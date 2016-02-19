Control and Analysis in Iron and Steelmaking
1st Edition
Description
Control and Analysis in Iron and Steelmaking discusses the associated instrumentations and processes involved in iron and steel manufacture, with an emphasis on the process technologies of its various stages.
The book covers topics such as an introduction to steelmaking and its developments; the blast furnace – its control, operation, and instrumentation; and the process of direct reduction. The book also discusses other topics such as secondary steelmaking; methods and techniques in the analysis of steel; and mechanical and nondestructive testing of the properties of steel. The text is recommended for metallurgists and engineers who would like to know more about the processes in iron and steel manufacture, the principles behind them, and the progress of the field over the years.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface
1 Introduction
2 Control of Sinter Making
3 The Blast Furnace And Its Control
4 Blast Furnace Instrumentation
5 Direct Reduction
6 Modern Steelmaking
7 Control of Oxygen Steelmaking
8 The Arc Furnace and Secondary Steelmaking
9 Analysis Of Steels and Intermediate Products
10 Mechanical and Nondestructive Testing
Appendix: Mass Balances in Steelmaking
Index
