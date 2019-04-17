Context
1st Edition
The Effects of Environment on Product Design and Evaluation
Context: The Effects of Environment on Product Design and Evaluation addresses the environment, or context, in which we consume products and the impact of context on choice and acceptability. The book explores what context is, how it influences design by specialists, and acceptance by consumers. Chapters discuss the basics of context, food and drink in context, testing a range of other products, and other contextual variables. Historically, research on context has been done in the laboratory and various natural locations, but rapid growth in other methods to study context, including evoked contexts, immersive contexts, virtual reality contexts, and more have widened research possibilities.
Appealing to the professional, academic and commercial markets, this book will be of interest to those who conduct research in product development and product testing, to those who study what controls product usage, including eating from the health perspective, and to those who make decisions about product and space development.
- Explores information on how context works and how to assess its influence on product decisions
- Discusses the basics of context, food and drink in context, and testing other products in context, including personal care products and home and workspace design
- Identifies variables that contribute to the contextual experience
Sensory and consumer scientists, market researchers, developers, designers, flavorists, perfumers, product developers, and product testers
Section A - The Basics
1. The Language of Context Research
Herbert L. Meiselman
Herb Meiselman Training and Consulting, Rockport, MA, United States
2. People in Context – The Social Perspective
Suzanne Higgs1,2, Helen Ruddock1, and Nicolas Darcel 2
1School of Psychology, University of Birmingham, Edgbaston, Birmingham, United Kingdom
2AgroParisTech, Paris, France
3. Context Effects at the Level of the Sip and Bite
Armand V. Cardello
U.S. Army Natick RD&E Center, Natick, MA, United States
4. In Home Testing
Elizabeth H. Zandstra1,2 and René Lion1
1 Consumer Science, Unilever R&D Vlaardingen, Vlaardingen, The Netherlands
2 Division of Human Nutrition, Wageningen University, Wageningen, The Netherlands
5. Useful Observational Research
Brian Wansink
Charles H. Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY, United States
6. Situational Appropriateness in Food-oriented Consumer Research: Concept, method, and applications
Davide Giacalone
SDU Innovation & Design Engineering, Dept. of Technology and Innovation, Faculty of Engineering, University of Southern Denmark, Odense, Denmark
Section B - Meals in Context
7. Food Choices in Context
Maartje Poelman1 and Ingrid Steenhuis2
1Utrecht University, The Netherlands
2VU University Amsterdam, The Netherlands
8. Meal and Snack: Two Different Contexts for Foods and Drinks
Uyen Thuy Xuan Phan
Institute of Biotechnology and Food Technology, Industrial University of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
9. The Meal as the Proper Context for Foods and Drinks
Johanna Mäkelä and Mari Niva
Faculty of Educational Sciences, University of Helsinki, Finland
10. The Value of Studying Laboratory Meals
France Bellisle
Nutritional Epidemiology Research Team (EREN), Université Paris 13, Bobigny, France
11. Are Family Meals Declining? The Example of Denmark
Lotte Holm and Thomas Bøker Lund
Department of Food and Resource Economics (IFRO), University of Copenhagen, Frederiksberg, Denmark
