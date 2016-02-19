Contributions to Sensory Physiology
1st Edition
Volume 8
Description
Contributions to Sensory Physiology, Volume 8 is a collection of scientific essays that resulted from experiments made in the field of sensory systems. One of the focuses of the study is the superior colliculus, or optic tectum. Optic tectum is responsible for the start of orienting responses to visual stimuli. The layered structure inside the optic tectum is vital to understand the neural basis of its sensorimotor transformations. A chapter of the book shows that some specific rules govern critical developmental actions, such as proliferation, migration, differentiation, cell death, and formation of intercellular connections. The article reviews the ontogenetic sequence by which layers form in the lateral geniculate nucleus. Different classes of axons are also covered in the text. The temporal summation in audition is likewise demonstrated. A section of the volume discusses extensively the central auditory system. The book will serve as a good reference for doctors, veterinarians, neurologists, students, and researcher in the fields of anatomy.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
The Anatomical Basis for Sensorimotor Transformations in the Superior Colliculus
I. Introduction
II. The Laminar Organization of the Superior Colliculus
III. Models of Superior Colliculus Organization
IV. Indirect Visual Pathways to the Deep Layers of the Superior Colliculus
V. Conclusions
References
Development of Layers in the Dorsal Lateral Geniculate Nucleus in the Tree Shrew
I. Introduction
II. Features of Lamination in the Mature LGN
III. Development of LGN Layers
IV. The Role of Retinogeniculate Fibers in the Development of Individual Features of Lamination
V. A Model of LGN Development
References
2-Deoxyglucose Studies of Stimulus Coding in the Brainstem Auditory System of the Cat
I. Introduction
II. Interpretation of 2-DG Autoradiographs
III. Effects of Variations in Sound Onset
IV. Effects of Variations in Frequency
V. Effects of Variations in Intensity
VI. Summary
References
Axonal Organization in the Cat Medial Superior Olivary Nucleus
I. History of Multiple Classes of Axons
II. Classical Approaches to Identifying Axonal Populations
III. Differential Amino Acid-Labeling Studies
References
Auditory Temporal Integration at Threshold: Theories and Some Implications of Current Research
I. Introduction
II. Major Empirical Findings
III. Theories of Auditory Temporal Summation
IV. Some Implications of Current Research
V. Conclusions
References
The Specialized Auditory System of Kangaroo Rats
I. Introduction
II. The Middle Ears
III. The Cochlea
IV. The Central Auditory System
V. Summary
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 214
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 28th January 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483191614