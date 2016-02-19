Control and Dynamic Systems V13
1st Edition
Advances in Theory and Applications
Description
Control and Dynamic Systems: Advances in Theory and Applications, Volume 13 discusses the techniques of control and dynamic systems and their applications to modern complex systems.
This book begins by discussing the application of modern optimal theory in the operation of large scale power systems. It then describes how to synthesize suspension forces for high-speed tracked vehicles. The succeeding chapters present examples of economizing problems; application of optimization techniques to aerospace vehicle problems; distributed parameter optimal design problem under dynamic loads; optimization of spacecraft; and stability problems in interconnected systems. Engineering students studying the application of control and dynamics to modern complex systems will find this book very useful.
Table of Contents
Optimal Operation of Large Scale Power Systems
I. Introduction
A. A History of Economy Dispatch
B. The Functional Analytical Optimization Technique
II. The Power System Models
A. The Electric Network
B. The Hydro System
C. Objective Functional
III. Multiple Chains of Hydro Plants Systems
A. The Problem
B. The Minimum Norm Formulation
C. The Optimal Solution
D. Implementing the Optimal Solution
E. A Computational Example
IV. Optimal Hydrothermal Flow
A. The Problem
B. A Minimum Norm Formulation
C. The Optimal Solution
V. Trapezoidal Reservoirs and Variable Efficiency Hydro Plants Considerations
A. The Problem
B. A Minimum Norm Formulation
C. The Optimal Solution
VI. Concluding Remarks
A. Conclusions
B. Future Research
A New Approach to High-Speed Tracked Vehicle Suspension Synthesis
I. Introduction
II. Tracked High-Speed Vehicle Secondary Suspension Requirements
III. Vehicle Secondary Suspension Synthesis Problem Statement
IV. Decomposition of the VSSSPS
V. General Structure of the Synthesized Suspension
VI. Preload-and-Mass Control Subsystem
VII. Tracking Control and Vibration Isolation Subsystems
A. Decomposition of the Vehicle Plant Equation
B. Tracking Control Subsystem
C. Vibration Isolation Subsystem
VIII. Calculation of the Synthesized Secondary Suspension Forces and Torques
IX. An Example
A. E{y) Sensors
B. Comparison with Conventional Suspension Configurations
X. Summary and Conclusions
Appendix A. Guideway Irregularity Description
Appendix B. A Useful Lemma
AppendixC. Stability of the µ11-System
Economic Systems
I. Economics
II. Static and Dynamic Problems of Economizing
III. The Economy
IV. The Household and the Firm
V. Optimal Economic Growth
VI. Science Policy
VII. Military Strategy
VIII. Conclusions
Modern Aerospace Systems
I. Introduction
II. Performance and Tactics Optimization
A. Performance Optimization
B. Air-To-Air Tactics
III. Tracking and Attitude Control
A. Aircraft Active Control Systems
B. Pilot-Vehicle Analysis
C. Miscellaneous: Microwave Landing System Analysis, Active Landing Gear, Reliability
IV. Vehicle and Structural Design
A. Aircraft Preliminary Design
B. Structural Design
V. Summary
Optimization of Distributed Parameter Structures under Dynamic Loads
I. Introduction
II. Distributed Parameter Dynamic System Optimization
A. Problem Formulation
B. Design Sensitivity Analysis
III. A Steepest Descent Computational Algorithm
IV. Dynamic Optimization of Beams
A. Example 1: A Simply Supported Beam
B. Example 2: A Fixed-Fixed Beam
C. Example 3: A Cantilevered Beam
V. Dynamic Optimization of Rectangular Plates
A. Example 4: A Simply Supported Plate
B. Example 5: A Clamped Plate
VI. Summary and Conclusions
Optimal Observers for Continuous Time Linear Stochastic Systems
I. Introduction
II. Problem Formulation
III. Structure of the Observer—Deterministic Considerations
IV. Choice of Optimal K2 Matrix
V. Elimination of yx from Filter Equations
VI.. Summary and Overview of Results
VII. Example
A. System Model for Example
B. Cases Considered
C. Estimator Performance
D. Steady-State Observer in a Feedback Path
VIII. Conclusions
Optimal Estimation and Control of Elastic Spacecraft
I. Introduction
II. Spacecraft Evaluation Model
III. Spacecraft Estimator Model
IV. System Evaluation
V. Frequency Domain Analysis
VI. Conclusions
Stability Analysis of Stochastic Interconnected Systems
I. Introduction
II. Notation and Preliminaries
III. Composite Systems
IV. Main Results
V. Some Examples
VI. Proof of Main Results
A. Preliminaries
B. Proof of Theorem
C. Proof of Theorem
D. Proof of Theorem
E. Proof of Theorem
F. Proofs of Theorems 5 and 6
VII. Concluding Remarks
Index
