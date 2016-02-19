Contributions to Sensory Physiology, Volume 8 is a collection of scientific essays that resulted from experiments made in the field of sensory systems. One of the focuses of the study is the superior colliculus, or optic tectum. Optic tectum is responsible for the start of orienting responses to visual stimuli. The layered structure inside the optic tectum is vital to understand the neural basis of its sensorimotor transformations. A chapter of the book shows that some specific rules govern critical developmental actions, such as proliferation, migration, differentiation, cell death, and formation of intercellular connections. The article reviews the ontogenetic sequence by which layers form in the lateral geniculate nucleus. Different classes of axons are also covered in the text. The temporal summation in audition is likewise demonstrated. A section of the volume discusses extensively the central auditory system. The book will serve as a good reference for doctors, veterinarians, neurologists, students, and researcher in the fields of anatomy.