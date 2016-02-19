Contributions to Sensory Physiology
1st Edition
Volume 6
Description
Contributions to Sensory Physiology, Volume 6 covers theories and research about the physiological basis of sensation. The book starts by describing cutaneous communication, including topics about the mechanoreceptive systems in the skin, the temporal relations of the stimuli, and pattern generation and its recognition by the skin. The book then discusses the effects of environments, such as transneuronal degeneration and stimulus deprivation, on the development in the sensory systems. The across-fiber pattern theory and the electrophysiological analysis of the echolocation system of bats are also considered. The book further tackles coding in the auditory cortex and the psychophysics and physiology of the lateralization of transient stimuli. Anatomists and psychophysicists will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Cutaneous Communication
I. Introduction
II. The Skin as an Encoding System
III. Temporal Relations of Stimuli
IV. Pattern Generation and Its Recognition by the Skin
References
Effects of Environments on Development in Sensory Systems
I. Introduction
II. Retrograde and Anterograde Transneuronal Degeneration
III. Electrophysiology of Deprived Sensory Systems
IV. Binocular Vision and Its Critical Period
V. Visual Experience and Critical Periods in Avian Species
VI. Auditory Stimulation, Plasticity, and Interaural Competition
VII. Micro- and Ultramicroscopic Changes
VIII. Behavioral Correlates
IX. Sensorimotor Coordinations
X. Summary and Developmental Principles
References
The Across-Fiber Pattern Theory: An Organizing Principle for Molar Neural Function
I. Introduction
II. Review of the Theory
III. Application to Sensory Systems: Sensory Neural Coding
IV. Other Processes
V. Relation to Several Other Theoretical Statements
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
Electrophysiological Analysis of the Echolocation System of Bats
I. Prelude: Spallanzani's Bat Problem
II. Introduction
III. Materials and Methods
IV. Emission of Acoustic Signals and Control of Signal Inputs
V. Directional Sensitivity of the Echolocation System
VI. Processing of Acoustic Signals
References
Coding in the Auditory Cortex
I. Introduction
II. The Basic Auditory Parameters
III. Some Anatomical Considerations
IV. Tonotopicity
V. Feature Detection
VI. Auditory Space
VII. Transfer
VIII. Pitch
IX. Cortical Organization
References
The Psychophysics and Physiology of the Lateralization of Transient Acoustic Stimuli
I. Introduction
II. Stimulus Parameters
III. Anatomy
IV. Physiology
V. Model of Binaural Interaction
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th January 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483191591