Contributions to Sensory Physiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121518080, 9781483191614

Contributions to Sensory Physiology

1st Edition

Volume 8

Editors: William D. Neff
eBook ISBN: 9781483191614
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1984
Page Count: 214
Description

Contributions to Sensory Physiology, Volume 8 is a collection of scientific essays that resulted from experiments made in the field of sensory systems. One of the focuses of the study is the superior colliculus, or optic tectum. Optic tectum is responsible for the start of orienting responses to visual stimuli. The layered structure inside the optic tectum is vital to understand the neural basis of its sensorimotor transformations. A chapter of the book shows that some specific rules govern critical developmental actions, such as proliferation, migration, differentiation, cell death, and formation of intercellular connections. The article reviews the ontogenetic sequence by which layers form in the lateral geniculate nucleus. Different classes of axons are also covered in the text. The temporal summation in audition is likewise demonstrated. A section of the volume discusses extensively the central auditory system. The book will serve as a good reference for doctors, veterinarians, neurologists, students, and researcher in the fields of anatomy.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

The Anatomical Basis for Sensorimotor Transformations in the Superior Colliculus

I. Introduction

II. The Laminar Organization of the Superior Colliculus

III. Models of Superior Colliculus Organization

IV. Indirect Visual Pathways to the Deep Layers of the Superior Colliculus

V. Conclusions

References

Development of Layers in the Dorsal Lateral Geniculate Nucleus in the Tree Shrew

I. Introduction

II. Features of Lamination in the Mature LGN

III. Development of LGN Layers

IV. The Role of Retinogeniculate Fibers in the Development of Individual Features of Lamination

V. A Model of LGN Development

References

2-Deoxyglucose Studies of Stimulus Coding in the Brainstem Auditory System of the Cat

I. Introduction

II. Interpretation of 2-DG Autoradiographs

III. Effects of Variations in Sound Onset

IV. Effects of Variations in Frequency

V. Effects of Variations in Intensity

VI. Summary

References

Axonal Organization in the Cat Medial Superior Olivary Nucleus

I. History of Multiple Classes of Axons

II. Classical Approaches to Identifying Axonal Populations

III. Differential Amino Acid-Labeling Studies

References

Auditory Temporal Integration at Threshold: Theories and Some Implications of Current Research

I. Introduction

II. Major Empirical Findings

III. Theories of Auditory Temporal Summation

IV. Some Implications of Current Research

V. Conclusions

References

The Specialized Auditory System of Kangaroo Rats

I. Introduction

II. The Middle Ears

III. The Cochlea

IV. The Central Auditory System

V. Summary

References

Index


No. of pages:
214
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483191614