12. Studying Natural Meals: What Are the Benefits of the Living Lab Approach?
Anestis Dougkas, Laure Saulais, Agnès Giboreau
Institut Paul Bocuse Research Centre, Ecully, France
13. The Effects of Environment on Product Design and Evaluation: Meals in Context, Institutional Foodservice
John S.A. Edwards, Heather J. Hartwell, Sarah Price
Faculty of Management, Bournemouth University, Poole, Dorset, United Kingdom
14. The Effect of Context on Children’s Eating Behavior
Monica Laureati and Ella Pagliarini
Department of Food, Environmental and Nutritional Sciences (DeFENS), University of Milan, Italy
15. Food Combinations and Food and Beverage Combinations in Meals
Jake Lahne
Department of Food Science & Technology, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, VA, United States
16. Virtual Reality and Immersive Approaches to Contextual Food Testing
Michael Siegrist and Christina Hartmann
Department of Health Science and Technology, Consumer Behaviour, ETH Zurich, Zürich, Switzerland
Section C - Testing Products in Context
17. Healthcare Supplements in Context
Carla Lynn Kuesten, Consumer Product Research, Amway, Ada, MI, United States
18. Personal and Home Care Products in Context
Christelle Porcherot-Lassallette1 and Isabelle Cayeux2
1Firmenich SA, Geneva, Switzerland
2Stratégir, Bordeaux, France
19. Beverages in Context
Sara Spinelli
University of Florence, Florence, Italy
20. Automobiles in Context
Nathalie Herbeth1 and David Blumenthal2
1Groupe Renault, Research Division, France
2UMR Ingénierie Procédés Aliments, AgroParisTech, Massy, France
21. The Office Architecture: A contextual experience with influences at the individual and group level
Christina Bodin Danielsson
The School of Architecture, The Royal Institute of Technology (KTH), Stockholm, Sweden
22. Conducting Contextualized and Real-Life Product Tests: Benefits and experimental challenges Julien Delarue1 and Thierry Lageat2
1AgroParisTech, INRA, Université Paris-Saclay, Massy, France
2EUROSYN, Villebon-sur-Yvette, France
23. Inducing Context with Immersive Technologies in Sensory Consumer Testing
Patrick Hehn1, Dariah Vanessa Lutsch2, Frank Pessel3
1Marketing and Consumer Psychology, Harz University of Applied Sciences, Wernigerode, Germany
2Sensory & Consumer Insights, Symrise AG, Germany
3Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Germany
24. Contextual Product Testing for Small to Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Rebecca Bleibaum1 , Martin J. Kern2, and Heather Thomas1
1Dragonfly SCI, Inc., United States
2SAM, Sensory and Marketing International, Germany
25. Assessment of the Comfort of Workwear for the Food Industry
Edith Classen
Hohenstein, Boennigheim, Germany
Section D - Other Contextual Variables
26. Evoked Consumption Context Matters in Food-Related Consumer Affective Research
B. Piqueras-Fiszman1 and Sara R. Jaeger2
1Wageningen University, the Netherlands
2The New Zealand Institute for Plant and Food Research Ltd., Auckland, New Zealand
27. Packaging in Context
Lawrence L. Garber, Jr.1, Eva M. Hyatt2 , Ünal Ö. Boya2
1Elon University, Elon, NC, United States
2Appalachian State University, Boone, NC, United States
28. From Photos to Real Stores: Context squared
Katelijn Quartier and Jan Vanrie
Hasselt University, Faculty of Architecture and arts, Diepenbeek, Belgium
29. Alcoholic Beverages in Context
Susan E.P. Bastian, Lukas Danner, Jun Niimi, Renata Ristic, Trent E. Johnson
School of Agriculture, Food and Wine, Waite Research Institute, The University of Adelaide (UA), Glen Osmond, South Australia, Australia
30. Learning From the Real World—Creating Relevant Research Designs
Jacqueline H. Beckley
The Understanding & Insight Group LLC, Denville, NJ, United States
Section E - Summary
31. Summary
Herbert L. Meiselman
Herb Meiselman Training and Consulting, Rockport, MA, United States
- No. of pages:
- 705
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 17th April 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128144961
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128144954
Herbert Meiselman
Dr. Herbert L. Meiselman is an internationally known expert in the fields of sensory and consumer research, product development, and food service system design and evaluation. He is an Associate Editor of the journal Food Quality and Preference published by Elsevier after serving as an Editor for 22 years. He was a founding Editor of the Journal of Foodservice published by Blackwell, and is an Advisory Editor for the journal Appetite, also published by Elsevier.
He has held Visiting Professorships at both Reading University and Bournemouth University, UK, and Orebro University, Sweden. He is currently President of the Research Committee of the Institut Paul Bocuse, Lyon, France, and is on the Research Committee for the Culinary Institute of America, Hyde Park, NY, USA.
He retired as Senior Research Scientist at Natick Laboratories where he was the highest ranking Research Psychologist in the U.S. government. His accomplishments were recognized with a 2005 Presidential Award.
In 2003, Dr. Meiselman was Co-Chairman of the 5th Pangborn Sensory Science Symposium in Boston, the largest international sensory and consumer research meeting. He was one of the founders and lecturers of the Targeting the Consumer short course series in Europe and in the USA. He also lectures on Emotions and on Psychographics, and has just introduced a new course on Wellness.
Dr. Meiselman is the author of over 180 research papers and 4 edited books, and has lectured extensively in the United States, Canada and Mexico, South America, Europe, New Zealand, Australia, the Middle East, China, Korea, and Japan. His main topics include context and environment, and feelings about food and other consumer products.
Internationally known expert and consultant in sensory and consumer research, product development, and food service system design and evaluation, USA