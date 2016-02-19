Contributions to the Theory and Application of Statistics
1st Edition
A Volume in Honor of Herbert Solomon
Description
Contributions to the Theory and Application of Statistics: A Volume in Honor of Herbert Solomon is a collection of 20 papers that cover the significant contributions of Herbert Solomon in the field of statistics.
This text is organized into four sections encompassing 20 chapters. Each section defines an area in which Herb has made a contribution and the papers are ordered alphabetically. The first section consists of four papers in the area of operations research and applied probability, while the second section gathers six papers looking into problems in distribution theory and geometric probability. The third section contains five applied articles in the areas of law and justice, medicine, and psychology. The fourth section covers five papers that explore several inference issues.
This book will be of value to statisticians and advance students.
Table of Contents
Preface
A Biographical Sketch of Herbert Solomon
Publications of Herbert Solomon
The Invited Contributors
List of Contributors
I. Operations Research and Applied Probability
Inequalities for Distributions with Increasing Failure Rate
A Markov Decision Approach to Nuclear Materials Safeguards
On the Persistent Release of Particles in a Fluid Flow
Statistical Inference for Random Parameter Markov Population Process Models
II. Distribution Theory and Geometric Probability
Probabilistic-Geometric Theorems Arising from the Analysis of Contingency Tables
Some Remarks on Exchangeable Normal Variables with Applications
Asymptotics for the Ratio of Multiple t-Densities
Periodogram Testing Based on Spacings
Tests for Uniformity Arising from a Series of Events
Spatial Classification Error Rates Related to Pixel Size
III. Applications
The Use of Peremptory Challenges in Jury Selection
An Information-Processing Model Based on Reaction Times in Solving Linear Equations
Diagnostic Errors and Their Impact on Disease Trends
Hypothesis Testing in the Courtroom
Multivariate Discrimination of Depressive Groups Across Cultures
IV. Inference Methodology
Estimation in Parametric Mixture Families
Multiple Shrinkage Generalizations of the James-Stein Estimator
The Analysis of a Set of Multidimensional Contingency Tables Using Log-Linear Models, Latent-Class Models, and Correlation Models: The Solomon Data Revisited
Selection Procedure for Multinomial Populations with Respect to Diversity Indices
Confidence Intervals for the Common Variance of Equicorrelated Normal Random Variables
Details
- No. of pages:
- 572
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1987
- Published:
- 24th February 1987
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483261270