Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis - ECAB
1st Edition
Description
Continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD) was introduced by Popovich et al. in 1976, with 4–6 exchanges per day and long dwell time between the exchanges. Later, a group from Seattle used the combination of cyclic and automated PD in their patients and then it was called as continuous automated ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAAPD). Later in 1981, this technique was given the name continuous cycling peritoneal dialysis (CCPD) by Diaz-Buxo. Currently, over 130,000 patients are on CAPD worldwide, and it is the most popular form of peritoneal dialysis.
This book on continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis is designed to address the various clinical decision questions supported by typical clinical scenarios, with which all readers will be able to identify. Thus, it provides an excellent opportunity to widen one’s perspective in this area.
Table of Contents
Physiology of Peritoneal Dialysis and Urea Kinetics
Clinical Use of Peritoneal Dialysis
Infectious Complications of Continuous Peritoneal Dialysis
Noninfectious Complications of Peritoneal Dialysis
Peritoneal Dialysis in Acute Care Setting
Details
- No. of pages:
- 136
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2009
- Published:
- 29th December 2009
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131221785
About the Editor
Amit Gupta
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Nephrology, SGPGI, Lucknow.