Control and Dynamic Systems V40: Advances in Robotic Systems Part 2 of 2
1st Edition
Advances in Theory and Applications
Advances in Robotic Systems, Part 2 is the second of a companion set of two volumes on advances in robotic systems dynamics and control.
This book comprises nine chapters, with the first focusing on kinesthetic feedback techniques in teleoperated systems. The succeeding chapters then delve into topics such as parallel algorithms and fault-tolerant reconfigurable architecture for robot kinematics and dynamics computations; trajectory planning for robot control; and a control systems perspective. Other chapters cover simplified techniques for adaptive control of robotic systems; theory and applications of configuration control for redundant manipulators; nonlinear feedback for force control of robot manipulators; systolic architectures for dynamic control of manipulators; inverse dynamics; and forward dynamics. This book will be of interest to practitioners in the fields of computer science, systems science, and mathematics.
Kinesthetic Feedback Techniques in Teleoperated Systems
Parallel Algorithms and Fault-Tolerant Reconfigurable Architecture for Robot Kinematics and Dynamics Computations
Trajectory Planning for Robot Control: A Control Systems Perspective
Simplified Techniques for Adaptive Control of Robotic Systems
Theory and Applications of Configuration Control for Redundant Manipulators
Nonlinear Feedback for Force Control of Robot Manipulators
Systolic Architectures for Dynamic Control of Manipulators
Techniques for Parallel Computation of Mechanical Manipulator Dynamics Part I: Inverse Dynamics
Techniques for Parallel Computation of Mechanical Manipulator Dynamics Part II: Forward Dynamics
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 28th April 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323162883