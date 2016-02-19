Control and Dynamic Systems V18
1st Edition
Advances in Theory and Applications
Description
Control and Dynamic Systems, Volume 18: Advances in Theory and Applications provides the techniques for the analysis and synthesis of large-scale complex systems. This book begins with a comprehensive treatment of component cost analysis of large-scale systems, including cost balancing methods for system design, failure mode analysis, model reduction techniques, and design of lower-order controllers that meet on-line controller software limitations. The problem of reduced-order modeling and filtering, linear multivariable systems synthesis techniques, and digital control of dynamical systems are deliberated in the next chapters. This publication concludes with the ship propulsion dynamics simulation and analysis and synthesis of complex distributed parameter systems. This volume is beneficial to students and researchers conducting work on advances in large-scale complex systems.
Table of Contents
Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents Of Previous Volumes
Component Cost Analysis of Large-Scale Systems
I. Introduction
II. Component Descriptions
III. Concepts of Cost Decomposition
IV. Basic Theorems of Component Cost Analysis for Model Reduction
V. Modal Cost Analysis
VI. Modal Error Indices
VII. Cost-Equivalent Realizations and Minimal Realizations with Respect to Cost
VIII. Should Reduced Models Depend upon the Weights in the Quadratic Costs?
IX. Stability Considerations
X. CER Examples
XI. Applications of CCA to Controller Reduction
XII. Conclusions
References
Reduced-Order Modeling and Filtering
I.Introduction
II.Reduced-Order Modeling
III.Reduced-Order Filtering
IV. Solution Procedure
V. Example
VI. Discrete Problems
VII. Summary and Conclusions
References
Modeling Techniques for Distributed Parameter Systems
I. Introduction
II. Jacobi Polynomials
III. Jacobi Vectors
IV. Modeling
V. Identification
VI. Application Techniques
VII. Illustrative Example
VIII. Conclusions
References
Appendix A: Green’s Function
Appendix B: Gaussian Quadrature
Application of Singular Perturbations to Optimal Control
I. Introduction
II. The Singularly Perturbed Minimum Control Effort Problem
III. Dynamic Programming Using Singular Perturbations
IV. Summary
References
Design Techniques for Multivariable Flight Control Systems
I. Introduction
II. Discussion of Techniques
III. Conclusions and Recommendations
References
A Discrete-Time Disturbance-Accommodating Control Theory for Digital Control of Dynamical Systems
I. Introduction
II. Brief Overview of DAC Theory
III. Mathematical Models of Plants, Disturbances, and Commands for Discrete-Time DAC
IV. Composite State-Observers for Discrete-Time DAC
V. Design of Discrete-Time DAC Control Policies
VI. Conclusions
References
Ship Propulsion Dynamics Simulationer
I. Introduction
II. The Ship and Its Environment
III. Ship’s Motion Equations
IV. Decoupling and Simplification
V. The Propeller Thrust and Torque Equations
VI. Ship Propulsion Systems
VII. Propulsion System Simulation
VIII. Quasi-Steady versus Dynamic Behavior
IX. Nonlinear Models versus Linearization
X. Mechanics of Simulation
XI. Simulated Ship Crashback Example
XII. Summary
References
Toward a More Practical Control Theory for Distributed Parameter Systems
I. Introduction
II. Reduced-Order Models of Distributed Parameter Systems
III. The Distributed Parameter Systems Control Problem
IV. Infinite-Dimensional Distributed Parameter Systems Controllers
V. Finite-Dimensional Controller Synthesis for Distributed Parameter Systems
VI. Closed-Loop Stability Analysis: Regular Perturbations
VII. Closed-Loop Stability Analysis: Singular Perturbations
VIII. Related Topics: Stabilizing Subspaces and Imbedding
IX. Disturbances and Nonlinearities
X. Application: Control of Mechanically Flexible Structures
XI. Summary and Conclusions
Appendix I: Proofs of Theorems IV. 1 and IV.2
Appendix II: Proof of Theorem IV.3
Appendix III: Proofs of Lemma VI.3 and Theorems VI.1 and VI.2
References
Index
