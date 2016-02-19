Contexts for Prehistoric Exchange
Contexts for Prehistoric Exchange is a collection of papers that discusses the theoretical and methodological approaches in understanding the parameters of regional exchange from both the Old and New Worlds. The papers deal with the sourcing of exchange material, spatial patterning, the modeling of exchange, production for exchange, consumption, and symbolic contexts. One paper evaluates the different laboratory techniques for analyzing archaeological materials, their efficiency, "cost," range of applicability, and the mathematical usefulness of the data toward the research. Another paper describes the prehistoric obsidian used throughout New Mexico, and applies mathematical representations of the procurement strategies associated with the different obsidian source areas or time periods. The paper then incorporates these analyses with available bodies of theories on raw-material procurement and exchange. Through an analysis of stylistic and technological attributes of southwestern ceramics, one paper notes that inferring exchange on the basis of stylistic similarity does not always lead to a simple correlation between stylistic distributions and patterns of material exchange. Another paper suggests that ethnohistory and archaeology in Andean exchange can be complementary approaches to the discovery of patterns, processes, and change/exchange of other systems. The collection can prove beneficial for archaeologists, anthropologist, sociologists, and researchers interested in the pre-history of the Old World or New World.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1 Prehistoric Economics and the Archaeology of Exchange
Introduction
Toward an Explanation of Exchange
Toward an Archaeological Description of Exchange
Sourcing of Exchanged Material
Description of Spatial Patterning of Exchanged Materials
Reconstructing the Organization of Prehistoric Exchange
Production and the Analysis of Exchange
Consumption, Symbolic Contexts, and Exchange
The Facilities and Historical Documents of Exchange
Conclusions
References
Sourcing of Exchanged Material
2 Chemical Characterization in Archaeology
Introduction
Chemical Methods
Mathematical Treatment of the Data Sets
Materials That Have Been Characterized
Conclusion
References
Spatial Patterning and the Modeling of Exchange
3 Regional Modeling of Obsidian Procurement in the American Southwest
Introduction
New Mexico Obsidian Sources
Data on the Prehistoric and Historic Use of Obsidian in New Mexico
Trend-Surface Analysis of New Mexico Obsidian
Regression Analysis of Obsidian Use in New Mexico
The Evolution of Local and Regional Obsidian Procurement Systems
Conclusions
References
4 Marketplace Exchange as Indirect Distribution: An Iranian Example
Introduction
The Development of Complex Economies
A Case Study—Highland Iran Circa 3200 B.C.
Conclusions
References
5 Aboriginal Exchange and Territoriality in Owens Valley, California
Obsidian in California
The Problem of Owens Valley Sociopolitical Organization
Prehistoric Subsistence and Settlement in Owens Valley
Identifying Exchange
Archaeological Identification of Prehistoric Territories in Owens Valley
The Analysis of Obsidian Artifacts
The Results of Obsidian Analysis
Conclusion
References
Production for Exchange
6 Production for Obsidian Exchange in California
Introduction
Some Expectations
Reconstruction of Production Systems
Production for Obsidian Exchange in Central California
Summary and Conclusions
References
7 Reduction Sequences and the Exchange of Obsidian in Neolithic Calabria
Introduction
Obsidian Exchange in Calabria: The Background
Obsidian-Reduction Experiment
Analysis of the Obsidian-Reduction Experiment
A Trial Analysis of Four Neolithic Assemblages
Beyond Obsidian
References
8 The Social Context of Production and Exchange
Introduction
Obsidian Production and Distribution in Mesoamerica
Archaic and Woodland Societies in Ontario
The Trade Partnership
Conclusions
References
Consumption and Symbolic Contexts
9 Toward a Contextual Approach to Prehistoric Exchange
The Substantivist Approach
The Formalist Approach
Social Exchange
Symbols and Ideology in Exchange
Conclusion
References
10 A Contextual Examination of Neolithic Axe Distribution in Britain
British Neolithic Axes and Research Aims
Four Models of Axe Exchange
Analysis of Neolithic Axes
Conclusion
References
11 The Relationship of Stylistic Similarity to Patterns of Material Exchange
Introduction
Models of Social Distance and Social Interaction
Information Exchange and the Impact of Social Differentiation
Some Factors Underlying Hierarchical Patterns of Information Exchange
Analyzing Style Distributions in the American Southwest
Evaluating the Information-Exchange and Material-Exchange Hypotheses
Summary
References
Additional Approaches to Exchange
12 Storage Facilities and State Finance in the Upper Mantaro Valley, Peru
Introduction
Redistribution as Staple Finance
Storage Facilities and Exchange
The Economy of the Inca Empire
The Mantaro Valley in Late Prehistory
Storage in the Mantaro Valley
The Regional Use and Control of Storage
The Mobilization and Distribution of Stored Goods
Discussion of Results
References
13 The Inca as a Nonmarket Economy: Supply on Command versus Supply and Demand
Inca Economy: A Nonmarket Model
Mobilization: The Rule of Supply on Command
Rejecting the Market Hypothesis
Uses of Ethnohistory and Archaeology in the Study of Andean Economy
Summary
References
Subject Index
