dynamics Part I: Inverse Dynamics

Techniques for Parallel Computation of Mechanical Manipulator Dynamics Part II: Forward Dynamics

Index

