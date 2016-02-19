Control and Analysis in Iron and Steelmaking - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408107136, 9781483102948

Control and Analysis in Iron and Steelmaking

1st Edition

Authors: R. V. Williams
eBook ISBN: 9781483102948
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 30th August 1983
Page Count: 296
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
101.77
86.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Control and Analysis in Iron and Steelmaking discusses the associated instrumentations and processes involved in iron and steel manufacture, with an emphasis on the process technologies of its various stages.
The book covers topics such as an introduction to steelmaking and its developments; the blast furnace – its control, operation, and instrumentation; and the process of direct reduction. The book also discusses other topics such as secondary steelmaking; methods and techniques in the analysis of steel; and mechanical and nondestructive testing of the properties of steel. The text is recommended for metallurgists and engineers who would like to know more about the processes in iron and steel manufacture, the principles behind them, and the progress of the field over the years.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

1 Introduction

2 Control of Sinter Making

3 The Blast Furnace And Its Control

4 Blast Furnace Instrumentation

5 Direct Reduction

6 Modern Steelmaking

7 Control of Oxygen Steelmaking

8 The Arc Furnace and Secondary Steelmaking

9 Analysis Of Steels and Intermediate Products

10 Mechanical and Nondestructive Testing

Appendix: Mass Balances in Steelmaking

Index




Details

No. of pages:
296
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483102948

About the Author

R. V. Williams

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.