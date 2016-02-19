Contingent Valuation, Volume 220

Contingent Valuation-Based Estimates of Non-use Value: An Overview and Outlook. On Contingent Valuation Measurement of Non-use Values (P.A. Diamond, J.A. Hausman). Empirical Studies: Examining the Properties of Contingent Valuation-Based Measures of Non-use Value. Does Contingent Valuation Measure Preferences? Experimental Evidence (P.A. Diamond et al.). Measuring Natural Resource Damages With Contingent Valuation: Tests of Validity and Reliability (W.H. Desvousges et al.). Issues in the Contingent Valuation of Environmental Goods: Methodologies for Data Collection and Analysis (D.L. McFadden, G.K. Leonard). Exploring a Budget Context for Contingent Valuation Estimates (M.A. Kemp, C. Maxwell). Where Do The Numbers Come From? How People Respond to Contingent Valuation Questions (D.A. Schkade, J.W. Payne). Review and Analysis of Recent State-of-the-Art Contingent Valuation Studies (W.J. Mead). User Damages in the Case of an Oil Spill: A Reference for Total Damages. Assessing Use Value Losses Caused by Natural Resource Injury (J.A. Hausman, G.K. Leonard, D.L. McFadden). Theoretical Issues: Economic and Legal Problems Using Contingent Valuation-Based Measures of Non-use Value.Contingent Valuation of the Nonuse Value of Natural Resources: Implications for Public Policy and the Liability System (S. Shavell). Some Legal and Regulatory Aspects of Contingent Valuation (J.F. Daum). Is Sympathy an Economic Value? Philosophy, Economics, and the Contingent Valuation Method (P.R. Milgrom). Discussion of Papers Presented at the Symposium: An Assessment and Outlook for Contingent Valuation. Panel Discussion (A. Randall, Z. Griliches, J.A. Hausman). Perspectives: Issues Raised at the Symposium. Contingent Valuation: A View of the Conference and Associated Research (C.R. Plott, K.J. Arrow). Contingent Valuation of Non-use Values: Observations and Questions (K.J. Arrow). Subject Index. Author Index.