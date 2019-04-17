Section A - The Basics

1. The Language of Context Research

Herbert L. Meiselman

Herb Meiselman Training and Consulting, Rockport, MA, United States

2. People in Context – The Social Perspective

Suzanne Higgs1,2, Helen Ruddock1, and Nicolas Darcel 2

1School of Psychology, University of Birmingham, Edgbaston, Birmingham, United Kingdom

2AgroParisTech, Paris, France

3. Context Effects at the Level of the Sip and Bite

Armand V. Cardello

U.S. Army Natick RD&E Center, Natick, MA, United States

4. In Home Testing

Elizabeth H. Zandstra1,2 and René Lion1

1 Consumer Science, Unilever R&D Vlaardingen, Vlaardingen, The Netherlands

2 Division of Human Nutrition, Wageningen University, Wageningen, The Netherlands

5. Useful Observational Research

Brian Wansink

Charles H. Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY, United States

6. Situational Appropriateness in Food-oriented Consumer Research: Concept, method, and applications

Davide Giacalone

SDU Innovation & Design Engineering, Dept. of Technology and Innovation, Faculty of Engineering, University of Southern Denmark, Odense, Denmark

Section B - Meals in Context

7. Food Choices in Context

Maartje Poelman1 and Ingrid Steenhuis2

1Utrecht University, The Netherlands

2VU University Amsterdam, The Netherlands

8. Meal and Snack: Two Different Contexts for Foods and Drinks

Uyen Thuy Xuan Phan

Institute of Biotechnology and Food Technology, Industrial University of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

9. The Meal as the Proper Context for Foods and Drinks

Johanna Mäkelä and Mari Niva

Faculty of Educational Sciences, University of Helsinki, Finland

10. The Value of Studying Laboratory Meals

France Bellisle

Nutritional Epidemiology Research Team (EREN), Université Paris 13, Bobigny, France

11. Are Family Meals Declining? The Example of Denmark

Lotte Holm and Thomas Bøker Lund

Department of Food and Resource Economics (IFRO), University of Copenhagen, Frederiksberg, Denmark

12. Studying Natural Meals: What Are the Benefits of the Living Lab Approach?

Anestis Dougkas, Laure Saulais, Agnès Giboreau

Institut Paul Bocuse Research Centre, Ecully, France

13. The Effects of Environment on Product Design and Evaluation: Meals in Context, Institutional Foodservice

John S.A. Edwards, Heather J. Hartwell, Sarah Price

Faculty of Management, Bournemouth University, Poole, Dorset, United Kingdom

14. The Effect of Context on Children’s Eating Behavior

Monica Laureati and Ella Pagliarini

Department of Food, Environmental and Nutritional Sciences (DeFENS), University of Milan, Italy

15. Food Combinations and Food and Beverage Combinations in Meals

Jake Lahne

Department of Food Science & Technology, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, VA, United States

16. Virtual Reality and Immersive Approaches to Contextual Food Testing

Michael Siegrist and Christina Hartmann

Department of Health Science and Technology, Consumer Behaviour, ETH Zurich, Zürich, Switzerland

Section C - Testing Products in Context

17. Healthcare Supplements in Context

Carla Lynn Kuesten, Consumer Product Research, Amway, Ada, MI, United States

18. Personal and Home Care Products in Context

Christelle Porcherot-Lassallette1 and Isabelle Cayeux2

1Firmenich SA, Geneva, Switzerland

2Stratégir, Bordeaux, France

19. Beverages in Context

Sara Spinelli

University of Florence, Florence, Italy

20. Automobiles in Context

Nathalie Herbeth1 and David Blumenthal2

1Groupe Renault, Research Division, France

2UMR Ingénierie Procédés Aliments, AgroParisTech, Massy, France

21. The Office Architecture: A contextual experience with influences at the individual and group level

Christina Bodin Danielsson

The School of Architecture, The Royal Institute of Technology (KTH), Stockholm, Sweden

22. Conducting Contextualized and Real-Life Product Tests: Benefits and experimental challenges Julien Delarue1 and Thierry Lageat2

1AgroParisTech, INRA, Université Paris-Saclay, Massy, France

2EUROSYN, Villebon-sur-Yvette, France

23. Inducing Context with Immersive Technologies in Sensory Consumer Testing

Patrick Hehn1, Dariah Vanessa Lutsch2, Frank Pessel3

1Marketing and Consumer Psychology, Harz University of Applied Sciences, Wernigerode, Germany

2Sensory & Consumer Insights, Symrise AG, Germany

3Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Germany

24. Contextual Product Testing for Small to Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Rebecca Bleibaum1 , Martin J. Kern2, and Heather Thomas1

1Dragonfly SCI, Inc., United States

2SAM, Sensory and Marketing International, Germany

25. Assessment of the Comfort of Workwear for the Food Industry

Edith Classen

Hohenstein, Boennigheim, Germany

Section D - Other Contextual Variables

26. Evoked Consumption Context Matters in Food-Related Consumer Affective Research

B. Piqueras-Fiszman1 and Sara R. Jaeger2

1Wageningen University, the Netherlands

2The New Zealand Institute for Plant and Food Research Ltd., Auckland, New Zealand

27. Packaging in Context

Lawrence L. Garber, Jr.1, Eva M. Hyatt2 , Ünal Ö. Boya2

1Elon University, Elon, NC, United States

2Appalachian State University, Boone, NC, United States

28. From Photos to Real Stores: Context squared

Katelijn Quartier and Jan Vanrie

Hasselt University, Faculty of Architecture and arts, Diepenbeek, Belgium

29. Alcoholic Beverages in Context

Susan E.P. Bastian, Lukas Danner, Jun Niimi, Renata Ristic, Trent E. Johnson

School of Agriculture, Food and Wine, Waite Research Institute, The University of Adelaide (UA), Glen Osmond, South Australia, Australia

30. Learning From the Real World—Creating Relevant Research Designs

Jacqueline H. Beckley

The Understanding & Insight Group LLC, Denville, NJ, United States

Section E - Summary

31. Summary

Herbert L. Meiselman

Herb Meiselman Training and Consulting, Rockport, MA, United States