Contributions to the Theory and Application of Statistics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122794506, 9781483261270

Contributions to the Theory and Application of Statistics

1st Edition

A Volume in Honor of Herbert Solomon

Editors: Alan E. Gelfand
eBook ISBN: 9781483261270
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th February 1987
Page Count: 572
Description

Contributions to the Theory and Application of Statistics: A Volume in Honor of Herbert Solomon is a collection of 20 papers that cover the significant contributions of Herbert Solomon in the field of statistics.

This text is organized into four sections encompassing 20 chapters. Each section defines an area in which Herb has made a contribution and the papers are ordered alphabetically. The first section consists of four papers in the area of operations research and applied probability, while the second section gathers six papers looking into problems in distribution theory and geometric probability. The third section contains five applied articles in the areas of law and justice, medicine, and psychology. The fourth section covers five papers that explore several inference issues.

This book will be of value to statisticians and advance students.

Table of Contents


Preface

A Biographical Sketch of Herbert Solomon

Publications of Herbert Solomon

The Invited Contributors

List of Contributors

I. Operations Research and Applied Probability

Inequalities for Distributions with Increasing Failure Rate

A Markov Decision Approach to Nuclear Materials Safeguards

On the Persistent Release of Particles in a Fluid Flow

Statistical Inference for Random Parameter Markov Population Process Models

II. Distribution Theory and Geometric Probability

Probabilistic-Geometric Theorems Arising from the Analysis of Contingency Tables

Some Remarks on Exchangeable Normal Variables with Applications

Asymptotics for the Ratio of Multiple t-Densities

Periodogram Testing Based on Spacings

Tests for Uniformity Arising from a Series of Events

Spatial Classification Error Rates Related to Pixel Size

III. Applications

The Use of Peremptory Challenges in Jury Selection

An Information-Processing Model Based on Reaction Times in Solving Linear Equations

Diagnostic Errors and Their Impact on Disease Trends

Hypothesis Testing in the Courtroom

Multivariate Discrimination of Depressive Groups Across Cultures

IV. Inference Methodology

Estimation in Parametric Mixture Families

Multiple Shrinkage Generalizations of the James-Stein Estimator

The Analysis of a Set of Multidimensional Contingency Tables Using Log-Linear Models, Latent-Class Models, and Correlation Models: The Solomon Data Revisited

Selection Procedure for Multinomial Populations with Respect to Diversity Indices

Confidence Intervals for the Common Variance of Equicorrelated Normal Random Variables

Alan E. Gelfand

