Control and Dynamic Systems V40: Advances in Robotic Systems Part 2 of 2

Advances in Robotic Systems, Part 2 is the second of a companion set of two volumes on advances in robotic systems dynamics and control.

This book comprises nine chapters, with the first focusing on kinesthetic feedback techniques in teleoperated systems. The succeeding chapters then delve into topics such as parallel algorithms and fault-tolerant reconfigurable architecture for robot kinematics and dynamics computations; trajectory planning for robot control; and a control systems perspective. Other chapters cover simplified techniques for adaptive control of robotic systems; theory and applications of configuration control for redundant manipulators; nonlinear feedback for force control of robot manipulators; systolic architectures for dynamic control of manipulators; inverse dynamics; and forward dynamics. This book will be of interest to practitioners in the fields of computer science, systems science, and mathematics.