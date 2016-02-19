Continuum Physics V4

Continuum Physics, Volume IV: Polar and Nonlocal Field Theories discusses the exposition of field theories for bodies which possess inner structure that can interact with mechanical and electromagnetic fields. This book provides precise presentations of exact continuum theories on materially non-uniform or non-simple bodies that can respond to short- and long-range inter-particle loads and fields.

This volume consists of three parts. Part I is devoted to the study of continuum field theories for bodies having inner structure. All materials, to some extent, are composed of particles that behave like small rigid bodies or deformable particles, unlike the geometrical points of the classical continuum theory. The developments of nonlocal theories of nonpolar and polar continua are covered in Parts II and III.

This publication is valuable to students and researchers interested in polar and nonlocal field theories.