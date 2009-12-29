Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis - ECAB - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131221785

Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis - ECAB

1st Edition

Editors: Amit Gupta
Paperback ISBN: 9788131221785
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 29th December 2009
Page Count: 136
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD) was introduced by Popovich et al. in 1976, with 4–6 exchanges per day and long dwell time between the exchanges. Later, a group from Seattle used the combination of cyclic and automated PD in their patients and then it was called as continuous automated ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAAPD). Later in 1981, this technique was given the name continuous cycling peritoneal dialysis (CCPD) by Diaz-Buxo. Currently, over 130,000 patients are on CAPD worldwide, and it is the most popular form of peritoneal dialysis.

This book on continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis is designed to address the various clinical decision questions supported by typical clinical scenarios, with which all readers will be able to identify. Thus, it provides an excellent opportunity to widen one’s perspective in this area.

Table of Contents

Physiology of Peritoneal Dialysis and Urea Kinetics

Clinical Use of Peritoneal Dialysis

Infectious Complications of Continuous Peritoneal Dialysis

Noninfectious Complications of Peritoneal Dialysis

Peritoneal Dialysis in Acute Care Setting

Other Books in This Series

Details

No. of pages:
136
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Paperback ISBN:
9788131221785

About the Editor

Amit Gupta

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Nephrology, SGPGI, Lucknow.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.