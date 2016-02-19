Control and Analysis in Iron and Steelmaking discusses the associated instrumentations and processes involved in iron and steel manufacture, with an emphasis on the process technologies of its various stages.

The book covers topics such as an introduction to steelmaking and its developments; the blast furnace – its control, operation, and instrumentation; and the process of direct reduction. The book also discusses other topics such as secondary steelmaking; methods and techniques in the analysis of steel; and mechanical and nondestructive testing of the properties of steel. The text is recommended for metallurgists and engineers who would like to know more about the processes in iron and steel manufacture, the principles behind them, and the progress of the field over the years.