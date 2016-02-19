Control and Dynamic Systems V13

Control and Dynamic Systems: Advances in Theory and Applications, Volume 13 discusses the techniques of control and dynamic systems and their applications to modern complex systems. This book begins by discussing the application of modern optimal theory in the operation of large scale power systems. It then describes how to synthesize suspension forces for high-speed tracked vehicles. The succeeding chapters present examples of economizing problems; application of optimization techniques to aerospace vehicle problems; distributed parameter optimal design problem under dynamic loads; optimization of spacecraft; and stability problems in interconnected systems. Engineering students studying the application of control and dynamics to modern complex systems will find this book very useful.

Table of Contents



Optimal Operation of Large Scale Power Systems

I. Introduction

A. A History of Economy Dispatch

B. The Functional Analytical Optimization Technique

II. The Power System Models

A. The Electric Network

B. The Hydro System

C. Objective Functional

III. Multiple Chains of Hydro Plants Systems

A. The Problem

B. The Minimum Norm Formulation

C. The Optimal Solution

D. Implementing the Optimal Solution

E. A Computational Example

IV. Optimal Hydrothermal Flow

A. The Problem

B. A Minimum Norm Formulation

C. The Optimal Solution

V. Trapezoidal Reservoirs and Variable Efficiency Hydro Plants Considerations

A. The Problem

B. A Minimum Norm Formulation

C. The Optimal Solution

VI. Concluding Remarks

A. Conclusions

B. Future Research

A New Approach to High-Speed Tracked Vehicle Suspension Synthesis

I. Introduction

II. Tracked High-Speed Vehicle Secondary Suspension Requirements

III. Vehicle Secondary Suspension Synthesis Problem Statement

IV. Decomposition of the VSSSPS

V. General Structure of the Synthesized Suspension

VI. Preload-and-Mass Control Subsystem

VII. Tracking Control and Vibration Isolation Subsystems

A. Decomposition of the Vehicle Plant Equation

B. Tracking Control Subsystem

C. Vibration Isolation Subsystem

VIII. Calculation of the Synthesized Secondary Suspension Forces and Torques

IX. An Example

A. E{y) Sensors

B. Comparison with Conventional Suspension Configurations

X. Summary and Conclusions

Appendix A. Guideway Irregularity Description

Appendix B. A Useful Lemma

AppendixC. Stability of the µ11-System

Economic Systems

I. Economics

II. Static and Dynamic Problems of Economizing

III. The Economy

IV. The Household and the Firm

V. Optimal Economic Growth

VI. Science Policy

VII. Military Strategy

VIII. Conclusions

Modern Aerospace Systems

I. Introduction

II. Performance and Tactics Optimization

A. Performance Optimization

B. Air-To-Air Tactics

III. Tracking and Attitude Control

A. Aircraft Active Control Systems

B. Pilot-Vehicle Analysis

C. Miscellaneous: Microwave Landing System Analysis, Active Landing Gear, Reliability

IV. Vehicle and Structural Design

A. Aircraft Preliminary Design

B. Structural Design

V. Summary

Optimization of Distributed Parameter Structures under Dynamic Loads

I. Introduction

II. Distributed Parameter Dynamic System Optimization

A. Problem Formulation

B. Design Sensitivity Analysis

III. A Steepest Descent Computational Algorithm

IV. Dynamic Optimization of Beams

A. Example 1: A Simply Supported Beam

B. Example 2: A Fixed-Fixed Beam

C. Example 3: A Cantilevered Beam

V. Dynamic Optimization of Rectangular Plates

A. Example 4: A Simply Supported Plate

B. Example 5: A Clamped Plate

VI. Summary and Conclusions

Optimal Observers for Continuous Time Linear Stochastic Systems

I. Introduction

II. Problem Formulation

III. Structure of the Observer—Deterministic Considerations

IV. Choice of Optimal K2 Matrix

V. Elimination of yx from Filter Equations

VI.. Summary and Overview of Results

VII. Example

A. System Model for Example

B. Cases Considered

C. Estimator Performance

D. Steady-State Observer in a Feedback Path

VIII. Conclusions

Optimal Estimation and Control of Elastic Spacecraft

I. Introduction

II. Spacecraft Evaluation Model

III. Spacecraft Estimator Model

IV. System Evaluation

V. Frequency Domain Analysis

VI. Conclusions

Stability Analysis of Stochastic Interconnected Systems

I. Introduction

II. Notation and Preliminaries

III. Composite Systems

IV. Main Results

V. Some Examples

VI. Proof of Main Results

A. Preliminaries

B. Proof of Theorem

C. Proof of Theorem

D. Proof of Theorem

E. Proof of Theorem

F. Proofs of Theorems 5 and 6

VII. Concluding Remarks

